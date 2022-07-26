What is Steelpan & why is Google Doodle celebrating it today?

Celebrating Steelpan: Today is 26th July 2022 and Google is celebrating Steelpan with a doodle to commemorate the day in which the Steelpan was introduced to the world. This doodle is illustrated by Trinidad and Tobago-based artist Nicholas Huggins. What is Google Doodle and why is Google celebrating Steelpan today? Read more to find out.

#DYK there was only ONE acoustic instrument invented during the 20th century? The steelpan was created by resilient and innovative musicians in Trinidad and Tobago 🎶



What is a Google Doodle?

Google Doodle is a temporary but special alteration of the Google logo on the Google homepage to celebrate or commemorate the achievements, holidays, events, and historical figures around the world.

The duration of a Google Doodle is 24 hours.

What is a Steelpan?

Steelpan is a percussion instrument made of 55-gallon steel cargo drums introduced to the world in 1951 by the Trinidad All-Steel Pan Percussion Orchestra (TASPO).

It has origins dating back to the 1700s and was featured regularly in Canboulay, the annual harvest festival of Trinidad. It is also the national instrument of Trinidad and Tobago.

The percussionists produce music from the Steelpan by striking the different-sized dents present on the surface of the drum with mallets.

Why is Google celebrating the Steelpan?

Google is celebrating the Steelpan with a doodle today, and the reason behind the celebration is that Google is commemorating the day on which the Steelpan was introduced to the world as a percussion instrument by the TASPO while performing at the Festival of Britain on 26th July 1951.

It is considered a major musical instrument of the 20th Century.

History of Steelpan

Steelpan roots can be traced back to the 1700s when enslaved Africans were brought to Trinidad by the colonialists. The slaves carried the African tradition of rhythmic drumming along with them.

When slavery was abolished between 1834-1838, the inhabitants of Trinidad and Tobago started celebrating their festivities with drums.

However, in 1877, the government banned drumming because they believed it could inspire rebellion by sending radical messages.

In protest of this ban, the musicians started to pound bamboo tubes on the ground to mimic the sound of drums that they played. They were known as Tamboo Bamboo Bands.

Things were normal until 1930 when another ban was announced as rival Tamboo Bamboo Bands clashed with each other during the carnivals.

During this ban period, the musicians started experimenting with different kinds of objects such as car parts, pots, tin cans. Overtime dents were created on the surface of these objects, which produced different notes depending upon their shape, position and size.

After the end of World War 2 in 1948, the musicians began experimenting on the 55-gallon oil drums discarded by the oil refineries. It laid the foundation of the modern steelpan instrument.

Pioneers of Steelpan

The pioneers of the steelpan instrument are Winston “Spree” Simon, Ellie Mannette, Anthony Williams and Bertie Marshall. The techniques and innovations developed by them are in use to date.

Important Facts Related to Steelpan

It became the national instrument of Trinidad and Tobago in 1992. It is played in major concert halls like Kennedy Center, Royal Albert Hall and Carnegie Hall.

