List of Golden Globes 2022 Winners

Golden Globes 2022 Winners: The 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards have been announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) from the Beverly Hilton, California. For the first time in history, the winners were announced on goldenglobes.com and were live-streamed on the Golden Globes YouTube channel.
Check the complete list of winners and nominees below.
Golden Globes 2022 Winners
|Film
|Winner
|Nominees
|Best Motion Picture – Drama
|The Power of the Dog
|Belfast
Coda
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
|Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
|West Side Story
|Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick… BOOM!
West Side Story
|Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
|Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos
|Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga for House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart for Spencer
|Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
|Will Smith for King Richard
|Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog
Will Smith for King Richard
Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mahershala Ali for Swan Song
Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos
|Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
|Rachel Zegler for West Side Story
|Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence for Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone for Cruella
Rachel Zegler for West Side Story
Marion Cotillard for Annette
|Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
|Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick… BOOM!
|Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage for Cyrano
Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick… BOOM!
Cooper Hoffman for Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos for In the Heights
|Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
|Ariana DeBose for West Side Story
|Caitriona Balfe for Belfast
Ariana DeBose for West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard
Ruth Negga for Passing
|Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
|Kodi Smit-McPhee for The Power of the Dog
|Ben Affleck for The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan for Belfast
Ciarán Hinds for Belfast
Troy Kotsur for CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee for The Power of the Dog
|Best Director – Motion Picture
|Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog
|Kenneth Branagh for Belfast
Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg for West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve for Dune
|Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
|Kenneth Branagh for Belfast
|Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh for Belfast
Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay for Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin for Being the Ricardos
|Best Picture — Animated
|Encanto
|Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maa
Raya and the Last Dragon
|Best Picture — Non-English Language
|Drive My Car (Japan)
|Compartment No. 6 (Germany, Russia, Finland)
Drive My Car (Japan)
The Hand of God (Italy)
A Hero (Iran, France)
Parallel Mothers (Spain)
|Best Original Score – Motion Picture
|Dune
|The French Dispatch
Encanto
The Power of the Dog
Parallel Mothers
Dune
|Best Song Motion Picture
|No Time to Die, "No Time To Die"
|King Richard, “Be Alive”
Encanto, “Dos Oruguitas”
Belfast, “Down to Joy”
Respect, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”
No Time to Die, "No Time To Die"
|Television
|Winner
|Nominees
|Best Television Series — Drama
|Succession
|Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
|Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
|Hacks
|The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
|Best Television Motion Picture
|The Underground Railroad
|Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
|Best Actress — Television Motion Picture
|Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown
|Jessica Chastain for Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen for WandaVision
Margaret Qualley for Maid
Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown
|Best Actor – Television Motion Picture
|Michael Keaton for Dopesick
|Paul Bettany for WandaVision
Oscar Isaac for Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton for Dopesick
Ewan McGregor for Halston
Tahar Rahim for The Serpent
|Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
|Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose
|Uzo Aduba for In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show
Christine Baranski for The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose
|Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
|Jeremy Strong for Succession
|Brian Cox for Succession
Billy Porter for Pose
Jeremy Strong for Succession
Omar Sy for Lupin
Lee Jung-jae for Squid Game
|Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
|Jean Smart for Hacks
|Hannah Einbinder for Hacks
Elle Fanning for The Great
Issa Rae for Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-ish
Jean Smart for Hacks
|Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
|Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso
|Anthony Anderson for Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult for The Great
Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso
|Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television
|Sarah Snook for Succession
|Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever for Dopesick
Andie MacDowell for Maid
Sarah Snook for Succession
Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso
|Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
|Oh Yeong-su for Squid Game
|Billy Crudup for The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin for Succession
Mark Duplass for The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein for Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su for Squid Game
What are Golden Globes Awards?
Golden Globes Awards are presented every year by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for outstanding achievements in Television and Films (both American and International). Golden Globes Awards were first presented on January 20, 1944, for excellence in Film and Television.
About Golden Globes 2022
The Golden Globe 2022 winners were announced on 10 January 2022 while the nominations were announced by HFPA president Helen Hoehne, and Snoop Dogg on 13 December 2021.
For the first time, submissions were not required for award consideration this year. However, the HFPA reckoned with filmmakers/studios who requested their content to be considered only for specific categories.
