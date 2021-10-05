Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice
    Created On: Oct 5, 2021 15:08 IST
    Modified On: Oct 5, 2021 16:20 IST
    Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 jointly awarded to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi: All you need to know
    Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 jointly awarded to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi: All you need to know

    Nobel Prize in Physics 2021: The Nobel Prize in Physics has been jointly awarded to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi for their groundbreaking contributions to help us understand complex physical systems. 

    One half of the prize has been awarded to Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann for the physical modelling of Earth's climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming. 

    The other half has been awarded to Giorgio Parisi for the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales. 

    Speaking on the occasion, Thors Hans Hansson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics said, “The discoveries being recognised this year demonstrate that our knowledge about the climate rests on a solid scientific foundation, based on rigorous analysis of observations. This year’s Laureates have all contributed to us gaining deeper insight into the properties and evolution of complex physical systems.”

    Discoveries by Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi

    Syukuro Manabe led the development of physical models of the climate of Earth in the 1960s. He was the first to investigate the interaction between the radiation balance and the vertical transport of air masses. He later demonstrated how the rising levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere lead to increased temperatures at the Earth’s surface. His findings laid the foundation for the progress of present climate models.

    Klaus Hasselmann created a model linking weather and climate together in the 1970s. His model answered the question of why climate models can be reliable despite weather being changeable and chaotic. He further developed methods for identifying specific signals, fingerprints, that both natural phenomena and human activities imprint in the climate. These methods have been used to demonstrate how the increased temperature in the atmosphere is due to human emissions of carbon dioxide.

    Giorgio Parisi discovered the hidden patterns in the disordered complex materials in the 1980s. His discoveries have helped in understanding and describing different and apparently entirely random materials and phenomena, not only in physics but also in other areas, such as mathematics, biology, neuroscience and machine learning.

    Nobel Prize in Physics 2021: About the winners 

    1- Syukuro Manabe

    Born in 1931 in Shingu, Japan, Syukuro Manabe received a Ph.D. in 1957 from the University of Tokyo, Japan. He is currently serving as a Senior Meteorologist at Princeton University, USA.

    2- Klaus Hasselmann

    Born in 1931 in Hamburg, Germany,  Klaus Hasselmann received a Ph.D. in 1957 from the University of Göttingen, Germany. He is a professor at Max Planck Institute for Meteorology, Hamburg, Germany.

    3- Giorgio Parisi

    Born in 1948 in Rome, Italy, Giorgio Parisi received a Ph.D. in 1970  from Sapienza University of Rome, Italy. He is serving at Sapienza University of Rome, Italy as a professor.

    About Nobel Prize

    Nobel Prize is one of the most prestigious awards in the world that is accorded in six different fields-- Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature, and Peace. The prize comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish Kronor (over $1.14 million). 

    According to Sir Alfred Nobel’s will of 1895, Nobel Prize is presented to people who have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind during the preceding year. The prize money comes from a legacy left by Alfred Nobel, the creator of the Prize.

    How are the winners selected? 

    Initially, eligible candidates are shortlisted by the nominators (who have received invitations from the Nobel Committee to submit names for consideration). Later on, the jury decides who to present the prestigious award.

    Nobel Prize 2021 schedule

    It is to be noted that the Nobel Prizes will be announced from 4 October to 11 October 2021. Check the complete schedule below: 

    4 October 2021

    Physiology or Medicine

    5 October 2021

    Physics

    6 October 2021

    Chemistry

    7 October 2021

    Literature

    8 October 2021

    Peace

    11 October 2021

    Economics

