India, the biggest democracy in the world, has a pretty intricate and detailed political system. Indian polity is a greatly useful subject for various competitive exams such as the SSC, CGL, UPSC, and banking exams.

If you are preparing for such exams, you can take this gk quiz on Indian polity to enhance your knowledge and prepare for the exam as well.

GK Quiz On Indian Polity

According to which provision of the Indian Constitution has the Supreme Court recognized the Right to Privacy as a fundamental right?

Article 18 Article 19 Article 20 Article 21

How many types of writs are there in the constitution of India?

3 2 6 5

Who among the following is the ex-officio Chairman of NITI Aayog (formerly known as the Planning Commission)?

Prime Minister President Lok Sabha Speaker Vice-President

Which Article of the Indian Constitution defines a money bill?

Article 111 Article 112 Article 110 Article 113

Which Article of the Indian Constitution allows for the imposition of President's Rule?

Article 355 Article 354 Article 357 Article 356

Which IPC section addresses the courts' intra-territorial jurisdiction?

Section 3 Section 5 Section 2 Section 1

Part IV of the Indian Constitution deals with what?

Fundamental Rights Fundamental Duties Directive Principles of State Policy None of the above





How many Fundamental Duties are stipulated in the Constitution of India?

10 9 6 11

GK Quiz On Indian Polity Answers

1. Article 21

The right to privacy is safeguarded as an integral aspect of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 and as a part of the freedoms granted by Part III of the Constitution, according to a ruling by a nine-judge Supreme Court panel led by Chief Justice JS Khehar on August 24, 2017.

2. 5

According to the Indian Constitution, courts may issue one of five different forms of writs. These are- Habeas Corpus, Mandamus, Certiorari, Quo Warranto, and Prohibition.

3. Prime Minister

The inaugural meeting of NITI Aayog was conducted on February 8, 2015, after the Union Government of India announced its creation on January 1. The Ex-officio chairman is the Prime Minister.

4. Article 110

A money bill is defined in Article 110 of the Indian Constitution. A money bill covers money-related topics including taxes, government expenditures, and other things. A Money Bill generally only becomes an Act with the President of India's approval.

5. Article 356

In accordance with Article 356 of the Indian Constitution, President's Rule may be declared. Other names for it include "State Emergency" and "Constitutional Emergency." According to this, the Center takes over a state's administration.

6. Section 2

The procedures of the Indian Penal Code for intra-territorial jurisdiction are covered under Section 2 of the code. The IPC's Sections 3 and 4 address extraterritorial jurisdiction.

7. Directive Principles of State Policy

The Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP) are found in Part IV (Article 36 to Article 51) of the Indian Constitution. These principles seek to create a welfare state in India and provide socio-economic justice for all citizens.

8. 11

The 42nd Amendment to the Indian Constitution of 1946 introduced fundamental duties in Article 51A. The 86th Amendment in 2002 increased the number of fundamental duties from 10 to eleven.