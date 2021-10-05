Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 jointly awarded to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi: All you need to know

Nobel Prize in Physics 2021: The Nobel Prize in Physics has been jointly awarded to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi for their groundbreaking contributions to help us understand complex physical systems.

One half of the prize has been awarded to Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann for the physical modelling of Earth's climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming.

The other half has been awarded to Giorgio Parisi for the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales.

Speaking on the occasion, Thors Hans Hansson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics said, “The discoveries being recognised this year demonstrate that our knowledge about the climate rests on a solid scientific foundation, based on rigorous analysis of observations. This year’s Laureates have all contributed to us gaining deeper insight into the properties and evolution of complex physical systems.”

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2021 #NobelPrize in Physics to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems.” pic.twitter.com/At6ZeLmwa5 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2021

Discoveries by Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi

Syukuro Manabe – awarded the 2021 #NobelPrize in Physics – demonstrated how increased levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere lead to increased temperatures at the surface of the Earth. His work laid the foundation for the development of current climate models. pic.twitter.com/jOZEnOSxGV — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2021

Syukuro Manabe led the development of physical models of the climate of Earth in the 1960s. He was the first to investigate the interaction between the radiation balance and the vertical transport of air masses. He later demonstrated how the rising levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere lead to increased temperatures at the Earth’s surface. His findings laid the foundation for the progress of present climate models.

2021 #NobelPrize laureate Klaus Hasselmann created a model that links together weather and climate. His methods have been used to prove that the increased temperature in the atmosphere is due to human emissions of carbon dioxide. pic.twitter.com/lWcGrm9SDW — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2021

Klaus Hasselmann created a model linking weather and climate together in the 1970s. His model answered the question of why climate models can be reliable despite weather being changeable and chaotic. He further developed methods for identifying specific signals, fingerprints, that both natural phenomena and human activities imprint in the climate. These methods have been used to demonstrate how the increased temperature in the atmosphere is due to human emissions of carbon dioxide.

Giorgio Parisi – awarded this year’s #NobelPrize in Physics – discovered hidden patterns in disordered complex materials. His discoveries are among the most important contributions to the theory of complex systems. pic.twitter.com/ggdbuauwcY — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2021

Giorgio Parisi discovered the hidden patterns in the disordered complex materials in the 1980s. His discoveries have helped in understanding and describing different and apparently entirely random materials and phenomena, not only in physics but also in other areas, such as mathematics, biology, neuroscience and machine learning.

Nobel Prize in Physics 2021: About the winners

1- Syukuro Manabe

Born in 1931 in Shingu, Japan, Syukuro Manabe received a Ph.D. in 1957 from the University of Tokyo, Japan. He is currently serving as a Senior Meteorologist at Princeton University, USA.

2- Klaus Hasselmann

Born in 1931 in Hamburg, Germany, Klaus Hasselmann received a Ph.D. in 1957 from the University of Göttingen, Germany. He is a professor at Max Planck Institute for Meteorology, Hamburg, Germany.



3- Giorgio Parisi

Born in 1948 in Rome, Italy, Giorgio Parisi received a Ph.D. in 1970 from Sapienza University of Rome, Italy. He is serving at Sapienza University of Rome, Italy as a professor.

About Nobel Prize

Nobel Prize is one of the most prestigious awards in the world that is accorded in six different fields-- Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature, and Peace. The prize comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish Kronor (over $1.14 million).

According to Sir Alfred Nobel’s will of 1895, Nobel Prize is presented to people who have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind during the preceding year. The prize money comes from a legacy left by Alfred Nobel, the creator of the Prize.

How are the winners selected?

Initially, eligible candidates are shortlisted by the nominators (who have received invitations from the Nobel Committee to submit names for consideration). Later on, the jury decides who to present the prestigious award.

Nobel Prize 2021 schedule

