How Israel's strikes on Gaza may constitute war crime? All about Human Rights and UNHRC here

UNHRC: What has happened?

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights recently said that Israel's recent strikes with Gaza may be constituted as 'War Crimes'.Michelle Bachelet also said that the Hamas Islamist Group is also a violator of International Humanitarian Law as it fired rockets in Israel.

India however has abstained from voting in this platform.

Israel Human Rights Violation Probe: Details

Michele Bachelet informed that her office has verified the deaths of 270 Palestinians in total (Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem) that included 68 children too. This was more shocking to the world that the children were killed too.

The maximum deaths were observed in Hamas controlled Gaza where Israel was counter attacking and fighting militants for 11 days.

HRC just adopted resolution establishing ongoing commission of inquiry to investigate alleged #HumanRights violations & abuses in Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, & in Israel, up to & since 13 April 2021. See as adopted text https://t.co/RDRe0JZ6UT #SS30 pic.twitter.com/qSYM9obWxj — UN Human Rights Council (@UN_HRC) May 27, 2021

The rockets fired by Hamas took the lives of 10 Israelis and the residents there.

A special session was requested by the Muslim states of the world to the UN Human Rights Council. They asked the forum to set up an inquiry commission to investigate the possible crimes committed by Israel and establish the responsibility of action on the state for the lost lives.

Related| Israel- Palestine Conflict: Major reasons, history, timeline of events & recent updates here

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: About

This office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights is a department under the United Nations Secretariat that has the job of promoting and protecting the human rights guaranteed by International Law. These laws were stipulated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights 1948. The establishment was done on 20th December 1993 by the UNGA after the World Conference of Human Rights. The head of the office is the High Commissioner of Human Rights. The job of the HC is to coordinate human rights activities throughout the United Nations System. He/She would also act as the secretariat of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

UNHRC on the issue:

As per Bachelet the indiscriminate rocket strikes were a clear violation of the international humanitarian law. The reason for the conflict was when the Hams demanded the Israeli forces to leave the Al Aqsa compound in east Jerusalem and then launched the rockets towards Israel.

Israel then responded with various air strikes at Gaza and included shelling, missiles and sea attacks that caused widespread destruction.

Despite the claims from Israel, that many of the buildings were hosting the armed groups or for armies, the UNHRC said that any such evidence had not been provided.

She warned that if such attacks were found to be indiscriminate or disproportionate the attacks might constitute war crimes. Hamas was also urged to refrain from firing indiscriminate rockets on Israel.

How did Israel and Palestine respond?

Israel's ambassador to UN, Meirav Eilon Shahar said that Israel denounces Hamas as a jihadist, genocidal and terrorist organization. She also said that Hamas was using Palestinian civilians as human shields.

She also said that it was the Iron Dome that intercepted 4400 rockets fired towards it and each of the rockets constituted war crime. Know all about Israel's Iron Dome here

The foreign minister of Plestine replied, "Israel, the occupation and apartheid authority continues its crimes, its policies and laws to consolidate a colonial and apartheid system."

What are War Crimes?

War crimes are the most serious international crimes as per the global community. As per the UN, war crime is any one that breaches international law seriously. It can either be committed against civilians or enemy combatants during an international or domestic armed conflict.

It is not same as genocide or crimes against humanity as these are counted in context of armed conflict.

As per article 147 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, war crimes are "willful killing, torture or inhuman treatment that causes great suffering or serious injury to body or health, takes hostages and causes extensive destruction and appropriation of property that can not be justified against military but has been carried out unlawfully".

Also Read| Israel: History, creation, conflicts and other important facts - All about it here

Read| What is Greater Israel? Why is the idea not acceptable to the Palestinians and Islamists