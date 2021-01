List of Padma Awardees 2021

How many Padma Awards are announced in 2021?

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved conferment of 119 Padma Awards, including 1 duo case. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards.

When are Padma Awards announced?

The Padma Awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day (26 January) every year.

Who gives Padma Awards to the winners?

The Padma Awards are conferred by the President of India in a ceremonial function held at Rashtrapati Bhawan the same year in the month of March/April.

What are the Padma Awards?

The Padma Awards are one of the Highest Civilian Awards of India and are conferred in three categories as mentioned below: 1- Padma Vibhushan- Awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. 2- Padma Bhushan- Awarded for distinguished service of a high order. 3- Padma Shri- Awarded for distinguished service in any field.