Glaciers Are Melting Fast: What’s Causing It and Why It Matters

Glaciers in the Himalayan region are melting at an unusual rate, endangering downstream towns and India's water supplies. Experts are calling for quick solutions to address this situation. According to a recently published United Nations report, the livelihoods of Himalayan grazers are now more vulnerable due to the glaciers' rapid melting.

The paper, which was published on World Glacier Day, stated that "herders at their summer residences and winter camps in the Himalayas are adversely affected by the changes in snow and glaciers."

Glaciers: Indicator of Climate Change

"Glaciers are excellent climate change indicators because their retreat enables us to observe the changes in the environment firsthand." The Guardian cited Dr. Lilian Schuster, a co-lead author and professor at the University of Innsbruck in Austria, as saying, "The situation for glaciers is actually far worse than visible in the mountains today because they adjust over longer timescales." Schuster added that "this study shows every tenth of a degree less of global warming matters, so it's not too late to act now."