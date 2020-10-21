Dussehra 2020: History, Significance and Celebrations

According to the Hindu calendar, Dussehra festival is celebrated in the month of Ashvina and it falls on the tenth day. As we know that Lord Rama fought a battle at Lanka with the demon king Ravana where Lord Rama killed Ravana. Therefore, Dussehra or Vijayadashami is celebrated. This festival is celebrated after the conclusion of the nine-day Navratri.

This year Dussehra will be celebrated on 25 October to mark the history of good over evil. Amid the pandemic, the celebrations will be somewhat different compared to the previous years. Home Ministery has already issued guidelines such as face mask and 6-ft distance for a safer and happy Dussehra. Any event in the contaminated zone is strictly prohibited.

Dussehra Festival: History

There are several mythological stories behind this festival. This day in some parts of India signifies the day on which Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasur. That is why all the nine avatars of Goddess Durga are worshipped on the Navaratri. It is also said that Goddess Durga immersed in water with the devotees who signifies the departure of Goddess Durga from the material world after maintaining Dharma.

In South India, Dussehra festival mainly, in Mysore, Karnataka is celebrated as the day when Chamundeshwari, another avatar of Goddess Durga killed demon Mahishasur. Do you know that the entire city is illuminated with colourful lights and decorated beautifully? In fact parades of elephants which carry processions of Goddess Chamundeshwari were also carried throughout the city.

In North India, Dussehra festival is celebrated as the day when Lord Rama killed the demon king Ravana at Lanka. According to Hindu mythology, it is said that Ravana kidnapped Lord Rama's wife Sita. Ravana also got a boon from Lord Brahma for being indestructible. Lord Rama is considered as the seventh reincarnation of Lord Vishnu and in the battle; Lord Rama managed to shoot an arrow in the belly of Ravana and killed him. That is why the Dussehra festival is celebrated as a victory of good over evil.

Dussehra Festival: Significance

Dussehra is the festival of the victory of good over evil. This festival signifies that wrongdoings on some of the other day come in front of everyone. Whether any evil forces push you, truth and righteousness always win. Also, Dussehra is considered as a day for starting new businesses or new investments. In South Indian in some states, on this day, small children are admitted to schools.

Dussehra festival: Celebrations

In various parts of northern India, huge and colourful effigies of Ravana and his son Meghanada and brother Kumbhakaran are set on fire in the ground or open fields. People participate in the event and enjoy it. Dussehra festival is also observed by organising a theatrical enactment of life stories of Rama known as Ram Lila. At the end of Durga Puja, people celebrate this festival in West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha. Bengalis sing folk songs, immerse the idols of Goddess Durga in water bodies. In Himachal Pradesh, Vijayadashami festival in Kullu has been given the status of the International festival by the State Government.

