List of Nobel Prizes and Laureates 2020

Nobel Prize is given at an international level which is administered by the Nobel Foundation in Stockholm, Sweden. It is awarded for outstanding contributions in several categories including chemistry, literature, peace, physics, physiology or medicine and economic sciences. The will of Swedish scientist Alfred Nobel established five Nobel prizes in 1895. The prizes in Chemistry, Literature, Peace, Physics, and Physiology or Medicine were first awarded in 1901.

Do you know who is a Nobel Prize Laureate?

A person or organisation who is awarded the Nobel Prize is known as Nobel Laureate. The word "laureate" refers as a laurel wreath. In ancient Greece, it refers to a sign of honour.

Nobel Prizes and Laureates

Nobel Prizes and Laureates 2020 Nobel Laureates Field Contribution Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice Medicine Discovered Hepatitis C virus Roger Penrose Physics Discovered that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez Discovered supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna Chemistry Discovered the method for genome editing Louise Glück Literature For her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal World Food Programme (WFP) Peace For its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.

Nobel Prizes and Laureates 2019 Nobel Laureates Field Contribution William G. Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza Physiology or Medicine Discovered how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability. James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz Physics James Peebles: theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology And Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz discovered an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star. John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino Chemistry Discovered the development of lithium-ion batteries. Peter Handke Literature Discovered an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience. Abiy Ahmed Ali Peace For his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea. Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer Economic Sciences For their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.

Nobel Prizes and Laureates 2018 Nobel Laureates Field Contribution James P. Allison (USA), Tasuku Honjo Japan) Physiology or Medicine Discovered the therapy of cancer by inhibition of negative immune regulation. Gerard Mourou (France), Arthur Ashkin (USA), Donna Strickland (Canada) Physics For generating groundbreaking tools for beams of light. George Smith (USA), Frances Arnold (USA), Greg Winter (UK) Chemistry To develop protein, they have used evolutionary principles that will be helpful in new drugs and medical treatments. This year no Nobel Prize for Literature Literature This year no Nobel Prize for Literature Denis Mukwege (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Nadia Murad (Germany) Peace For their tremendous work in helping the victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo. William Nordhaus (USA) Paul Romer(US) Economic Sciences For integrating innovation and climate with economic growth.

Nobel Prizes and Laureates 2017 Nobel Laureates Field Contribution Rainer Weiss Barry C. Barish Kip S. Thorne Physics For constructing Ligo and detection of gravitational waves. Jacques Dubochet Joachim Frank Richard Henderson Chemistry For developing cryoelectron microscopy Jeffrey C. Hall Michael Rosbash Michael W. Young Physiology or Medicine For generating molecular mechanisms that control the circadian rhythm. Kazuo Ishiguro Literature For the novel "The Remains of the Day". International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) Peace To draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for a treaty base on prohibition of such weapons. Richard H. Thaler Economic Sciences For his great contribution to behavioural economics

Nobel Prizes and Laureates 2016 Nobel Laureates Field Contribution F. Duncan M. Haldane J. Michael Kosterlitz Physics For theoretical discoveries of topological phase transitions and topological phases of matter. Jean-Pierre Sauvage Sir J. Fraser Stoddart Bernard L. Feringa Chemistry For designing and synthesising molecular machines Yoshinori Ohsumi Physiology or Medicine For discovering the mechanisms for autophagy. Bob Dylan Literature For creating new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition Juan Manuel Santos Peace For his resolute efforts to bring the country's more than 50-year-long civil war to an end Oliver Hart Bengt Holmström Economic Sciences For providing contributions to contract theory

