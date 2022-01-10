List of Golden Globes 2022 Winners

Golden Globes 2022 Winners: The 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards have been announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) from the Beverly Hilton, California. For the first time in history, the winners were announced on goldenglobes.com and were live-streamed on the Golden Globes YouTube channel.

Check the complete list of winners and nominees below.

Film Winner Nominees Best Motion Picture – Drama The Power of the Dog Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy West Side Story Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… BOOM!

West Side Story Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga for House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart for Spencer Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Will Smith for King Richard Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog

Will Smith for King Richard

Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mahershala Ali for Swan Song

Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy Rachel Zegler for West Side Story Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence for Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone for Cruella

Rachel Zegler for West Side Story

Marion Cotillard for Annette Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick… BOOM! Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage for Cyrano

Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick… BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman for Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos for In the Heights Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Ariana DeBose for West Side Story Caitriona Balfe for Belfast

Ariana DeBose for West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard

Ruth Negga for Passing Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Kodi Smit-McPhee for The Power of the Dog Ben Affleck for The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan for Belfast

Ciarán Hinds for Belfast

Troy Kotsur for CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee for The Power of the Dog Best Director – Motion Picture Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg for West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve for Dune Best Screenplay — Motion Picture Kenneth Branagh for Belfast Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay for Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin for Being the Ricardos Best Picture — Animated Encanto Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maa

Raya and the Last Dragon Best Picture — Non-English Language Drive My Car (Japan) Compartment No. 6 (Germany, Russia, Finland)

Drive My Car (Japan)

The Hand of God (Italy)

A Hero (Iran, France)

Parallel Mothers (Spain) Best Original Score – Motion Picture Dune The French Dispatch

Encanto

The Power of the Dog

Parallel Mothers

Dune Best Song Motion Picture No Time to Die, "No Time To Die" King Richard, “Be Alive”

Encanto, “Dos Oruguitas”

Belfast, “Down to Joy”

Respect, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”

No Time to Die, "No Time To Die" Television Winner Nominees Best Television Series — Drama Succession Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy Hacks The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso Best Television Motion Picture The Underground Railroad Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad Best Actress — Television Motion Picture Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown Jessica Chastain for Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen for WandaVision

Margaret Qualley for Maid

Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown Best Actor – Television Motion Picture Michael Keaton for Dopesick Paul Bettany for WandaVision

Oscar Isaac for Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton for Dopesick

Ewan McGregor for Halston

Tahar Rahim for The Serpent Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose Uzo Aduba for In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show

Christine Baranski for The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama Jeremy Strong for Succession Brian Cox for Succession

Billy Porter for Pose

Jeremy Strong for Succession

Omar Sy for Lupin

Lee Jung-jae for Squid Game Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy Jean Smart for Hacks Hannah Einbinder for Hacks

Elle Fanning for The Great

Issa Rae for Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-ish

Jean Smart for Hacks Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso Anthony Anderson for Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult for The Great

Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television Sarah Snook for Succession Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever for Dopesick

Andie MacDowell for Maid

Sarah Snook for Succession

Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television Oh Yeong-su for Squid Game Billy Crudup for The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin for Succession

Mark Duplass for The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein for Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su for Squid Game

What are Golden Globes Awards?

Golden Globes Awards are presented every year by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for outstanding achievements in Television and Films (both American and International). Golden Globes Awards were first presented on January 20, 1944, for excellence in Film and Television.

About Golden Globes 2022

The Golden Globe 2022 winners were announced on 10 January 2022 while the nominations were announced by HFPA president Helen Hoehne, and Snoop Dogg on 13 December 2021.

For the first time, submissions were not required for award consideration this year. However, the HFPA reckoned with filmmakers/studios who requested their content to be considered only for specific categories.

