Ranked: Top 7 Highest Mountains in Nepal
Nepal is known as the Himalayan Kingdom due to large concentration of mountains, 8 of which are among the tallest mountains in the world. Read more here.
Nepal is called the mountain kingdom for a reason, it contains some of the highest mountains in the world which are packed in a narrow stretch of Himalayas along its northern border. Here we will explore the 7 highest mountains in Nepal.
Top 7 Tallest Mountains in Nepal
The following are the highest or tallest mountains in Nepal.
1. Mount Everest, 8,848.86 m
Nepal is home to the highest mountain in the world Mountain Everest, it is known locally as Sagarmatha, and it sits on the border of Nepal and China. Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay were the first to climb the summit of Everest in 1953.
2. Kangchenjunga, 8,586 m
The third highest peak in the world also situated in Nepal, precisely on the border between Koshi province of Nepal and state of Sikkim in India. This mountain is considered sacred and climber do not scale the actual summit to respect the traditions.
3. Lhotse, 8,516 m
At 8516 meters height, Lhotse is the fourth highest mountain in the world and it is connected to Everest by the South Col ridge. It is situated in between the Khumbu region of Nepal and the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. It means the south peak in Tibetan
4. Makalu, 8,485 m
Makalu is the fifth highest mountain in the world and is situated 19 kms southeast of the Mount Everest. It is known for its steep, pyramid shaped summit, its name is derived from Maha Kala meaning the great black one.
5. Cho Oyu, 8,188 m
Cho Oyu is the sixth largest mountain in the world, it is generally considered the easiest to climb among the 14 peaks measuring above 8000 meters. It is located in the Khumbu region of Nepal.
6. Dhaulagiri I, 8,167 m
Dhaulagiri was once considered the world's highest mountain till 1838 until the modern surveys took place which corrected the assumption. It is the seventh highest mountain range in the world and is located entirely within the borders of Nepal.
7. Manaslu, 8,163 m
Manaslu at a height of 8163 meters is the eighth highest mountain in the world. It is located within the Mansiri Himal range, it means the Mountain of Spirit. It was first scaled by Toshio Imanishi and Gyalzen Norbu during a Japanese expedition in 1956.
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