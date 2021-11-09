GK Quiz on Padma Awards 2021

Padma Awards are among the highest civilian awards in India which are announced each year on the occasion of Republic Day. Take the below quiz by Jagran Josh to test your knowledge of Padma Awards 2021.

Ques: How many Padma Awards have been conferred in the year 2021?

A. 100

B. 119

C. 135

D. 182

Ans: B

Explanation: Padma Awards 2021 have been conferred to 119 recipients. Of these, 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri awardees.

Ques: How many people from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI have been presented with Padma Awards 2021?

A. 12

B. 10

C. 7

D. None

Ans: B

Explanation: Ten people from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI have been presented with Padma Awards 2021.

Ques: Who among the following has been awarded Padma Shri for Mithila painting this year?

A. Dulari Devi

B. Mohini Devi

C. Shakuntala Devi

D. None of the above

Ans: A

Explanation: Dulari Devi has been awarded Padma Shri for Mithila painting this year.

Ques: How many transgender awardee(s) have been conferred the Padma Awards?

A. 3

B. 0

C. 1

D. 2

Ans: C

Explanation: One transperson, Matha B. Manjamma Jogati, has been conferred with Padma Awards 2021.

Ques: How many Padma Awards have been conferred to women in 2021?

A. 30

B. 16

C. 12

D. 29

Ans: D

Explanation: 29 women have been conferred with Padma Awards 2021.

Ques: Which of these statement(s) is/are true about Padma Awards:

(i) Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian Awards of India.

(ii) Padma Awards are conferred by the President of India.

(iii) Padma Awards are presented to the recipients at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

(iv) Padma Awards are given in three categories-- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Choose the correct option:

A. Both (ii) and (iii)

B. Only (i)

C. Only (iv)

D. All of the above

Ans: D

Explanation: Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian awards which are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in three fields-- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Ques: How many Padma Awards have been conferred posthumously this year?

A. 16

B. 20

C. 18

D. 12

Ans: A

Explanation: Sixteen Padma Awards have been conferred posthumously including Ram Vilas Paswan and Tarun Gogoi.

Ques: Match the following:

(a) Padma Shri (i) Awarded for exceptional and distinguished service (b) Padma Vibhushan (ii) Awarded for distinguished service in any field. (c) Padma Bhushan (iii) Awarded for exceptional service/performance of the highest order in any field of human endeavour. (d) Bharat Ratna (iv) Awarded for distinguished service of a high order.

Choose the correct code:

A. a-iv, b-ii, c-iii, d-i

B. a-iii, b-iv, c-ii, d-i

C. a-ii, b-i, c-iv, d-iii

D. a-i, b-iii, c-ii, d-iv

Ans: C

Explanation: 1- Bharat Ratna- Awarded for exceptional service/performance of the highest order in any field of human endeavour. 2- Padma Vibhushan- Awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. 3- Padma Bhushan- Awarded for distinguished service of a high order. 4- Padma Shri- Awarded for distinguished service in any field.

