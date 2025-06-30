How Do Defence Surveillance Satellites Work? Check Here

After Operation Sindoor, India has decided to speed up its space-based defence efforts. The government is now planning to launch 52 dedicated satellites to support the armed forces.

These satellites will help improve surveillance, communication, and coordination during both peace and conflict.

India is also working on a full military space doctrine. This will guide how the country uses space for defence. One major step is Phase 3 of the Space-Based Surveillance (SBS) programme. This phase was approved by the Prime Minister-led Cabinet Committee on Security in October last year.

The SBS program will cost ₹ 26,968 crore. Includes the construction and launch of 21 satellites by ISRO and 31 more by private companies. These satellites will cover terrestrial, sea, air and space domains.

In this article, we will take a look at how defence surveillance satellites work and why they are becoming a vital part of modern military operations.