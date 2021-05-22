Israel: History, creation, conflicts and other important facts - All about it here

Israel-Palestine Conflict has come to a truce now as Israel and Hamas have now come to a truce. This decade old war had again brought history, the earlier war memories and sadness to the front.

As the world stands in solidarity with the citizens who lost their lives let us know the history of this land of Israel in the article below. Take a look at the tweets below to get a view of the situation:

The Prime Minister stated that Israel will continue to strike at Hamas and Islamic Jihad in order to restore calm and security to the people of Israel, while doing its utmost to prevent harming uninvolved civilians. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 17, 2021

PM Netanyahu spoke by telephone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who reiterated Germany's unequivocal support for Israel's right to defend itself. PM Netanyahu thanked Chancellor Merkel for acting against anti-Semitic elements in Germany. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 17, 2021

Creation of Israel: Order of events

Modern Israel can find its origins in Zionism. This movement was established in the late 19th century by Herzl. He became the leader of Zionism. Ottoman-controlled Palestine, the original home of the Jews, was chosen as the most desirable location for a Jewish state. Herzl petitioned the Ottoman government for a charter but was unsuccessful. Russian Revolution failed in 1905. After this, Eastern European and Russian Jews began to immigrate in Palestine. They joined a few thousand Jews who had arrived earlier. When Ottoman Empire collapsed during World War I, Britain took over Palestine. Balfour Declaration was included in the British mandate over Palestine, which was authorized by the League of Nations in 1922. Related| Jerusalem: Why is this ancient city so important for Christians, Muslims and Jews? At the end of World War II, in 1945, the United States took up the Zionist cause. Britain, unable to find a practical solution, referred the problem to the United Nations, which in November 1947 voted to partition Palestine. In 1948, David Ben-Gurion who was the head of the Jewish Agency, proclaimed the State of Israel. It was the first Jewish state being established. The British armed forces had withdrawn the same day but still the situation was not peaceful as the Arabs and the Jews broke out. The very same day an air assault was launched against Israel by Egypt. The state was recognised by President Truman so, despite a blackout in Tel Aviv and the expected Arab invasion, the Jews celebrated.

Israel: A History

The people of Israel or the Jews, can trace their origin to Abraham. Abraham established the belief that there is only one God. He called him the creator of the universe. Abraham, his son Yitshak or known as Isaac, and grandson Jacob who is also called Israel, are also called the patriarchs of the Israelites. These three patriarchs lived in the Land of Canaan that later was known as the Land of Israel. All of the family is buried in the Ma'arat HaMachpela, the Tomb of the Patriarchs, in Hebron. The descendants of Abraham crystallized into a nation at about 1300 BCE after their Exodus from Egypt under the leadership of Moses. Following the Exodus, Moses transmitted the Torah and the Ten Commandments to the people. After 40 years in the Sinai desert, Moses led them to the Land of Israel, which is cited in the Bible as the land promised by God to the descendants of the patriarchs, Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.

How did Israel get its name:

Israel derives its name from the name given to Jacob. 12 of his sons were the kernels of 12 tribes that later developed into the Jewish nation.

The name Jew derives from Yehuda (Judah), one of the 12 sons of Jacob (Reuben, Shimon, Levi, Yehuda, Dan, Naphtali, Gad, Asher, Yisachar, Zevulun, Yosef, Binyamin). So, the names Israel, Israeli or Jewish refer to people of the same origin.

Read| Jews vs Arabs in Israel: How did they rise up against each other?

