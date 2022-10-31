GK Quiz on Halloween: Halloween is the spookiest festival which is celebrated by Christians all over the world on the 31st of October every year. It is believed that on this day the lines between living and dead are blurred, and the dead visit their homes.

Let us learn more about Halloween through some GK questions.

1. The word Halloween is derived from?

a) Hall of Evening

b) Evening of Ghosts

c) All Hallow’s Eve

d) None of these

Answer: c

Explanation: The word Halloween is derived from the word “All Hallow’s Eve” which is a day before the celebration of All Hallow’s Day.

2. Halloween is celebrated on which date?

a) 30th October

b) 31st October

c) 1st November

d) None of these

Answer: b

Explanation: Halloween is celebrated on 31st October every year.

3. Halloween has its roots in which ancient festival?

a) Yule

b) Ostara

c) Mabon

d) Samhain

Answer: c

Explanation: Halloween has its origins in the pagan festival of Samhain which was celebrated by the Celtics.

4. Where does the term “jack-o-lantern” come from?

a) Egyptian folklore

b) Irish folklore

c) Swedish folklore

d) Danish folklore

Answer: c

Explanation: Jack-o-lantern comes from an Irish folklore about a man called Stingy Jack.

5. A group of witches is known as?

a) Caravan

b) School

c) Coven

d) None of these

Answer: c

Explanation: Group of witches is known as a coven.

6. Which vegetable is used to carve jack-o-lanterns?

a) Cabbage

b) Pumpkin

c) Potato

d) Apples

Answer: b

Explanation: Pumpkin is used to carve jack-o-lanterns on Halloween.

7. What is the fear of clowns called?

a) Arachnophobia

b) Claustrophobia

c) Coulrophobia

d) None of these

Answer: c

Explanation: The fear of clowns is known as coulrophobia and the person who has the fear of clowns is called coulrophobic.

8. Which colour cats are associated with Halloween?

a) White

b) Ginger

c) Black

d) Brown

Answer: c

Explanation: Black or onyx coloured cats are associated with witchcraft and are therefore associated with Halloween.

9. What was candy corn originally called?

a) Fish feed

b) Ghost feed

c) Horse feed

d) Chicken feed

Answer: d

Explanation: Candy corn was originally known as chicken feed

10. Lycanthrope is the name of which monster?

a) Frankenstein

b) Count Dracula

c) Werewolf

d) None of these

Answer: c

Explanation: Lycanthrope is the other name for a wolf man or werewolf.