Happy Friendship Day in India 2020: Date, Quotes, Message, Wishes, Poems and more

Friendship Day in India 2020: It is celebrated on the first Sunday of August and this year it falls on 2 August. It is celebrated in various countries. The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the International Friendship Day in 2011 with an aim that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures, etc. inspire peace efforts, bring unity and build bridges between communities.

The day was followed by the proposal made by the UNESCO in defining the Culture of Peace. In 1997, it was adopted by the UN General Assembly.

On this day friends tie friendship bands on each other's wrist, exchange gifts. On various social networking sites, the day is also celebrated, friends wish each other. Below are given some hand-picked quotes, wishes, messages so that you can make your day special by sending and sharing them and tell your friend how much they are important in your life.

Friendship Day in India: Quotes

1. "I would rather walk with a friend in the dark than alone in the light" - Helen Kelle

2. "A true friend is someone who never gets tired of listening to your pointless dramas over and over again" - Lauren Conrad

3. "Friendship like ours doesn’t solve life challenges but because of our friendship, I know the challenges are not mine alone. — C. Sampson

4. "A true friend is someone who is there for you when he'd rather be anywhere else" - Len Wein

5. " A friend is someone you share the path with" - Nilotic Proverb

6. "There is no possession more valuable than a good and faithful friend" - Socrates

7. "Silence makes a real conversation between friends. Not the saying, but the never needing to say that counts." - Margaret Lee Runbeck

8. "Friendship… is not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything." - Muhammad Ali

9. When you ask God for a gift, Be thankful if he sends, Not diamonds, pearls or riches, but the love of real true friends" - Helen Steiner Rice

10. "A true friend reaches for your hand and touches your heart" - Heather Pryor

11. "Things are never quite as scary when you've got a best friend." - Bill Watterson

12. "Friendship isn't about who you've known the longest. It's about who walked into your life, said "I'm here for You" and Proved it." - Unknown

13. "I don't need a friend who changes when I change and who nods when I nod; my shadow does that much better." - Plutarch

14. "A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you." - Elbert Hubbard

15. "Friend is the only cement that will ever hold the world together" - Woodrow Wilson

Friendship Day in India: Messages

1. Your friend is the man who knows all about you and still likes you. Happy Friendship Day!

2. It feels wonderful to have a friend like you.... Happy Friendship Day!

3. Thanks for always being there for me in your warm and caring ways....Happy Friendship Day!

4. You are my best friend! Best friends are never apart. Maybe in distance, but never in heart....Happy Best Friends Day!

5. Happy Best Friends Day! Thank you for supporting me through all those tough times in life.

6. I fear nothing when You are by my side. Happy Best Friends Day!

7. True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it is lost. Happy Friendship Day!

8. A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out. Happy Friendship Day!

9. Friendship is the purest of all relations. If you ever find a friend who is true and honest, be thankful and don’t ever let him go. Happy Friendship Day!

10. If you open my heart, guess what you are gonna see? It's you. True friends are hard to find so I kept you. Happy Friendship Day!

11. Friendship makes life even more deeply than love. Happy Friendship Day!

12. A friend is someone who makes it easy to believe in yourself, Happy Friendship Day!

13. The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it. Happy Friendship Day!

14. Friends are the best to turn to when you are having a rough day. Happy Friendship Day!

15. The language of friendship is not words but meaning. Happy Friendship Day!

Friendship Day in India: Poems

1. Friendship is not how U for

Get but how U forgive

Not how U listen but how U

Understand,

Not what U see but how U feel,

and not how U let go but how U hold on!

2. Friendship is a network

that needs:

no recharge!

no charging!

no roaming!

no validity!

no activation!

no signal problems!

just don't switch off your Heart!

3. Your friendship much can make me blest,

O why that bliss destroy!

Why urge the only, one request

You know I will deny!

Your thought, if Love must harbour there,

Conceal it in that thought;

Nor cause me from my bosom tear

The very friend I sought.

5. Friendships come and Friendships go

Like wave upon the sand

Like day and night

Like birds in flight

Like snowflakes when they land

But you and I are something else

Our friendship’s here to stay

Like weeds and rocks and dirty socks

It never goes away.

6. Friendship is the hardest

thing in the world to explain.

It is not something

you learn in school.

But if you have not learned the meaning of friendship.

You really have not learned anything.

A friend is someone we turn to

when our spirits need a lift.

7. A friend is someone we treasure,

for friendship is a gift.

A friend is someone who fills our

lives with beauty, joy, and grace.

A friend makes the world we live

in, a better and happier place.

