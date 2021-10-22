GK Quiz on Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam: Check your knowledge on TTD, temple, history and more

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice
    In the quiz below, check your knowledge of the temple of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam and other details linked to it. With the temple recently opening its doors for devotees, check how much you know about the deity, TTD and more here
    Created On: Oct 22, 2021 11:34 IST
    Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam GK Quiz
    There has been a rush among the devotees to visit the Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh from across the country. Now that the TTD has made a special announcement regarding the special darshan slots for people to book, the people are even more excited. 

    Take a look below to answer the questions about the famous temple of Tirumala Tirupati. 

    1. Where is Venkateswara Temple situated in India?
    1. Tirumala
    2. Hyderabad
    3. Madurai
    4. Tiruchirapalli

    Ans. a

    Explanation: The Venkateswara temple is situated in Tirumala at Tirupati in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. 

    1. Which Hill range is Tirumala a part of?
    1. Nilgiri
    2. Vindhya Range
    3. Seshachalam 
    4. Western Ghats

    Ans. c

    Explanation: Tirumala Hills are part of the Seshachalam Hills range. These ranges are a part of the Eastern Ghats.

    Also Read| Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam: All about the Tirupati temple, its legend, architecture and more

    1. Which of the following statements is true about the Seshachalam Hill range

    i) Seshachalam hill range was formed in the Cambrian era

    ii) The hills contain sandstone and shale interbedded with limestone 

    iii) Rayalaseema uplands bind the hills to the north-west

    1. i and ii
    2. i and iii
    3. ii and iii
    4. i, ii and iii

    Ans. c

    Explanation: The Seshachalam range was formed during the Precambrian era. Minerals contained in these hills contain sandstone and shale interbedded with limestone. It is bound by the Rayalaseema uplands to the west and northwest

    1. What do the seven peaks of Tirumala Hills signify?
    1. Seven Heads of Adishesha
    2. Seven births of Vishnu
    3. Seven incaqrnations of Lord Venkateswara
    4. Seven days of the week

    Ans. a

    Explanation: Tirumala Hills comprise seven peaks, representing the seven heads of Adisesha. 

    1. Which of the following forms of architecture were used for the construction of Tirumala Tirupati Temple?
    1. Nagar
    2. Dravid
    3. Vesara
    4. Both a and b

    Ans. b

    Explanation: The Temple is constructed in Dravidian architecture. It is believed to be constructed over a period of time starting from 300 AD.

    1. Choose the correct statement about Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala Temple 

    i) Lord Venkateswara is lying down with a lotus in one hand and resting his head on the other

    ii) Lord Venkateswara is facing east in the Garbha Griha of the temple 

    1. Only i
    2. Only ii
    3. Both i and ii
    4. None of the above 

    Ans. b

    Explanation: In the Tirumala Temple Lord Venkateswara, is in standing posture and faces east in Garbha Griha.

    1. Which is the richest Hindu temple in the world?
    1. Tirupati Tirumala Andhar Pradesh
    2. Shirdi Sai Baba
    3. Padmanabha Swamy temple Kerala
    4. Vaishno Devi

    Ans. c

    Explanation: Padmanabha Swamy Temple is the richest temple in the world overall, however, Tirumala Tirupati is the richest temple in terms of donations. 

    1. Which of the following has received a GI Tag in Tirumala Tirupati?
    1. Rice 
    2. Laddoo
    3. Barfi
    4. Khichdi

    Ans. b

    Explanation: The Tirupati Laddoo has received the GI Tag recently for its unique making and geographical existence.

    1. Who oversees the management of Tirumala Temple 

    Central Government

    Archaeological Survey of India 

    Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam 

    Andhra Pradesh Police 

    Ans. c

    Explanation: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is the trust board that oversees and manages the operations of Tirumala Venkateswara Temple.

    1. Choose the correct statement about Tirumala Temple 

    i) There are 3 Dwarams leading to Garbha Griha

    ii) The Gopuram of the temple has seven Kalasam over its apex

    Only i

    Only ii

    Both i and ii

    None of the above 

    Ans. c

    Explanation: There are three Dwarams (entrances) that lead to Garbhagriha from outside. 50 feet, five-storied Gopuram is constructed over this Mahadwaram with seven Kalasams at its apex.

