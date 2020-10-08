Nobel Prize 2020 in Literature awarded to American poet Louise Glück: All you need to know

Nobel Prize 2020 in Literature has been awarded to 77 years old American poet Louise Glück for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded to the American poet Louise Glück “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/Wbgz5Gkv8C — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2020

On October 8, 2020, the Nobel Prize in Literature 2020 was presented by Mats Malm, Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy.

Louise Glück

Key Highlights:

1- In the year 1968, Glück made her debut with Firstborn and soon rose as one of the most prominent poets in American contemporary literature.

2- She has so far published 12 collections of poetry and some essays.

3- Glück is often regarded as an autobiographical poet.

4- She in her poetries self listens for what is left of its dreams and delusions, and nobody can be harder than she in confronting the illusions of the self.

5- She draws inspirations from myths, personal experiences and classical motifs, which are present in her works.

6- She has highlighted the aspects of trauma, desire, and nature in her works. Her poetries are known for their frank expressions of sadness and isolation.

Notable works:

Works in English

Firstborn (1968)

The House on Marshland (1975)

The Garden (1976)

Descending Figure (1980)

The Triumph of Achilles (1985)

Ararat (1990)

The Wild Iris (1992)

Proofs and Theories: Essays on Poetry (1994)

The First Four Books of Poems (1995)

Meadowlands (1996)

Vita Nova (1999)

The Seven Ages (2001)

October (2004)

Averno (2006)

A Village Life (2009)

Poems 1962–2012 (2012)

Faithful and Virtuous Night (2014)

American Originality: Essays on Poetry (2017)

Works in Spanish

El iris salvaje / traducción de Eduardo Chirinos (2006)

Ararat / traducción de Abraham Gragera (2008)

Louise Glück : poesía selecta / traducción de Beverley Pérez Rego (2008)

Averno / traducción de Abraham Gragera y Ruth Miguel Franco (2011)

Las siete edades / traducción de Mirta Rosenberg (2011)

Vita nova / traducción de Mariano Peyrou (2014)

Praderas / traducción de Andrés Catalán (2017)

Works in Swedish

Averno / tolkning av Jonas Brun (2017)

Ararat / översättning av Stewe Claeson (2019)

Vild iris / översättning av Jonas Brun (2020)

Works in German

Averno : Gedichte / übersetzt von Ulrike Draesner (2007)

Wilde Iris : Gedichte / übersetzt von Ulrike Draesner (2008)

About the Laureate

Louise Glück was born on April 22, 1943, in New York, New York City, US. She is an American poet and essayist. She is a professor of English at Yale University, Connecticut. She is known for The Triumph of Achilles (1985) and The Wild Iris (1992). She has received many awards including Pulitzer Prize for Poetry (1993), Bollingen Prize (2001), US Poet Laureate (2003–2004), National Book Award (2014) and National Humanities Medal (2015).

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature 2020 with 10 million Swedish Kronor to Louise Glück.