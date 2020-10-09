GK Questions and Answers on Nobel Prize 2020

On November 27, 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving his largest share of fortune to be converted into a fund for awarding five annual prizes to those who have contributed during the preceding year for the benefit of mankind. Nobel Prize is one of the most prestigious awards given for intellectual achievement in the world. Take this interesting quiz on Nobel Prizes and laureates.

Questions:

1: When was the first Nobel Prize awarded?

A. 1901

B. 1893

C. 1895

D. 1898

2: Who won the Nobel Prize 2020 in Literature?

A. Bob Dylan

B. Kazuo Ishiguro

C. Peter Handke

D. Louise Glück

3: Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice won Nobel Prize 2020 in which field?

A. Physiology or Medicine

B. Literature

C. Peace prize

D. Economic Science

4: Who won the Nobel Prize for discovering the method for genome editing?

A. George Smith, Frances Arnold and Greg Winter

B. Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna

C. Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank and Richard Henderson

D. John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino

5: Who won the Nobel Prize in Physics 2020?

A. Arthur Ashkin, Arthur Ashkin and Donna Strickland

B. Rainer Weiss, Barry C. Barish and Kip S. Thorne

C. Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez

D. James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz

6: Who was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize?

A. Mother Teresa

B. Shirin Ebadi

C. Marie Curie

D. Elizabeth H. Blackburn

7: Name the youngest Laureate who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

A. Malala Yousafzai

B. Arthur Ashkin

C. James P. Allison

D. Yoshinori Ohsumi

8: Which of the following fields was not included in the Nobel Prize category at the time the Nobel Prizes were first established?

A. Medicine

B. Economics

C. Physics

D. Literature

9: Which of the following famous physicists has not received a Nobel Prize yet?

A. Albert Einstein

B. Enrico Fermi

C. Stephen Hawking

D. Shuji Nakamura

10: What is the maximum number of people who can share a Nobel Prize?

A. 4

B. 2

C. 3

D. 6

11: When does the formal Nobel Prize ceremony take place every year?

A. 10 December

B. 10 October

C. 10 January

D. 10 November

12: Nobel Peace Prize 2020 has been awarded to:

A. International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN)

B. Abiy Ahmed Ali

C. World Food Programme (WFP)

D. Juan Manuel Santos

Answers:

1: A

The first Nobel Prize was awarded in the year 1901.

2: D

Louise Glück won the Nobel Prize in Literature 2020 for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.

3: A

Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice won Nobel Prize 2020 in Medicine for their discovery of Hepatitis C virus.

4: B

Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna together worked on developing the methods for genome editing and jointly won the Noble Prize in Chemistry 2020.

5: C

The first half of Nobel Prize in Physics 2020 has been presented to Roger Penrose for discovering that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity while the other half is jointly shared by Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez for discovering supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy.

6: C

Marie Curie was the first women to win a Nobel Prize. She is the only woman so far who has bagged two Nobel Prizes-- Nobel Prize in Physics (1903) and Nobel Prize in Chemistry (1911).

7: A

Malala Yousafzai is the youngest Nobel Laureate who received the Peace Prize in 2014 at the age of just 17 years for her struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education.

8: B

Economics was not included in the first edition of the Nobel Prizes. The first Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded to Ragnar Frisch and Jan Tinbergen for their development and application of dynamic models for the analysis of economic processes in 1969.

9: C

Although Stephen Hawking was a living legend in the field of cosmology, he did not receive a Nobel Prize.

10: C

Three people at maximum can share a Nobel Prize.

11: A

Every year in early October, the Nobel laureates are announced in Stockholm and Oslo and on 10 December, the award ceremonies take place in Stockholm and Oslo.

12: C

World Food Programme (WFP) has won the Nobel Peace Prize 2020 for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.

List of Nobel Prizes and Laureates 2020

GK Questions and Answers on Nobel Prize 2019