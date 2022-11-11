GK Quiz On Solar System With Answers

All of the planets that circle our Sun are collectively known as the Solar System.

The Solar System is made up of planets, moons, comets, asteroids, minor planets, dust, and gas. Every entity in the Solar System revolves around or circles the Sun.

Having at least a fundamental understanding of the Solar System is important, regardless of whether you are preparing for competitive exams or not. Having this basic knowledge is a must.

Take this GK quiz today to test your knowledge of our Solar System.

GK Quiz On Solar System

Which among these is the nearest planet to the sun? Neptune b. Mars c. Mercury d. Earth

Which planet appears to be yellow in color? Asteroids b. Mars c. Uranus d. Saturn

Which is the farthest planet in the solar system? Neptune b. Jupiter c. Mercury d. Earth

Stars appear to move from? West to east b. East to west c. North to south d. South to west

The tilting of the earth causes Change of days b. Change of the sun rays c. Change of the season d. None

Which two planets of the solar system have no natural satellites? Mercury and Mars b. Mercury and Venus c. Venus and Mars d. None

Which part of the Sun is visible to humans? Core b. Atmosphere c. Photosphere d. None

Sun rises in the west and sets in the east in which of the following planets? Venus b. Mars c. Uranus d. None of the above

Which among the following takes the shortest time to revolve around the Sun? Earth b. Venus c. Mercury d. None

Which of the following is the Sun predominantly made up of? Helium b. Hydrogen c. Oxygen d. Methane

GK Quiz On Solar System Answers

1. Mercury.

Mercury is the nearest planet to the sun. It is also the smallest planet in the solar system, just slightly bigger than Earth's moon.

2. Saturn.

Saturn, the second largest planet in the solar system, appears to be yellow in color and has multiple rings around it.

3. Neptune.

Neptune, which circles the Sun on average at a distance of 4.498 billion kilometers, is the planet with the maximum distance in the Solar System.

4. East to west.

Because of how the Earth rotates, it appears like the stars are moving from east to west. Around its axis, the Earth revolves from west to east. Stars, therefore, seem to move from east to west.

5. Change of seasons.

The tilting of the Earth causes the change of seasons.

The seasons are caused by Earth's tilted axis. Different regions of the Earth are exposed to the Sun's strongest rays at various times of the year. Therefore, the Northern Hemisphere experiences summer when the North Pole tilts toward the Sun. Additionally, winter in the Northern Hemisphere occurs when the South Pole tilts toward the Sun.

6. Mercury and Venus.

Earth has one moon, and Mars has two minor moons. Mercury and Venus have no moons at all. The ice giants Uranus and Neptune, as well as the gas giants Jupiter and Saturn, all possess several moons.

7. Photosphere.

The deepest part of the Sun that we can directly study is the photosphere. It extends up to around 250 miles (400 km) above the visible surface near the solar disk's core.

8. Venus.

In contrast to the majority of the planets in our solar system, Venus spins on its axis backward. This reveals that, contrary to what we observe on Earth, the Sun rises in the west and sets in the east.

9. Mercury.

Mercury takes the shortest period of time to revolve around the Sun, about 88 days.

10. Hydrogen.

The Sun is a large sphere of heated gas that is blazing. Roughly 70% of this gas is hydrogen, while about 28% is helium. 1.5% of matter is made up of carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen, while the remaining 0.5% is made of other elements.