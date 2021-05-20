GK Questions and Answers on Israel-Palestine Conflict
Israel Palestine Conflict has become the most talked about event in recent times and many people on both the sides have lost their lives due to it. The aspirants of various Government job exams can thus expect a few questions based on the event in the exams. Take a look at the questions below to cover this topic entirely.
1. What is the Palestine 194 Campaign?
i) This is Palestine's initiative to include itself as a member of UNO
ii) It is the area to be given to Palestine
- Only i
- Only ii
- Both i and ii
- None of the above
Ans. a
Explanation: In 2014, Palestine started its efforts to include itself in the United Nations as the member state. This was called the Palestine 194 Campaign.
2. Who is the initiator of Zionism?
- Jesus Christ
- Herzl
- Mohammad
- None of the above
Ans. b
Explanation: Modern Israel can find its origins in Zionism. This movement was established in the late 19th century by Herzl.
3. Who took over Palestine after the downfall of Ottoman empire?
- America
- Britain
- Russia
- Iran
Ans. b
Explanation: When Ottoman Empire collapsed during World War I, Britain took over Palestine.
4. What is true about Israel in the statements listed below
i) It is situated towards the east of Mediterranean sea
ii) Jordan is the longest flowing river in Israel
- Only i
- Only ii
- Both i and ii
- None of the above
Ans. c
Explanation: Israel is located at the eastern end of the Mediterranean Sea in Western Asia and Jordan is the largest flowing river of Israel.
5. Choose the correct statement about Abraham from below
i) Abraham believed that there is only one God who is the creator of the Universe
ii) His son's name was Isaac who he tried to sacrifice for God
- Only i
- Only ii
- Both i and ii
- None of the above
Ans. c
Explanation: The people of Israel or the Jews, can trace their origin to Abraham. Abraham established the belief that there is only one God. He called him the creator of the universe. He had a son named Isaac or Yitshak.
6. Who proclaimed Palestine to be independent?
- UNO
- PLO
- USA
- None of the above
Ans. b
Explanation: Palestine was proclaimed independent by Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in the year 1988 which was later stamped by Oslo Accords in 1993.
7. Who is Israel named after?
- Abraham
- Moses
- Jacob
- Yitshak
Ans. c
Explanation: Abraham, his son Yitshak or known as Isaac, and grandson Jacob who is also called Israel, are also called the patriarchs of the Israelites. Israel derives its name from the name given to Jacob.
8. Where is the name Jew derived from?
- Jacob
- Yehuda
- Abraham
- Yosef
Ans. b
Explanation: The name Jew is derived from Yehuda (Judah), one of the 12 sons of Jacob (Reuben, Shimon, Levi, Yehuda, Dan, Naphtali, Gad, Asher, Yisachar, Zevulun, Yosef, Binyamin)
9. Where is the Sinai Peninsula located?
i) It is located between Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea
ii) It is the territory of Israel
iii) It is the only part of Egypt in Asia
- Only i
- i and ii
- ii and iii
- i and iii
Ans. d
Explanation: The Sinai Peninsula, or simply Sinai is a peninsula in Egypt, and the only part of the country located in Asia. It is between the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea.
10. Which of the statements stands true for Jerusalem?
i) Jesus was said to be born in Jerusalem
ii) King Herod restructured the second Temple and added retaining walls to it
- Only i
- Only ii
- Both i and ii
- None of the above
Ans. b
Explanation: King Herod restructured the second Temple and added retaining walls to it in 37 BC.Jesus is said to be crucified in the city of Jerusalem.
11. Muslim Quarter in Jerusalem houses al Aqsa Mosque. Where is it situated?
- On plateau of Haram al Sharif
- On the West Bank
- On Dome Rock
- On the bank of Jordan
Ans. a
Explanation: In Jerusalem, the Muslim Quarter is the largest of the four quarters containing the shrine of the Dome of Rock and the al-Aqsa Mosque on a plateau called the Haram al-Sharif, or the Noble Sanctuary.
12. Choose the correct statement about Israel Palestinian Conflict:
i) The Isaraeli-Palestinian conflict is an ongoing struggle since mid 20th century
ii) Between 1882 to 1948, the Jews from around the world gathered in Palestine
- Only i
- Only ii
- Both i and ii
- None of the above
Ans. c
Explanation: The Isaraeli-Palestinian conflict is an ongoing struggle since mid 20th century.It was between 1882 to 1948, when the Jews from around the world gathered in Palestine. This movement came to be known as Aliyahs.
