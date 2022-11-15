After centuries-long control by foreign invaders, India became the colony of the East India Company. For nearly 200 years, the nation was under the British Raj, which saw freedom struggles by several freedom fighters, some of whom lost their lives before seeing an independent India.

How well do you know the modern history of India and its freedom struggles?

Test your knowledge with this GK quiz.

Gk Quiz On Indian History And Freedom Struggle

Who said one of the most powerful slogans of India's freedom struggle, "Do or Die?"

Gandhiji Jawahar Lal Nehru Bal Gangadhar Tilak Subhash Chandra Bose

2 . Who founded the Madras Labour Union?

Subodh Banerjee B.P. Wadia. Lala Lajpat Rai Bharat Bhushan Pandey

3. Who among these was the first Indian lady to head Congress?

Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur Annie Besant Vijayalakshmi Pandit Sarojini Naidu

4. Whose death coincided with the launch of the Non-cooperation Movement in 1920?

Dadabhai Naoroji Lokmanya Tilak GK Gokhale Motilal Nehru

5. Who among the following played a dominant role in the famous Vaikom Satyagraha of 1924–25?

T. K. Madhavan Muloor S.Padmanabha Panicker Balarama Varma K. Kelappan

6. Which of the following newspapers was started by Motilal Nehru in 1919?

Voice of India The Leader Young India Independent

7. The British established their first factory in India in which Indian city?

Surat Patna Delhi Bombay

8. Who was the founder of the 1st newspaper in India?

Raja Rammohan Roy James Augustus Hickey Mahatma Gandhi Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Gk Quiz Answers

1. Mahatma Gandhi

The slogan "do or die," was given during the Gandhiji-led Quit India Movement. On August 9, 1942, the Indian National Congress, under the direction of Mahatma Gandhi, formally introduced the slogan.

2. B.P. Wadia

Madras Labour Union, formed in 1918 by B.P. Wadia and V. Kalyanasundaram Mudaliar, was the first trade union in India.

3. Sarojini Naidu.

The first woman to hold the office of president of the Indian National Congress Party was Sarojini Naidu, who was chosen in 1925.

4. Lokmanya Tilak

On August 1st, 1920, at the age of 64, Lokmanya Tilak passed away. On September 4, 1920, the non-cooperation movement in India was just getting started when he passed away.

5. Kelappan

Kelappan was the leader of the Guruvayur Satyagraha in 1932 and played a significant part in the well-known Vaikom Satyagraha.

6. The Independent

Motilal Nehru founded The Independent, an Allahabad-based newspaper, in 1919. Two years later, the paper was forced to shut down by British repression.

7. Surat

In Surat, Gujarat, the first English factory was established. The first East India Company factory had opened by January 1613.

8. James Augustus Hickey

The English-language weekly Bengal Gazette, sometimes known as Hicky's Gazette, was founded by James Augustus Hicky. The journal was published in Calcutta, which at the time served as the capital of colonial India.