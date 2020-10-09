Nobel Peace Prize 2020 has been awarded to the World Food Programme (WFP): All you need to know

Nobel Peace Prize 2020 has been presented to the World Food Programme (WFP) for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.

Key Highlights:

1- The unprecedented pandemic has contributed to a strong upsurge in the number of victims of hunger in the world. Amid the pandemic, WFP demonstrated an impressive ability to intensify its efforts to curb hunger.

2- In the face of the pandemic, the organisation stated, 'Until the day we have a medical vaccine, food is the best vaccine against chaos.'

3- In the year 2019, WFP provided assistance to around 100 million people in 88 countries. These people were the victims of acute food insecurity and hunger.

4- In 2019, around 135 million people were victims of acute hunger. This number was the highest compared to the previous years.

5- In the year 2015, the UN adopted 'eradicating hunger' as one of its Sustainable Development Goals. Here, WFP played a key role in realising the goal.

6- If the food assistance organisations do not receive financial support, the world will experience a hunger crisis.

7- The Norwegian Nobel Committee stressed that providing assistance to increase food security not only prevents hunger but can also help to improve prospects for stability and peace. The WFP has taken lead in this regard with peace projects in South America, Africa and Asia.

About WFP

The World Food Programme (WFP) is the largest humanitarian organisation in the world which addresses hunger and promotes food security. It was established in the year 1961 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy. The organization was founded by Food and Agriculture Organization, United Nations General Assembly.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2020 to the World Food Programme (WFP). The award was presented by Berit Reiss-Andersen, Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

As per the will left by Alfred Nobel, the Norwegian Nobel Committee presents the Nobel Peace Prize every year. There's no explanation as to why the peace prize to be presented by the Norwegian committee while the other prizes to be handled by Swedish committees. The Norwegian Nobel Committee is constituted of five members which are appointed by the Storting (Norwegian Parliament). The Committee’s composition reflects the relative strengths of the political parties in the Storting and is assisted by specially appointed expert advisers.

List of Nobel Prizes and Laureates 2020

