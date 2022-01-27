Padma Awards 2022 GK Quiz: Padma Awards are announced each year on the eve of India's Republic Day and are conferred by the Indian President at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhawan between March and April annually. Take the below quiz by Jagran Josh to test your knowledge of Padma Awards 2022.

Also Read | List of Padma Awards 2022

1- How many Padma Awards are announced in the year 2022?

A. 202

B. 165

C. 128

D. 107

Ans: C

Explanation: The Government of India announced a total of 128 Padma Awards in 2022. The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards.

2- Which of these statement(s) is/are true about Padma Awards:

(i) Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian Awards of India.

(ii) Padma Awards are not conferred by the President of India.

(iii) Padma Awards are presented to the recipients at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

(iv) Padma Awards are given in three categories-- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Choose the correct option:

A. Both (ii) and (iii)

B. Only (i), (iii), and (iv)

C. Only (iv)

D. All of the above

Ans: B

Explanation: Padma Awards are among the highest civilian awards of India which are conferred by the Indian President at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in three fields-- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

3- How many transgender awardee(s) will be conferred the Padma Awards 2022?

A. 7

B. 6

C. 3

D. 0

Ans: D

Explanation: The Padma Awards 2022 announced by the Government of India doesn't include a transgender awardee. In 2021, Matha B. Manjamma Jogati was the only transgender awardee.

4- When did Padma Awards face interruptions?

A. 1978, 1979, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997

B. 1990, 1991, 1992, 1998

C. 1981, 1982, 1985, 1987

D. 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005

Ans: A

Explanation: Padma Awards faced brief interruptions during the years 1978 and 1979, and 1993 to 1997.

5- How many posthumous Padma Awards have been announced this year?

A. 12

B. 13

C. 8

D. 9

Ans: B

Explanation: 13 people will be conferred Padma Awards 2022 posthumously.

6- Which among the following is the highest Padma award in India?

A. Padma Vibhushan

B. Padma Bhushan

C. Padma Shri

D. Bharat Ratna

Ans: A

Explanation: Padma Vibhushan is the highest Padma Award in India, followed by Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

7- How many people from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI will be presented with Padma Awards 2022?

A. 10

B. 12

C. 6

D. 14

Ans: A

Explanation: 10 Padma Awardees 2022 are from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI.

8- Match the following:

(a) Padma Shri (i) Awarded for exceptional and distinguished service (b) Padma Vibhushan (ii) Awarded for distinguished service in any field. (c) Padma Bhushan (iii) Awarded for exceptional service/performance of the highest order in any field of human endeavour. (d) Bharat Ratna (iv) Awarded for distinguished service of a high order.

Choose the correct code:

A. a-iv, b-ii, c-iii, d-i

B. a-iii, b-iv, c-ii, d-i

C. a-ii, b-i, c-iv, d-iii

D. a-i, b-iii, c-ii, d-iv

Ans: C

Explanation:

1- Bharat Ratna- Awarded for exceptional service/performance of the highest order in any field of human endeavour.

2- Padma Vibhushan- Awarded for exceptional and distinguished service.

3- Padma Bhushan- Awarded for distinguished service of a high order.

4- Padma Shri- Awarded for distinguished service in any field.

9- How many Padma Awards 2022 will be conferred to women?

A. 34

B. 10

C. 13

D. 8

Ans: A

Explanation: A total of 34 Padma Awards will be awarded to women this year.

10- When were Padma awards instituted?

A. 1947

B. 1948

C. 1954

D. 1960

Ans: C

Explanation: Padma Awards were instituted in 1954. They are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day and the winners of the Padma awards are selected on the basis of recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee.

Also Read | GK Quiz on Padma Awards 2021

GK Questions and Answers: Padma Awards 2020