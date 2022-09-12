Gyanvapi Case: Top 10 Facts about the Varanasi Mosque Controversy

Prohibitory orders declared as Shringar Gauri Temple and Gyanvapi Masjid announced today. The controversy over the Mandir-Masjid caught momentum after a case was filed by five Hindu women seeking the right to worship inside the mosque at Varanasi, next to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Varanasi's seniormost judge took the decision in favor of the Hindu party over the plea while keeping an account of both sides and survey reports. The Varanasi District Court on Monday rejected the petition of the Muslim side. Countering the decision, The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee stated that Gyanwapi Mosque was a Waqf property and questioned the maintainability of the plea. Now, the next hearing on the case is scheduled for September 22, 2022.

Take a look at the major 10 facts about the Gyanvapi controversy:

Earlier this year, a group of five women filed a petition in the Varanasi court seeking permission for daily worship of the idols in Gyanvapi Mosque. These idols are carved on the outer walls of the mosque. In the hearing of this, the judge (senior division) of the civil court directed for the videography of the entire mosque complex and submit the report by May 17.

According to the Hindu outlook, there is a 10 feet deep well between the mosque and Vishwanath temple, which is called Gyanvapi, even mentioned in the Skanda Purana. It is said that Lord Shiva himself dig this well for Lingabhishek with his trident(Trishul).

Sources related to the survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex reported to the media discovering an eye-captivating idol of a crocodile. And other than the crocodile structure, the survey team also found broken pieces of temple shikharas.

After the survey to avoid any brawl or disturbance, a complete ban was imposed on the movement of people within 500 meters of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The police also banned the movement of vehicles from the Godauliya and Maidagin areas.

There have been reports of architectural replacement of the top of the temple with the dome of the mosque. Apart from this, Trishuls, swastikas, ancient rocks, fragmentary sculptures, and places to keep lamps have been found inside the cellars, and artwork of Snake and Swan was sighted.

Vishnushankar Jain, son of Supreme Court advocate Harishankar Jain, claims that a Shivling, 12.8 feet long has been found during the survey. It was placed in the Vazukhana of Gyanvapi Masjid. Later, Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar of Varanasi Civil Court ordered to seal off the place of Shivling and handed it over to CRPF for security reasons. However, the Muslim parties have rejected all such claims of the Hindu parties. Also, the Muslim petitioners quoted the Places of Worship Act of 1991, to state the decision of videography was wrong and offensive.

Government and officials are ready with their foolproof security plans to avoid any chaos in the city amid the Gyanvapi Mosque compound controversy. Section 144 is imposed, patrolling vehicles are positioned at strategic points, also the police and paramilitary forces are deployed. The Varanasi Commissioner of Police A.Satish Ganesh also requested people to not get misled by any rumors.