GK Questions and Answers on Israel-Palestine Conflict

1. What is the Palestine 194 Campaign?

i) This is Palestine's initiative to include itself as a member of UNO

ii) It is the area to be given to Palestine

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: In 2014, Palestine started its efforts to include itself in the United Nations as the member state. This was called the Palestine 194 Campaign.

2. Who is the initiator of Zionism?

Jesus Christ Herzl Mohammad None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: Modern Israel can find its origins in Zionism. This movement was established in the late 19th century by Herzl.

3. Who took over Palestine after the downfall of Ottoman empire?

America Britain Russia Iran

Ans. b

Explanation: When Ottoman Empire collapsed during World War I, Britain took over Palestine.

4. What is true about Israel in the statements listed below

i) It is situated towards the east of Mediterranean sea

ii) Jordan is the longest flowing river in Israel

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: Israel is located at the eastern end of the Mediterranean Sea in Western Asia and Jordan is the largest flowing river of Israel.

5. Choose the correct statement about Abraham from below

i) Abraham believed that there is only one God who is the creator of the Universe

ii) His son's name was Isaac who he tried to sacrifice for God

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: The people of Israel or the Jews, can trace their origin to Abraham. Abraham established the belief that there is only one God. He called him the creator of the universe. He had a son named Isaac or Yitshak.

6. Who proclaimed Palestine to be independent?

UNO PLO USA None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: Palestine was proclaimed independent by Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in the year 1988 which was later stamped by Oslo Accords in 1993.

7. Who is Israel named after?

Abraham Moses Jacob Yitshak

Ans. c

Explanation: Abraham, his son Yitshak or known as Isaac, and grandson Jacob who is also called Israel, are also called the patriarchs of the Israelites. Israel derives its name from the name given to Jacob.

8. Where is the name Jew derived from?

Jacob Yehuda Abraham Yosef

Ans. b

Explanation: The name Jew is derived from Yehuda (Judah), one of the 12 sons of Jacob (Reuben, Shimon, Levi, Yehuda, Dan, Naphtali, Gad, Asher, Yisachar, Zevulun, Yosef, Binyamin)

9. Where is the Sinai Peninsula located?

i) It is located between Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea

ii) It is the territory of Israel

iii) It is the only part of Egypt in Asia

Only i i and ii ii and iii i and iii

Ans. d

The Sinai Peninsula, or simply Sinai is a peninsula in Egypt, and the only part of the country located in Asia. It is between the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea.

10. Which of the statements stands true for Jerusalem?

i) Jesus was said to be born in Jerusalem

ii) King Herod restructured the second Temple and added retaining walls to it

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: King Herod restructured the second Temple and added retaining walls to it in 37 BC.Jesus is said to be crucified in the city of Jerusalem.

11. Muslim Quarter in Jerusalem houses al Aqsa Mosque. Where is it situated?

On plateau of Haram al Sharif On the West Bank On Dome Rock On the bank of Jordan

Ans. a

Explanation: In Jerusalem, the Muslim Quarter is the largest of the four quarters containing the shrine of the Dome of Rock and the al-Aqsa Mosque on a plateau called the Haram al-Sharif, or the Noble Sanctuary.

12. Choose the correct statement about Israel Palestinian Conflict:

i) The Isaraeli-Palestinian conflict is an ongoing struggle since mid 20th century

ii) Between 1882 to 1948, the Jews from around the world gathered in Palestine

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: The Isaraeli-Palestinian conflict is an ongoing struggle since mid 20th century.It was between 1882 to 1948, when the Jews from around the world gathered in Palestine. This movement came to be known as Aliyahs.

