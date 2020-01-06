What are the Golden Globe Awards? Check Winners of 2020, Eligibility, Nominations and more

In 2020, the entertainment industry witnessed 77th Golden Globe Awards. From Oscars to BAFTA to SAG Awards, everything is secondary and comes after the Golden Globe Awards. Let's have a look at what Golden Globe Awards are and who are the winners for the year 2020:

What are the Golden Globe Awards?

Golden Globe Awards are presented every year by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for outstanding achievements in Television and Films (both American and International). They are of utmost importance in the Entertainment industry. Golden Globe awards are of the most important awards in the Entertainment industry and every other award from Oscars to BAFTA to SAG Awards is secondary. It was first presented on January 20, 1944, for excellence in Film and Television.

Who Choose the Winners?

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association presents the Golden Globe Awards and its members vote the winners. You might be shocked to know that only 88 members choose the winners of the Golden Globe Awards this year.

What is the eligibility criteria for Golden Globe Awards?

1- The eligibility period for the nominations of Golden Globe Awards is from January 1 to December 31.

2- Feature-length motion pictures must be of 70 minutes or longer. It must be released and screened for active membership in greater Los Angeles between the eligibility period i.e., January 1 to December 31.

3- Motion pictures will only be considered released provided that they are available for exhibition either in theatres or on pay-per-view cable/ pay-per-view digital in greater Los Angeles for a minimum period of 7 days prior to midnight of the eligibility period i.e., December 31.

4- For the Foreign Language Film category, films need not be released in the United States and must have at least 51% of the dialogue must be in another language than English. The film must be released in the country of origin from November 1 to December 31 i.e., 14 months prior to the Awards.

5- If the foreign film due to censorship issues is not released in the country of origin, it can qualify for Golden Globe Awards provided that it has been released in the United States a week prior to the awards.

6- For TV programmes, the programme must be aired between the prime time hours 8:00 p.m. -11:00 p.m. in the US or between 7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. on Sundays. However, if the tv programme is only on pay-per-view or via digital delivery of the film.

7- The TV programme must be either made in the US or it can be a co-production financially and creatively between an American & a foreign company.

8- Reality and unscripted shows are not eligible for this award.

Categories of Golden Globe Awards:

1- Motion Picture Awards

Best Motion Picture- Drama Best Motion Picture- Musical or Comedy Best Motion Picture- Foreign Language Best Motion Picture- Animated Best Director- Motion Picture Best Actor- Motion Picture Drama Best Actor- Motion Picture Musical or Comedy Best Actress- Motion Picture Drama Best Actress- Motion Picture Musical or Comedy Best Supporting Actor- Motion Picture Best Supporting Actress- Motion Picture Best Screenplay- Motion Picture Best Original Source- Motion Picture Best Original Song- Motion Picture Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures

2- Television Awards

Best Television Series- Drama Best Television Series- Musical or Comedy Best Miniseries or Television Film Best Actor- Television Series Drama Best Actor- Television Series Musical or Comedy Best Actor- Miniseries or Television Film Best Actress- Television Series Drama Best Actress- Television Series Musical or Comedy Best Actress- Miniseries or Television Film Best Supporting Actor- Series, Miniseries or Television Film Best Supporting Actress- Series, Miniseries or Television Film Carol Burnett Award for Lifetime Achievement in Television.

Winners of Golden Globe Awards 2020