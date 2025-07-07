The Indian Cricket Team has always been home to several icons who not only led the team tactically but also contributed significantly with the bat. In test matches, the Indian team, with the captain, have been capable of responsibilities, and these players have risen to the occasion with remarkable individual performances. In the recent test match held between India and England on July 02, 2025, Shubman Gill broke all the previous records of Indian captains who scored the highest in a test match during their captaincy, hitting 269. Shubman became the highest scorer as an Indian captain in a test match.
In this article, we will highlight the top 10 highest individual scores by Indian captains in Test matches, which shows their grit, determination, and ability to lead from the front.
Top 10 Highest Scores by an Indian Captain In a Test Match
Here is the list of the top 10 highest scores by an Indian captain in a test match.
|
S.No.
|
Player
|
Runs
|
Opponent
|
Match Date
|
Ground
|1.
|
Shubman Gill
|
269
|
England
|
02 Jul 2025
|
Birmingham
|2.
|
Virat Kohli
|
254*
|
South Africa
|
10 Oct 2019
|
Pune
|3.
|
Virat Kohli
|
243
|
Sri Lanka
|
02 Dec 2017
|
Delhi
|4.
|
Virat Kohli
|
235
|
England
|
08 Dec 2016
|
Wankhede
|5.
|
MS Dhoni
|
224
|
Australia
|
22 Feb 2013
|
Chennai
|6.
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
217
|
New Zealand
|
29 Oct 1999
|
Ahmedabad
|7.
|
Virat Kohli
|
213
|
Sri Lanka
|
24 No 2017
|
Nagpur
|8.
|
Virat Kohli
|
211
|
New Zealand
|
08 Oct 2016
|
Indore
|9.
|
SM Gavaskar
|
205
|
West Indies
|
01 Dec 1978
|
Wankhede
|10.
|
Virat Kohli
|
204
|
Bangladesh
|
09 Feb
|
Hyderabad
Top 5 Batters: Leading from the Front
1. Shubman Gill – 269 vs England (02 Jul 2025, Birmingham):
In a test match between India and England, Shubman Gill just broke the record by hitting 269 and breaking all the previous records by Indian captains who made individual scores in their captaincy. This is the highest ever test score by an Indian captain.
2. Virat Kohli – 254 vs South Africa (10 Oct 2019, Pune)*:
Virat Kohli, who is also known for his consistency and hunger for big scores, was the highest individual scorer in a test match as a captain before Shubman Gill. He scored 254 runs against South Africa in Pune. This innings was a blend of controlled aggression and classical stroke play. It remains Kohli’s highest Test score and one of the most dominant innings in his captaincy era.
3. Virat Kohli – 243 vs Sri Lanka (02 Dec 2017, Delhi):
In 2017, in his hometown of Delhi, Kohli scored 243 against Sri Lanka. It was a commanding display that dismantled the Lankan bowling attack. Although India couldn't force a win due to time constraints and pollution concerns affecting play, this innings reflected Kohli’s ability to bat long and convert starts into double centuries.
