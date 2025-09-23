General Knowledge Questions and Answers on Sign Languages

International Day of Sign Languages is celebrated every year on September 23. It honours the importance of sign languages in protecting the rights of deaf people. The day was first recognised by the United Nations in 2018. Each year, it has a theme. The theme for 2025 is “Sign Languages Unite Us”. It reminds us that sign languages help build bridges between people and cultures. They are not just tools for communication—they are expressions of identity, community, and pride. Do you know there are over 300 different sign languages used around the world? Each one is unique, with its own grammar and style. Ready to know more questions? Take this quiz! GK Quiz on Sign Languages Q1. When is International Sign Language Day celebrated annually? a) September 10 b) September 23 c) October 12 d) November 5 Ans.: b) September 23

Explanation: The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed September 23 as the International Day of Sign Languages to raise awareness of the importance of sign languages and the rights of deaf people. This date commemorates the establishment of the World Federation of the Deaf in 1951. Q2. What is the theme for International Sign Language Day 2025? a) Sign Languages Unite Us b) A World Where Deaf People Everywhere Can Sign Anywhere c) Building Inclusive Communities for All d) We are Stronger Together Ans.: a) Sign Languages Unite Us Explanation: The theme for International Sign Language Day 2025 is "Sign Languages Unite Us". This theme reminds us that sign languages help build bridges between people and cultures. Q3. What is the name for the international auxiliary sign language used in a variety of international contexts, particularly at international meetings?

a) Global Sign b) International Signs c) Universal Sign Language d) InterSign Ans.: b) International Signs Explanation: International Signs (IS) is a pidgin sign language used as a contact language by deaf people from different countries. It's not a complete, natural language but rather a simplified system used for communication at international events and gatherings. Q4. What organization proposed the establishment of International Sign Language Day? a) The United Nations b) The World Health Organization c) The World Federation of the Deaf d) The International Committee of the Red Cross Ans.: c) The World Federation of the Deaf Explanation: The World Federation of the Deaf (WFD), a global organization representing approximately 70 million deaf people, proposed the day to the UN. The proposal was then co-sponsored by 97 UN Member States before being unanimously adopted.

Q5. Which country was the first to recognize a national sign language in its constitution? a) United States b) New Zealand c) Finland d) Uganda Ans.: d) Uganda Explanation: Uganda holds the distinction of being the first country to recognize its national sign language, Ugandan Sign Language (USL), in its constitution, specifically in Article 248. Q6. Sign languages are not just gestures. What linguistic features do they possess that make them full-fledged languages? a) Grammar, syntax, and vocabulary b) Written script and phonetics c) Dialects and accents d) All of the above Ans.: a) Grammar, syntax, and vocabulary Explanation: Sign languages have their own complex grammar and syntax, independent of spoken languages. They utilize spatial relationships, facial expressions, and body movements to convey meaning, much like spoken languages use sounds and words.

Q7. How many distinct sign languages are estimated to exist worldwide? a) Less than 50 b) Around 100 c) Over 300 d) Over 500 Ans.: c) Over 300 Explanation: While a precise number is difficult to determine, there are estimated to be over 300 different sign languages used around the globe. This number is constantly evolving as new sign languages are recognized and documented. Q8. Which of the following is NOT a true statement about sign languages? a) They are universal and are understood by all deaf people. b) They are visual-gestural languages. c) They are independent of spoken languages. d) They have their own grammar and syntax. Ans.: a) They are universal and are understood by all deaf people. Explanation: This is a common misconception. Sign languages are not universal. Different countries, and sometimes even regions within a country, have their own distinct sign languages (e.g., American Sign Language, British Sign Language).

Q9. What is the manual alphabet used in sign language, where each letter of the alphabet is represented by a specific handshape? a) Fingerspelling b) Hand signing c) Manual communication d) Alphabet sign Ans.: a) Fingerspelling Explanation: Fingerspelling is a method of spelling words using handshapes to represent the letters of the alphabet. It is often used to spell out names, places, or technical terms for which there may not be a sign. Q10. Who is a prominent deaf-blind activist and author who used a form of tactile sign language to communicate? a) Helen Keller b) Thomas Gallaudet c) Alexander Graham Bell d) Laurent Clerc Ans.: a) Helen Keller Explanation: Helen Keller was a world-renowned author, activist, and lecturer who was deaf and blind. She learned to communicate through a method of tactile signing with her teacher Anne Sullivan.

Q11. The term "Deaf culture" refers to the shared experiences, values, and traditions of the deaf community. What is a key component of this culture? a) Relying on lip-reading as the primary mode of communication b) The use of sign language as a primary language c) The preference for spoken language over sign language d) The belief that deafness is a disability that needs to be cured Ans.: b) The use of sign language as a primary language Explanation: A central aspect of Deaf culture is the use of sign language, which serves as a powerful symbol of identity and community. It provides a means of communication, cultural transmission, and social connection. Q12. What year was the International Day of Sign Languages first observed? a) 2017 b) 2018 c) 2019 d) 2020 Ans.: b) 2018 Explanation: The first International Day of Sign Languages was celebrated on September 23, 2018, following the UN General Assembly's proclamation in December 2017.

Q13. In sign language, what is the term for the smallest contrastive units of a sign, similar to phonemes in spoken language? a) Gestures b) Handshapes c) Parameters d) Lexemes Ans.: c) Parameters Explanation: The five basic parameters of a sign are: handshape, location (place of articulation), movement, palm orientation, and non-manual signals (facial expressions, body posture). Changing any one of these can alter the meaning of a sign. Q14. Which famous deaf educator co-founded the first permanent school for the deaf in the United States? a) William Stokoe b) Thomas Gallaudet c) Laurent Clerc d) Both b and c Ans.: d) Both b and c Explanation: Thomas Gallaudet, an American educator, met Laurent Clerc, a deaf French educator, in Europe. Together they established the American Asylum for Deaf-Mutes (now the American School for the Deaf) in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1817.

Q15. The use of sign language interpreters is a key component of accessibility for deaf individuals. What is the role of a sign language interpreter? a) To teach sign language to deaf individuals b) To translate spoken language into sign language and vice versa c) To provide medical advice for hearing loss d) To act as a legal advocate for deaf people Ans.: b) To translate spoken language into sign language and vice versa Explanation: A sign language interpreter's role is to facilitate communication between hearing people and deaf people by accurately and impartially conveying messages from one language to another. Q16. What is the official name of the sign language used in the United States and parts of Canada? a) American Sign Language (ASL) b) North American Sign Language (NASL) c) United States Sign Language (USSL)

d) American Hand Language (AHL) Ans.: a) American Sign Language (ASL) Explanation: ASL is the most widely used sign language in North America. It is a complete and natural language with its own distinct grammar, syntax, and lexicon. Q17. The first sign language dictionary was published in which country? a) France b) United States c) Great Britain d) Germany Ans.: a) France Explanation: The first known sign language dictionary, "L'Épée's Dictionnaire," was created by Charles-Michel de l'Épée in 18th-century France. This was a crucial step in the formal documentation of sign language. Q18. What is the significance of the "CODA" acronym in the deaf community? a) Child of a Deaf Adult b) Community of Deaf Allies c) Communication of Deaf Art d) Cued Oral Deaf Awareness Ans.: a) Child of a Deaf Adult Explanation: CODA refers to a hearing person raised by deaf parents or guardians. CODAs often grow up bilingual, fluent in both spoken language and sign language.