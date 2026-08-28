Ranked: Top 7 Highest Mountains in Nepal

Nepal is called the mountain kingdom for a reason, it contains some of the highest mountains in the world which are packed in a narrow stretch of Himalayas along its northern border. Here we will explore the 7 highest mountains in Nepal.

Top 7 Tallest Mountains in Nepal

The following are the highest or tallest mountains in Nepal.

1. Mount Everest, 8,848.86 m

Nepal is home to the highest mountain in the world Mountain Everest, it is known locally as Sagarmatha, and it sits on the border of Nepal and China. Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay were the first to climb the summit of Everest in 1953.

2. Kangchenjunga, 8,586 m

The third highest peak in the world also situated in Nepal, precisely on the border between Koshi province of Nepal and state of Sikkim in India. This mountain is considered sacred and climber do not scale the actual summit to respect the traditions.