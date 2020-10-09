Study at Home
List of Nobel Prizes and Laureates 2020

Nobel Prize award was first conferred in 1901. It is based on the fortune of Alfred Nobel who was a chemist, engineer, inventor and entrepreneur. Here's the list of Laureates who received Nobel Prize in the year 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2016.
Oct 9, 2020 11:02 IST
Nobel Prizes and Laureates
Nobel Prize is given at an international level which is administered by the Nobel Foundation in Stockholm, Sweden. It is awarded for outstanding contributions in several categories including chemistry, literature, peace, physics, physiology or medicine and economic sciences. The will of Swedish scientist Alfred Nobel established five Nobel prizes in 1895. The prizes in Chemistry, Literature, Peace, Physics, and Physiology or Medicine were first awarded in 1901.

Do you know who is a Nobel Prize Laureate?

A person or organisation who is awarded the Nobel Prize is known as Nobel Laureate. The word "laureate" refers as a laurel wreath. In ancient Greece, it refers to a sign of honour.

Nobel Prizes and Laureates 2020

Nobel Laureates

Field

Contribution

Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice

Medicine

Discovered Hepatitis C virus

Roger Penrose

Physics

 

Discovered that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity

Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez

Discovered supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy

Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna

Chemistry

Discovered the method for genome editing

Louise Glück

Literature

For her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal
World Food Programme (WFP)

Peace

For its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict. 

 

Nobel Prizes and Laureates 2019

Nobel Laureates

Field

Contribution

William G. Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza

Physiology or Medicine

Discovered how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.

James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz

Physics

James Peebles: theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology

And

Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz discovered an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.

John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino

Chemistry

Discovered the development of lithium-ion batteries.

Peter Handke

Literature

Discovered an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience.

Abiy Ahmed Ali

Peace

For his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.

Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer

Economic Sciences

For their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.

 

Nobel Prizes and Laureates 2018

Nobel Laureates

Field

Contribution

James P. Allison (USA), Tasuku Honjo Japan)

Physiology or Medicine

Discovered the therapy of cancer by inhibition of negative immune regulation.

Gerard Mourou (France),

Arthur Ashkin (USA),

Donna Strickland (Canada)

Physics

For generating groundbreaking tools for beams of light. 

George Smith (USA),

Frances Arnold (USA),

Greg Winter (UK)

Chemistry

To develop protein, they have used evolutionary principles that will be helpful in new drugs and medical treatments.

This year no Nobel Prize for Literature

Literature

This year no Nobel Prize for Literature

Denis Mukwege (Democratic Republic of the Congo),

Nadia Murad (Germany)

 

Peace

For their tremendous work in helping the victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

William Nordhaus (USA)

Paul Romer(US)

 

Economic Sciences

For integrating innovation and climate with economic growth.

Nobel Prizes and Laureates 2017

Nobel Laureates

Field

Contribution

Rainer Weiss

Barry C. Barish

Kip S. Thorne

Physics

For constructing Ligo and detection of gravitational waves.

Jacques Dubochet

Joachim Frank

Richard Henderson

Chemistry

For developing cryoelectron microscopy 

Jeffrey C. Hall

Michael Rosbash

Michael W. Young

Physiology or Medicine

For generating molecular mechanisms that control the circadian rhythm.

Kazuo Ishiguro

Literature

For the novel "The Remains of the Day".

International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN)

Peace

To draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for a treaty base on prohibition of such weapons.

Richard H. Thaler

Economic Sciences

For his great contribution to behavioural economics

Nobel Prizes and Laureates 2016

Nobel Laureates

Field

Contribution

F. Duncan

M. Haldane

J. Michael Kosterlitz

Physics

For theoretical discoveries of topological phase transitions and topological phases of matter.

Jean-Pierre Sauvage

Sir J. Fraser Stoddart

Bernard L. Feringa

Chemistry

For designing and synthesising  molecular machines

Yoshinori Ohsumi

Physiology or Medicine

For discovering the mechanisms for autophagy.

 

Bob Dylan

Literature

For creating new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition

 

Juan Manuel Santos

Peace

For his resolute efforts to bring the country's more than 50-year-long civil war to an end

Oliver Hart

Bengt Holmström

Economic Sciences

For providing contributions to contract theory

Facts about Nobel Prize

  • Nobel Prize in the field of Physics and Chemistry is given by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.
  • The Sveriges Riksbank Prize is given in the field of Economic Sciences.
  • Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is awarded by the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute.
  • In Literature, the Swedish Academy grants the Nobel Prize.
  • The Nobel Prize in the field of Peace is awarded by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

