List of Nobel Prizes and Laureates 2020
Nobel Prize is given at an international level which is administered by the Nobel Foundation in Stockholm, Sweden. It is awarded for outstanding contributions in several categories including chemistry, literature, peace, physics, physiology or medicine and economic sciences. The will of Swedish scientist Alfred Nobel established five Nobel prizes in 1895. The prizes in Chemistry, Literature, Peace, Physics, and Physiology or Medicine were first awarded in 1901.
Do you know who is a Nobel Prize Laureate?
A person or organisation who is awarded the Nobel Prize is known as Nobel Laureate. The word "laureate" refers as a laurel wreath. In ancient Greece, it refers to a sign of honour.
Nobel Prizes and Laureates
|
Nobel Prizes and Laureates 2020
|
Nobel Laureates
|
Field
|
Contribution
|
Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice
|
Discovered Hepatitis C virus
|
Roger Penrose
|
|
Discovered that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity
|
Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez
|
Discovered supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy
|
Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna
|
Discovered the method for genome editing
|
Louise Glück
|
For her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal
|World Food Programme (WFP)
|
For its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.
|
Nobel Prizes and Laureates 2019
|
Nobel Laureates
|
Field
|
Contribution
|
William G. Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza
|
Physiology or Medicine
|
Discovered how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.
|
James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz
|
Physics
|
James Peebles: theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology
And
Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz discovered an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.
|
John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino
|
Chemistry
|
Discovered the development of lithium-ion batteries.
|
Peter Handke
|
Literature
|
Discovered an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience.
|
Abiy Ahmed Ali
|
Peace
|
For his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.
|
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer
|
Economic Sciences
|
For their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.
|
Nobel Prizes and Laureates 2018
|
Nobel Laureates
|
Field
|
Contribution
|
James P. Allison (USA), Tasuku Honjo Japan)
|
Physiology or Medicine
|
Discovered the therapy of cancer by inhibition of negative immune regulation.
|
Gerard Mourou (France),
Arthur Ashkin (USA),
Donna Strickland (Canada)
|
Physics
|
For generating groundbreaking tools for beams of light.
|
George Smith (USA),
Frances Arnold (USA),
Greg Winter (UK)
|
Chemistry
|
To develop protein, they have used evolutionary principles that will be helpful in new drugs and medical treatments.
|
This year no Nobel Prize for Literature
|
Literature
|
This year no Nobel Prize for Literature
|
Denis Mukwege (Democratic Republic of the Congo),
Nadia Murad (Germany)
|
Peace
|
For their tremendous work in helping the victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
|
William Nordhaus (USA)
Paul Romer(US)
|
Economic Sciences
|
For integrating innovation and climate with economic growth.
Indian Recipients of Ramon Magsaysay Award
|
Nobel Prizes and Laureates 2017
|
Nobel Laureates
|
Field
|
Contribution
|
Rainer Weiss
Barry C. Barish
Kip S. Thorne
|
Physics
|
For constructing Ligo and detection of gravitational waves.
|
Jacques Dubochet
Joachim Frank
Richard Henderson
|
Chemistry
|
For developing cryoelectron microscopy
|
Jeffrey C. Hall
Michael Rosbash
Michael W. Young
|
Physiology or Medicine
|
For generating molecular mechanisms that control the circadian rhythm.
|
Kazuo Ishiguro
|
Literature
|
For the novel "The Remains of the Day".
|
International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN)
|
Peace
|
To draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for a treaty base on prohibition of such weapons.
|
Richard H. Thaler
|
Economic Sciences
|
For his great contribution to behavioural economics
India’s Highest Literary Award (Jnanpith Award): Facts at a Glance
|
Nobel Prizes and Laureates 2016
|
Nobel Laureates
|
Field
|
Contribution
|
F. Duncan
M. Haldane
J. Michael Kosterlitz
|
Physics
|
For theoretical discoveries of topological phase transitions and topological phases of matter.
|
Jean-Pierre Sauvage
Sir J. Fraser Stoddart
Bernard L. Feringa
|
Chemistry
|
For designing and synthesising molecular machines
|
Yoshinori Ohsumi
|
Physiology or Medicine
|
For discovering the mechanisms for autophagy.
|
Bob Dylan
|
Literature
|
For creating new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition
|
Juan Manuel Santos
|
Peace
|
For his resolute efforts to bring the country's more than 50-year-long civil war to an end
|
Oliver Hart
Bengt Holmström
|
Economic Sciences
|
For providing contributions to contract theory
Facts about Nobel Prize
- Nobel Prize in the field of Physics and Chemistry is given by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.
- The Sveriges Riksbank Prize is given in the field of Economic Sciences.
- Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is awarded by the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute.
- In Literature, the Swedish Academy grants the Nobel Prize.
- The Nobel Prize in the field of Peace is awarded by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.