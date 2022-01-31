What is Economic Survey and why is it tabled a day before the Budget?

Economic Survey 2022: President Ram Nath Kovind addressed both the Houses of Parliament today and started the Budget 2022 session.

On the first day of the Budget session 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2022 in Parliament.

What is Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey is an annual report that underscores the condition of different sectors of the economy and suggests reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth.

Significance of the Economic Survey

The Economic Survey projects the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the next financial year and further includes crucial insights about India's economic condition.

Who prepares the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey is prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), however, this time, the report was drafted by the principal economic adviser and other officials after Krishnamurthy Subramaniam's term ended in December 2021.

For the past few years, the Economic Survey has been presented in two volumes, but this year it is clubbed in a single volume.

Why is Economic Survey tabled a day before the Budget?

Since India's Independence in 1947, the Economic Survey was presented alongside the Budget, but was delinked in 1964 and was presented in advance, a practice that continues to date.

It is to be noted that it is not mandatory for the government to present the Economic Survey and the recommendations presented in the first volume are not binding on the government.

Economic Survey 2022: Key Highlights

1- The Economic Survey has predicted 8 to 8.5% GDP growth in FY23 (April 2022 to March 2023). For the ongoing FY22, the GDP growth has been projected at 9.2%.

2- The total consumption is estimated to have grown by 7.0% in 2021-22 with significant contributions from government spending.

3- Agriculture and allied sectors are expected to grow by 3.9% in 2021-22.

4- The Services sector is estimated to grow by 8.2% in the ongoing financial year.

4- The Economic Survey 2021-22 details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth.

5- The GDP contracted by 7.3% in 2020-21.

6- Furthermore, the Economic Survey focuses on supply-side issues to improve the resilience of the Indian economy.

