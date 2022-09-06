Here Are The Top 7 Space Organizations Of The World!

In ancient times, even the wisest of homo sapiens assumed that the Earth was flat. It was then that some curious people explored the real truth. Then, moons were only meant for night-gazing, and nobody could ever imagine stepping on them, but Neil Armstrong, proved everyone wrong. Today, humans are once again hoping to make the impossible possible.

That is when it becomes crucial to know about the top 7 space organizations of the world that are extensively contributing to our understanding of the world beyond the blue planet. Read on

1. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA







Annual Budget: $20.7 Billion (2018)

Formed By: The USA

Founded In: 1957

At the top of the list stands the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and for all the right reasons. NASA is a United States government agency responsible for science and technology in relation to air and space. The agency took birth in 1957, with the arrival of the Soviet Satellite Sputnik.

Role of NASA

While the whole world knows about some of the most spectacular contributions by NASA, not many are aware of its actual roles and achievements. NASA is an umbrella for astronauts who conduct scientific research in orbit, a satellite that aids scientists in gaining more knowledge about our planet, and space probes that study and examine the solar system and the space beyond it. NASA is also looking forward to a novel program that aims to send humans to explore Mars and the moon. In addition, the agency doesn’t keep all the information to itself. It disseminates the earnings so that the information can be put to making human life better all across the globe. For instance, firms that design and create spinoff products make use of discoveries by NASA for their projects.

Additionally, NASA also plays a powerful role in the education sector. It aids students aspiring to be future scientists, engineers, and astronauts with extensive knowledge and factual information. People at NASA are adventurers and enthusiasts; they are driven by their curiosity to know more about the unknown.

Isn't this refreshing? Denser air during the Martian winter means record productivity for MOXIE, the oxygen-extraction experiment on our @NASAPersevere rover.



MOXIE demonstrates tech that could help future human explorers breathe on Mars: https://t.co/VfHUns71Fy pic.twitter.com/sK4kNl4g19 — NASA (@NASA) September 4, 2022

2. China National Space Administration CNSA

Annual Budget: $11 Billion (2017)

Formed By: China

Founded In: 1993

The China National Space Administration is the People’s Republic of China’s government agency responsible for civil space administration as well as international space cooperation. It also organizes and leads cooperation in the aerospace field and foreign exchanges.

Role of CNSA

The organization was founded to manage national space activities. It comprises four departments: General Planning; Science, Technology, and Quality Control; System Engineering; and Foreign Affairs. Additionally, the China National Space Administration operates three launch facilities, namely Taiyuan, in Shanxi, Jiuquan, in Gansu province, and Xichang, in Sichuan province.

Evolved in secret, China's space program is formed under the joint control of the Commission on Science, Technology, and Industry for the National Defense and the Chinese military. However, in 1964, this space program came under the umbrella of the Seventh Ministry of Machine Building, which became the Ministry of Aerospace Industry in 1983. The Ministry of Aerospace Industry got split into the Chinese Aerospace Corporation, and the CNSA.

The country has designed its own family of Chang Zheng boosters. These Chang Zheng (Long March) boosters are domestically used. They play the role of competitors in the international commercial space launch market. Applications like communications satellites and Earth-observation satellites for military and civilian use have been a part of its space development.

The country also initiated its very own human spaceflight program in the year 1992.

3. European Space Agency (ESA)

Annual Budget: $7 Billion (2018)

Formed By: Europe

Founded in: 1975

The European Space Agency (ESA) is defined as Europe’s gateway to space. It holds the mission to shape Europe’s space capability development and make sure that the investments in space continue, so as to deliver advantages to Europe’s citizens and the world.

The organization comprises 18 Member States. Coordination of intellectual and financial resources of these Member states makes it possible for the organization to undertake activities and programs way beyond the scope of any single European nation.

Role of The European Space Agency (ESA)

The core job of the organization involves drawing up the European space program and carrying it through. ESA’s programs are constructed to figure out more about our planet, its real-time space environment, the solar system, and the universe.

Its job is to also develop satellite-based technologies and services. Moreover, the European Space Agency (ESA) also promotes European countries. However, it would be wrong to say that the organization works in alienation. On the contrary, the organization works closely with many other space organizations outside Europe.







4. Russian Federal Space Agency

Annual Budget: $3.27 Billion (2015)

Founded In: 2015

Popularly known as the ROSCOSMOS, the organization is a State Corporation established to oversee a comprehensive reform of the Russian space industry. It ensures the right implementation of the government of Russia’s space program and its legal regulation.

Role of ROSCOSMOS

The Russian Federal Space Agency operates a myriad of scientific programs. The programs revolve around communication, Earth science, and scientific research.











5. SpaceX

Annual Budget: US$2 Billion (2018)

Formed By: Elon Musk

Founded In: 2002

One of Elon Musk’s most determined projects, SpaceX designs, constructs, and launches advanced spacecraft and rockets. The American aerospace company situated in Hawthorne, California holds the goal to make visiting space affordable so humans can easily colonize Mars.







Role of SpaceX

The organization is a private spaceflight company. It sends people, like some NASA crews, and satellites to the International Space Station.



The well-framed Mission statement for SpaceX by Elon Musk says it all, “You want to wake up in the morning and think the future is going to be great and that’s what being a spacefaring civilization is all about. It’s about believing in the future and thinking that the future will be better than the past. And I can’t think of anything more exciting than going out there and being among the stars.”







6. Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)

Annual Budget: $1.5 Billion (2018)

Formed By: India

Founded In: 1969

The Indian Space Research Organization is the pioneer space exploration agency of India. ISRO is famous all around the globe because it successfully showcases its cost-effective and unique technologies every now and then. This smart approach makes the organization of the elite ones in the world.

ISRO’s predecessor organization was called the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR). The Indian Space Research Organization was established by Vikram Sarabhai.

Role of ISRO

The organization designs, constructs and delivers application-specific satellite products and tools to India. Some of these products include communications, broadcast, disaster management tools, weather forecasts, Geographic Information Systems, navigation, and more.

7. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

Annual Budget: $2.03 Billion (2013)

Formed By: Japan

Founded In: 2003

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is a space organization that came into being via a merger of three institutions, viz, the Institute of Space and Astronautical Science (ISAS), the National Space Development Agency of Japan (NASDA), and the National Aerospace Laboratory of Japan (NAL).

It is a core performance agency to support the government of Japan in the overall aerospace development and utilization.

On its 10th anniversary, the organization framed a corporate slogan, “Explore to Realize”.

Role of the JAXA

JAXA is involved in research, technology development, and the launch of satellites into orbit. The organization is also responsible for a myriad of advanced missions like asteroid exploration, and possible human exploration of the planet’s only natural satellite, the M