What is the history of Garba and its Significance?

Garba dance 2021: Navratri festival is also known as Durga Puja, Makharotsav, etc. In Gujarat, it comprises not only traditions, rituals, and spirituality, but also an unparalleled spectacle. During Navratri, a different form of Goddess Durga or Shakti is worshipped. Garba is a form of dance, also a religious and social event that originates in Gujarat, India, and is performed during Navratri. Let us have a look at the history and significance of Garba.

About Garba

It is a type of Indian dance form mainly performed at festivals and other special occasions in Gujarat state, India. It is also spelled as garaba, singular garbo.

This style of dance is based on a circular pattern and is characterised by a sweeping action performed side to side. The performances of Garba also include singing and musical accompaniment traditionally provided by dhol and similar but smaller dholak, hand-clapping, and assorted metallic idiophones, like cymbals.

Garba: History

Garba originated from the Sanskrit word Garbha meaning the womb. Customarily, this dance form in Gujarat marks a girl's first menstrual cycle and later, her imminent marriage. It is also performed during the nine-day Navratri festival which is held annually during the month of Ashwin (September or October). On some occasions, men also participate but women are the main performers of Garba.

During Garba, the performers circle around an image of the mother goddess Durga, an illuminated clay pot or water-filled vessel. The dance slowly begins and moderately increases in speed.

Garba: Significance

The dance form of Garba celebrates fertility, honour womanhood, and pays respect to all nine forms of mother goddesses.

The performance of Garba has spread beyond Gujarat to enjoy popularity not only in various parts of India but in Hindu communities across the world. Some of the folk dances similar to Garba are also found in several parts of India mainly in Tamil Nadu, in the southeast, and in Rajasthan, the northeastern neighbour of Gujarat.

While performing Garba, devotees wear colourful costumes with some heavy jewellery-earrings, bangles, necklaces, etc. Men wear kafni pyjamas with a Ghagra which is a short round kurta above the knees and a pagadi on the head.

Also, Read