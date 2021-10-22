GK Quiz on Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam: Check your knowledge on TTD, temple, history and more

There has been a rush among the devotees to visit the Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh from across the country. Now that the TTD has made a special announcement regarding the special darshan slots for people to book, the people are even more excited.

Take a look below to answer the questions about the famous temple of Tirumala Tirupati.

Where is Venkateswara Temple situated in India?

Tirumala Hyderabad Madurai Tiruchirapalli

Ans. a

Explanation: The Venkateswara temple is situated in Tirumala at Tirupati in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

Which Hill range is Tirumala a part of?

Nilgiri Vindhya Range Seshachalam Western Ghats

Ans. c

Explanation: Tirumala Hills are part of the Seshachalam Hills range. These ranges are a part of the Eastern Ghats.

Which of the following statements is true about the Seshachalam Hill range

i) Seshachalam hill range was formed in the Cambrian era

ii) The hills contain sandstone and shale interbedded with limestone

iii) Rayalaseema uplands bind the hills to the north-west

i and ii i and iii ii and iii i, ii and iii

Ans. c

Explanation: The Seshachalam range was formed during the Precambrian era. Minerals contained in these hills contain sandstone and shale interbedded with limestone. It is bound by the Rayalaseema uplands to the west and northwest

What do the seven peaks of Tirumala Hills signify?

Seven Heads of Adishesha Seven births of Vishnu Seven incaqrnations of Lord Venkateswara Seven days of the week

Ans. a

Explanation: Tirumala Hills comprise seven peaks, representing the seven heads of Adisesha.

Which of the following forms of architecture were used for the construction of Tirumala Tirupati Temple?

Nagar Dravid Vesara Both a and b

Ans. b

Explanation: The Temple is constructed in Dravidian architecture. It is believed to be constructed over a period of time starting from 300 AD.

Choose the correct statement about Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala Temple

i) Lord Venkateswara is lying down with a lotus in one hand and resting his head on the other

ii) Lord Venkateswara is facing east in the Garbha Griha of the temple

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: In the Tirumala Temple Lord Venkateswara, is in standing posture and faces east in Garbha Griha.

Which is the richest Hindu temple in the world?

Tirupati Tirumala Andhar Pradesh Shirdi Sai Baba Padmanabha Swamy temple Kerala Vaishno Devi

Ans. c

Explanation: Padmanabha Swamy Temple is the richest temple in the world overall, however, Tirumala Tirupati is the richest temple in terms of donations.

Which of the following has received a GI Tag in Tirumala Tirupati?

Rice Laddoo Barfi Khichdi

Ans. b

Explanation: The Tirupati Laddoo has received the GI Tag recently for its unique making and geographical existence.

Who oversees the management of Tirumala Temple

Central Government

Archaeological Survey of India

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Andhra Pradesh Police

Ans. c

Explanation: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is the trust board that oversees and manages the operations of Tirumala Venkateswara Temple.

Choose the correct statement about Tirumala Temple

i) There are 3 Dwarams leading to Garbha Griha

ii) The Gopuram of the temple has seven Kalasam over its apex

Only i

Only ii

Both i and ii

None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: There are three Dwarams (entrances) that lead to Garbhagriha from outside. 50 feet, five-storied Gopuram is constructed over this Mahadwaram with seven Kalasams at its apex.

