What Is the Appalachain Trail? Google Doodle Celebrates World’s Longest Hiking Footpath

Google Doodle celebrated the world’s longest hiking only trail, the Appalachian Trail on 2 October, 2023.

The Appalachian Trail (AT) is a hiking trail in the eastern United States. It is the longest hiking-only footpath in the world. The hiking trail spans across 14 U.S states and stretches over an area of 2,190 miles.

The trail is managed by the National Park Service, US Forest Service, Appalachian Trail Conservancy and many other state agencies and volunteers.

Google Doodle mentions: “Today’s slideshow Doodle celebrates the Appalachian Trail — click the Doodle to explore the 2,190-mile footpath that spans across 14 U.S. states! The Appalachian trail is the longest hiking-only footpath in the world.”

Source: Google Doodle

What Is the History of the Appalachian Trail?

The Appalachian Trail was founded in 1921 by Benton MacKaye, a forester and conservationist. MacKaye envisioned a trail that would run from Maine to Georgia, providing a place for people to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and reconnect with nature.

The AT was completed in 1937, and it has been a popular destination for hikers ever since.

The Appalachian Trail Conservacy states: “Completed in 1937, the A.T. is a unit of the National Park System. It is managed under a unique partnership between the public and private sectors led by the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.”

In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the National Trails System Act, which declared the Appalachian Trail as one of the first national scenic trails and recognised it as federal land. This was a major milestone for the AT,

How Many People Visit the Trail?

Each year, over 3 million people visit the AT, and about 3,000 people attempt to hike the entire trail from end to end.

“More than 3 million people visit the Trail every year and over 3,000 people attempt to “thru-hike” the entire footpath in a single year. People from across the globe are drawn to the A.T. for a variety of reasons, such as reconnecting with nature, escaping the stress of city life, meeting new people or deepening old friendships, or experiencing a simpler life,” says the Appalachian Trail Conservacy.

The AT is a challenging trail, but it is also a rewarding one. Hikers on the AT experience a variety of landscapes, including forests, mountains, rivers, and valleys. They also have the opportunity to see a variety of wildlife, including deer, bears, and moose.

What Is The Purpose Of The Appalachian Trail?

The Appalachian Trail has a number of purposes, including:

Recreation: The AT is a popular destination for hikers, backpackers, and campers. It offers a variety of landscapes to experience, including forests, mountains, rivers, and valleys.

Conservation: The AT helps to protect a corridor of land along the Appalachian Mountains. This land is home to a variety of plants and animals, including many endangered species.

Education: The AT can be a valuable educational experience for hikers. Hikers can learn about the history and culture of the Appalachian region, as well as the natural environment.

Personal growth: The AT can be a challenging trail, but it is also a rewarding one. Hikers on the AT often experience a sense of personal growth and accomplishment.

The AT is a national treasure, and it is a testament to the importance of conservation and outdoor recreation. It is a place where people can come together to experience the beauty of nature and the challenge of hiking through the Appalachian Mountains.