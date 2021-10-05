GK Quiz on Nobel Prizes 2021

The Nobel Prize is presented each year for intellectual achievement in six fields-- Chemistry, Physics, Medicine, literature, Economics and Peace Prize. The prize comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish Kronor.

The prestigious award is based on Alfred Nobel’s last will and testament and the prize money is bequeathed from his legacy. Test your knowledge about the Nobel Prizes 2021.

Ques: The Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 was presented to:

A. Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez

B. James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz

C. Gerard Mourou, Arthur Ashkin, Donna Strickland

D. Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi

Ans: D

Explanation: The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi for their groundbreaking contributions to help us understand complex physical systems. One half of the prize has been awarded to Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann for the physical modelling of Earth's climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming.

Ques: The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2021 was awarded to:

A. David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian

B. William G. Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza

C. Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice

D. James P. Allison, Tasuku Honjo

Ans: A

Explanation: The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2021 was jointly awarded to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch.

Ques: In which year the first Nobel Prize was awarded?

A. 1864

B. 1983

C. 1901

D. 1980

Ans: C

Explanation: The first Nobel Prize was awarded in 1901.

Ques: Why is the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony held on December 10 each year?

A. Alfred Nobel discovered dynamite on this day.

B. Alfred Nobel was born on this day.

C. Alfred Nobel passed away on this day.

D. Alfred Nobel received his patent for the discovery of dynamite.

Ans: C

Explanation: The Nobel Prize Award Ceremony is held on December 10 each year as the creator of the prestigious award, Alfred Nobel, breathed his last on this day. Alfred Nobel was born on 21 October 1833 and passed away on 10 December 1896.

Ques: Which of the below-mentioned families won the most Nobel Prizes?

A. The Einsteins

B. The Curies

C. The Braggs

D. None of the above

Ans: B

Explanation: Marie Curie received two Nobel Prizes-- one in Physics in 1903 and the other in Chemistry in 1911. She shared the Physics award with her husband Pierre Curie. In 1935, their daughter Irène Curie was presented with the Nobel Prize in Chemistry who shared the award with her husband Frédéric Joliot. The Curies won a total of four Nobel prizes, the highest won by a single family!

Ques: Which of the following were never accorded a Nobel Prize?

(i) Mahatma Gandhi

(ii) Nelson Mandela

(iii) Martin Luther King

(iv) Stephen Hawkings

Choose the correct options:

A. Only (i)

B. Both (i) and (iv)

C. Both (ii) and (iii)

D. Both (i) and (ii)

Ans: B

Explanation: Mahatma Gandhi and Stephen Hawkings were never awarded a Nobel Prize despite remarkable work in their respective fields.

