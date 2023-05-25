Happy Africa Day 2023: 35+ Messages, Wishes, WhatApp & Facebook Status, Instagram Captions & Quotes To Share Today

Happy Africa Day 2023: An annual celebration of African independence, sovereign rule, and identity is known as African Liberation Day or Africa Day. The day serves as the founding day of the Organisation of African Unity on May 25, 1963. In 1958, Accra, Ghana's capital, hosted the first commemoration of African Liberation Day.

The main goal of the celebrations is to draw attention to the harm that colonialism had done to the continent of Africa and to African unity as a whole. It represented an effort to restore the sense of continental identity and cohesion. As per the website, Black Alliance For Peace, this year’s theme: is “Smash Neo-colonialism! African people are Ready for Revolution!.” Whereas, according to the United Nations The theme of the STI in Africa Day is aligned with that of the African Regional STI Forum 2023 which is “accelerating development and diffusion of emerging technologies for a green, inclusive and resilient Africa.”

Check the creative set of wishes, messages and quotes to celebrate freedom and patriotism on Africa Day.

Africa Day 2023: Wishes & Greetings

Happy Africa Day to you, my friend. Let's honour all the freedom warriors on this day and be grateful for the independence they helped us achieve.

Africa Day will always serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made in order to free Africa. Wishing for the best on Independence Day.

Let's get together to joyfully commemorate this day by paying tribute to and appreciating everyone who contributed to the liberation of Africa. Happy Africa Day.

I'd want to wish everyone a very happy Africa Day. We ought to embrace our responsibility to our nation on the occasion of Africa's liberation.

The independence we celebrate today is a result of the hard-earned struggle of our forefathers. Warmest congratulations on Africa Day.

Let's unite to celebrate the event of Africa Day with everyone nearby by honouring what is most significant, freedom. Sending wishes on this auspicious day!

Warmest Wishes to everyone on Africa Day. We must always appreciate the importance of independence and treat it responsibly.

On a day like today, much freedom and thankfulness. Cheers to African liberation!

The colours of the African flag, which stand for independence and valour, will continue to fly high. Enjoy your Independence Day!

African Independence Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Cheers to African liberation! I hope the occasion is as enjoyable as always.

Happy Africa's Day of Independence! Enjoy the day with your loved ones, family, and friends in a positive, anticipatory, and joyful manner.

Our freedom brings with it serenity, joy, and prosperity. On this historic occasion, I send you my best wishes and untold blessings.

Let this moment motivate you to face your daily problems with courage. Cheers to Africa Day!

Greetings on Liberation Day! May you experience this day in peace and with benefits. As we celebrate with your family, may you experience happiness as you remember the nation's heroes!

Let's fly our flags high and celebrate the achievements we have won in life! I hope everything works out for everyone!

I wish you a meaningful independence day filled with all the things that make us joyful, free, and kind! I'm sending you prayers for success!

We are grateful to the valiant heroes who battled for the freedom we take for granted today. Let's honour their memory by showing kindness to everyone. I wish you all a happy ALD.

On the occasion of the anniversary of our nation's independence, I send you my warmest regards. As citizens, let's pledge to respect and value the freedom that has been fought for.

Let us embody the true spirit of African heritage and devote our entire selves to serving our country. Be abundantly blessed!

Africa Day 2023: Instagram Captions

Party like a patriot.

Let freedom ring!

Proud to be an African.

God bless Africa.

Made in Africa

Unapologetically African.

Let's celebrate the day of freedom.

Celebrate Black History!

Land of the free, because of the brave.

Home of the free, est. 1963.

Land that I love.

African Liberation Day 2023: Famous and Inspirational Quotes

“I am not African because I was born in Africa but because Africa was born in me.”- Kwame Nkrumah

“African women in general need to know that it’s ok for them to be the way they are to see the way they are as a strength, and to be liberated from fear and from silence.”- Wangar Maathai

“I know no national boundary where the Negro is concerned. The whole world is my province until Africa is free.”- Marcus Garvey

“I dream of the realization of the unity of Africa, whereby its leaders combine in their efforts to solve the problems of this continent. I dream of our vast deserts, of our forests, of all our great wildernesses.”- Nelson Mandela

“For Africa to me… is more than a glamorous fact. It is a historical truth. No man can know where he is going unless he knows exactly where he has been and exactly how he arrived at his present place.”- Maya Angelou

“We face neither East nor West: we face forward.”- Kwame Nkrumah

The day of independence is observed not just in parts of Africa but worldwide. Every year on May 25th, people all across the world observe African Liberation Day (ALD) for one- or two-day which includes a symposium with speakers from around the world, marches and rallies, culturally relevant merchants, and education along with entertainment.

