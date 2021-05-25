Iron Dome Explained: All about it's working & Israel's Missile Defense System here

Iron Dome: Why in News?

Before the announcement of a cease-fire in the Israel Palestine Conflict, militant groups like Hamas and Islamic Jihad had launched precisely 4,369 rockets of all possible ranges from Gaza toward Israel.

Israel's military was able to stop more than 90% of those attacks. They said that almost 2/3rd of these missed their targets as they hit fields and other open areas. Many of them were informed to have malfunctioned. Inspite of this almost 1,500 rockets were able to reach the built-up areas.



What was surprising was that this attack resulted in fewer deaths than expected. The credit goes to Israel’s missile-defense system, Iron Dome.

Israeli military spokesman Lt Col Jonathan Conricus said, "the number of Israelis killed and wounded would be far higher if it had not been for the Iron Dome system, which has been a lifesaver as it always is."

Iron Dome: History

The system was first initiated in the war Israel fought with Lebanon's Hezbollah movement. The year was 2006. During this war too, numerous rockets were launched into Israel that caused huge damage, mass evacuations and deaths.

It was after facing this damage that Israel decided to develop a new missile defence shield.

Iron Dome was created by Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries. It is known that with the support from the United States of America, the Iron Dome became operational in 2011.

Iron Dome: Features

The control system in the Iron Dome has been built by Israel’s known software company mPrest Systems on being engaged by Rafael. The missile launched by the MFU of Iron Dome included Tamir interceptor missiles also. It has various steering fins for high manoeuvrability which are also equipped with electro-optic sensors. The missile system has great interception capability, with day-and-night along with all-weather capability, quick reaction time etc. It can also adapt to rapidly evolving threats and handle multiple threats at the same time.

How does Iron Dome work?

It works in 5 steps as shown in the picture below.

Step 1:

Enemies Rockets are fired- In this the enemies would target their air missiles or rockets towards Israel

Step 2:

Detection by Radar- The Radar System of Israel detects the rockets and its tracks that may penetrate the air space of Israel

Step 3:

Control System estimates Impact Point- The control system in the dome intercepts the target point of the rockets fired

Step 4:

Fire Missiles launched- The Launcher fires the missiles to intercept. The best thing about Iron Dome is that it would not act on the threats that it can intercept to fall in uninhabited areas.

Step 5:

Rockets destruction- The missiles are launched which explode close to the rockets thereby destroying them.

Benefits of Iron Dome:

It is an all-weather system. It helps combat shorter-range rudimentary weapons like the rockets fired from Gaza. It can differentiate between missiles likely to hit built-up areas and those that would not. Static and mobile units only launch interceptor missiles to shoot-down anything interpreted as dangerous. Iron Dome can detect, analyse and intercept a range of incoming threats that include C-RAM, various precise guided missiles, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and air-breathing threats.

Israel has 10 batteries deployed across the country now that a decade has passed since the development of the dome system. Each battery has three to four launchers that can fire 20 interceptor missiles. The system has intercepted more than 2,500 incoming targets with a success rate of over 90% so far.

Israels Iron Dome is one of the most sought after defense products of the world and even India has signed deals with Israel in this regard.

