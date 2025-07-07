The Indian Cricket Team has always been home to several icons who not only led the team tactically but also contributed significantly with the bat. In test matches, the Indian team, with the captain, have been capable of responsibilities, and these players have risen to the occasion with remarkable individual performances. In the recent test match held between India and England on July 02, 2025, Shubman Gill broke all the previous records of Indian captains who scored the highest in a test match during their captaincy, hitting 269. Shubman became the highest scorer as an Indian captain in a test match.

Source: espncricinfo



In this article, we will highlight the top 10 highest individual scores by Indian captains in Test matches, which shows their grit, determination, and ability to lead from the front.