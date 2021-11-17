Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes 2021: Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share, Greetings, Celebrations and More

Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes 2021: Guru Nanak Ji was born in 1469 in "Rai Bhoe Ki Talwandi" (now Nankana Sahib) near Lahore. He expressed his teachings through devotional hymns, many of which still survive. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji is observed on the day of Kartik Purnima across the world and this year it will be celebrated on November 19.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Famous and Inspirational sayings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

1. "Speak only that which will bring you honour."

2. "If there is one God, then there is only His way to attain Him, not another. One must follow that way and reject the other. Worship not him who is born only to die, but Him who is eternal and is contained in the whole universe."

3. "Even Kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God."

4. "The world is a drama, staged in a dream."

5. "Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore."

6. "Riches cannot be gathered without sin and evil means."

7. "Through shallow intellect, the mind becomes shallow, and one eats the fly, along with the sweets."

8. "He who regards all men as equals is religious."

9. "Death would not be called bad, O people, if one knew how to truly die."

10. "Those who have loved are those that have found God."

11. "Dwell in peace in the home of your own being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you."

12. "Let God's grace be the mosque, and devotion the prayer mat. Let the Quran be the good conduct."

13. "I am neither a child, a young man, nor an ancient; nor am I of any caste."

14. "The production of children, the nurture of those born, and the daily life of men, of these matters woman is visibly the cause."

15. "From its brilliancy everything is illuminated."

16. "Alone let him constantly meditate in solitude on that which is salutary for his soul, for he who meditates in solitude attains supreme bliss."

17. "One cannot comprehend Him through reason, even if one reasoned for ages."

18. "Sing the songs of joy to the Lord, serve the Name of the Lord, and become the servant of His servants."

19. "Whatever kind of seed is sown in a field, prepared in due season, a plant of that same kind, marked with the peculiar qualities of the seed, springs up in it."

20. "Thou has a thousand eyes and yet not one eye; Thou host a thousand forms and yet not one form."

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. May this Gurpurab bring happiness and prosperity in your life!

2. May you find fulfillment in whatever you choose to do. Happy Gurupurab!

3. Here's wishing a very happy Gurpurab to you and your family.

4. May you be inspired by the greatness of Guru Nanak Ji, who spread the message of peace and harmony.

5. May your life be full of joyful days and may you never encounter any adversity ever with Guru’s blessings and warm wishes on Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birthday. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

6. May the teaching of the Guru reflect goodness and compassion in you and bring into your life the glow of happiness and prosperity. Happy Gurpurab!

7. Heartiest wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab!

8. Waheguru Ji ka khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family.

9. I pray that happiness and blessings always surround you as we all get together to remember our beloved Guru Nanak Dev Ji on this auspicious day of Gurpurab!

10. May the name of Wahe Guru be enshrined in your heart. May Guru Ji’s divine love and blessings be with you always. Happy Gurpurab 2021!

11. Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore. May Dev Ji bless you. Happy Gurpurab!

12. Wish a very happy Gurpurab to all the Sikhs and to everyone who is a well-wisher of the ideals of Sikhism. Let us all celebrate the Prakash utsav divas of Guru Nanak Jayanti! Happy Gurpurab 2021!

13. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your dreams. May you be showered with eternal peace, good health, wealth, happiness, and prosperity.

14. May happiness and blessings surround you as we join together to remember our beloved Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Happy Gurpurab.

15. May you be blessed with peace. Happy Gurpurab 2021!

16. May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals. Happy Gurpurab 2021!

17. Let us promise to give love and respect to each other on this Prakash Utsav Divas of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

18. May Wahe Guru gives you whatever your heart wants! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

19. May Guru Nanak Ji enlighten your heart and mind with sanctity and knowledge. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

20. Nanak naam jahaaz hai, jo chadhe so uttre paar! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

