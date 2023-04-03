Holy Monday 2023: What is Holy Monday and Why it is celebrated?

Holy Monday 2023: The Christian population over the globe is celebrating Holy Monday today. It is the second day of Holy Week in Western Christianity, following Palm Sunday, and the third day of Holy Week in Eastern Christianity, following Lazarus Saturday and Palm Sunday. Holy Monday, according to the Bible, is the day after Jesus was welcomed with palm fronds and the day before Judas chose to betray him.

Let's learn more about its background and importance.

What is Holy Monday?

Holy Week, the week leading up to Easter begins on Holy Monday, also known as Great and Holy Monday. On this day, Jesus Christ proceeded on foot from Bethany to Jerusalem. The gospels claim that on this day, Jesus Christ cursed the fig tree, purified the temple, and answered those who questioned his authority.

Holy Monday's roots go back to the start of Lent. St. Athanasius, bishop of Alexandria, and St. Epiphanius of Constantia coined the phrase "Holy Week" for the first time in the fourth century, thus establishing the holiday. Whereas, in the third century only Good Friday and Holy Saturday were honoured as holy days.

What is the significance of Holy Monday?

The days leading up to Jesus' death are included in the Holy Weeks. Jesus gave the populace a foreboding of the arrival of the kingdom of God. His mission was to make people realise that God's kingdom needed to alter. And the two most significant occasions that occurred during this time are:

First

The events that took place on Maundy Thursday were set in motion on Holy Monday. Jesus denounced the authorities who sanctioned and supported the activities taken on in the temple by cleansing the temple. His teachings openly criticised the religious authorities, particularly by warning people to be wary of dishonest leaders, and by using a fable to illustrate his point.

Second

The kingdom of God is the subject of these lessons and parables, according to Jesus. He made an effort to share his vision, which holds that when the kingdom comes to its full extent, judgement will take place.

Interesting Facts about Holy Monday



According to Eastern or Western Christian tradition, Holy Monday is celebrated on two different dates.

One of the most commonly observed holidays in the world is Holy Monday.

In honour of the miracles Jesus worked, several nations call this festival "Great and Holy Monday."

The fig tree is a symbol of the idea that true religiosity has greater force than outward displays of it.

Jesus cleansed the temple on Holy Monday because it was a haven for criminals.

The holiday marks the start of Christians' preparations for Holy Week, which involve Bible study and meditation. It is the season of the year when we should be reminded of the strength of our religion, give our religious convictions fresh vitality, and recognise the effectiveness of prayer. Fasting is a traditional way to observe Holy Monday. This does not necessarily imply that you should stop eating completely, but focus on emotional and spiritual wellness.

