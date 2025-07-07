Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Top 10 Highest Scores by an Indian Captain In a Test Match

The Indian Cricket Team has witnessed iconic leaders who have excelled not just tactically but also with the bat. A recent landmark came on July 2, 2025, when Shubman Gill scored a record-breaking 269 against England in Birmingham—now the highest individual score by an Indian captain in a Test match. This feat surpassed previous records held by legends like Virat Kohli, who appears multiple times on the top scorers list, and MS Dhoni, whose 224 against Australia remains memorable. These performances highlight the grit, leadership, and batting brilliance of India’s finest captains. From Kohli’s dominance to Dhoni’s counterattack and Gill’s rise, this list captures how Indian captains have consistently led from the front under immense pressure.

Prabhat Mishra
ByPrabhat Mishra
Jul 7, 2025, 14:20 IST
Top 10 Highest Scores by an Indian Captain In a Test Match
Top 10 Highest Scores by an Indian Captain In a Test Match

The Indian Cricket Team has always been home to several icons who not only led the team tactically but also contributed significantly with the bat. In test matches, the Indian team, with the captain, have been capable of responsibilities, and these players have risen to the occasion with remarkable individual performances. In the recent test match held between India and England on July 02, 2025, Shubman Gill broke all the previous records of Indian captains who scored the highest in a test match during their captaincy, hitting 269. Shubman became the highest scorer as an Indian captain in a test match. 

Shubman Gill highest score as India Test captain graphic, July 3, 2025

Source: espncricinfo

In this article, we will highlight the top 10 highest individual scores by Indian captains in Test matches, which shows their grit, determination, and ability to lead from the front.

Top 10 Highest Scores by an Indian Captain In a Test Match

Here is the list of the top 10 highest scores by an Indian captain in a test match.

S.No.

Player

Runs

Opponent

Match Date

Ground
 1. 

Shubman Gill

269

England

02 Jul 2025

Birmingham
2.  

Virat Kohli

254*

South Africa

10 Oct 2019

Pune
3.  

Virat Kohli

243

Sri Lanka

02 Dec 2017

Delhi
4.  

Virat Kohli

235

England

08 Dec 2016

Wankhede
5.  

MS Dhoni

224

Australia

22 Feb 2013

Chennai
6.  

Sachin Tendulkar

217

New Zealand

29 Oct 1999

Ahmedabad
7.  

Virat Kohli

213

Sri Lanka

24 No 2017

Nagpur
8.  

Virat Kohli

211

New Zealand

08 Oct 2016

Indore
9.  

SM Gavaskar

205

West Indies

01 Dec 1978

Wankhede
10.  

Virat Kohli

204

Bangladesh

09 Feb
2017

Hyderabad

 

Top 5 Batters: Leading from the Front

1. Shubman Gill – 269 vs England (02 Jul 2025, Birmingham):


In a test match between India and England, Shubman Gill just broke the record by hitting 269 and breaking all the previous records by Indian captains who made individual scores in their captaincy. This is the highest ever test score by an Indian captain.

2. Virat Kohli – 254 vs South Africa (10 Oct 2019, Pune)*:

Image

Source: Sportskeeda

Virat Kohli, who is also known for his consistency and hunger for big scores, was the highest individual scorer in a test match as a captain before Shubman Gill. He scored 254 runs against South Africa in Pune. This innings was a blend of controlled aggression and classical stroke play. It remains Kohli’s highest Test score and one of the most dominant innings in his captaincy era.

3. Virat Kohli – 243 vs Sri Lanka (02 Dec 2017, Delhi):

Source: instagram/royalchallengers.bengaluru

In 2017, in his hometown of Delhi, Kohli scored 243 against Sri Lanka. It was a commanding display that dismantled the Lankan bowling attack. Although India couldn't force a win due to time constraints and pollution concerns affecting play, this innings reflected Kohli’s ability to bat long and convert starts into double centuries.

4. Virat Kohli – 235 vs England (08 Dec 2016, Wankhede)