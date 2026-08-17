How many Districts in Bihar? Check the Complete List Here
The state of Bihar is made up of 38 districts administered under 9 administrative divisions. The capital of Bihar is Patna and it is also the most populous district in Bihar. Check the complete list of districts in Bihar here.
Bihar has a total of 38 districts which are placed under 9 administrative divisions of Patna, Tirhut, Saran, Darbhanga, Kosi, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Munger, and Magadh. The capital of Bihar is Patna and it is also the most populous district of Bihar. West Champaran is the largest district in Bihar and Sheohar is the smallest. Let us explore the complete list of districts in Bihar below.
Complete List of Districts in Bihar
The following is the list of the 38 districts in Bihar arranged alphabetically.
|
No.
|
District
|
Headquarters
|
Area (in sq km)
|
1
|
Araria
|
Araria
|
2,829
|
2
|
Arwal
|
Arwal
|
637
|
3
|
Aurangabad
|
Aurangabad
|
3,303
|
4
|
Banka
|
Banka
|
3,018
|
5
|
Begusarai
|
Begusarai
|
1,917
|
6
|
Bhagalpur
|
Bhagalpur
|
2,569
|
7
|
Bhojpur
|
Arrah
|
2,473
|
8
|
Buxar
|
Buxar
|
1,624
|
9
|
Darbhanga
|
Darbhanga
|
2,278
|
10
|
East Champaran
|
Motihari
|
3,969
|
11
|
Gaya
|
Gaya
|
4,978
|
12
|
Gopalganj
|
Gopalganj
|
2,033
|
13
|
Jamui
|
Jamui
|
3,099
|
14
|
Jehanabad
|
Jehanabad
|
1,569
|
15
|
Khagaria
|
Khagaria
|
3,363
|
16
|
Kishanganj
|
Kishanganj
|
3,056
|
17
|
Kaimur
|
Bhabua
|
1,486
|
18
|
Katihar
|
Katihar
|
1,884
|
19
|
Lakhisarai
|
Lakhisarai
|
1,229
|
20
|
Madhubani
|
Madhubani
|
1,787
|
21
|
Munger
|
Munger
|
3,501
|
22
|
Madhepura
|
Madhepura
|
1,419
|
23
|
Muzaffarpur
|
Muzaffarpur
|
3,173
|
24
|
Nalanda
|
Bihar Sharif
|
2,354
|
25
|
Nawada
|
Nawada
|
2,492
|
26
|
Patna
|
Patna
|
3,202
|
27
|
Purnia
|
Purnia
|
3,228
|
28
|
Rohtas
|
Sasaram
|
3,850
|
29
|
Saharsa
|
Saharsa
|
1,702
|
30
|
Samastipur
|
Samastipur
|
2,905
|
31
|
Sheohar
|
Sheohar
|
2,641
|
32
|
Sheikhpura
|
Sheikhpura
|
689
|
33
|
Saran
|
Chhapra
|
443
|
34
|
Sitamarhi
|
Dumra
|
2,199
|
35
|
Supaul
|
Supaul
|
2,219
|
36
|
Siwan
|
Siwan
|
2,410
|
37
|
Vaishali
|
Hajipur
|
2,036
|
38
|
West Champaran
|
Bettiah
|
5,229
Did You Know?
West Champaran district covering an area of about 5,229 square kilometers is the largest district of Bihar by area while Sheohar, at just 349 square kilometers, is the smallest. In terms of population, Patna is the most populous district with over 58 lakh people as per the 2011 Census and Sheikhpura has the least population at 6.36 lakh.
What are the Neighbouring States of Bihar?
The neighbouring states of Bihar are: Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand. Uttar Pradesh is situated on the west of Bihar, West Bengal is situated on the east of Bihar, and Jharkhand is situated in the south of Bihar.
Which Country Shares Border with Bihar?
Bihar shares border with the country Nepal which is sitauted on the north of Bihar. 7 districts of Bihar share border with Nepal and they are: West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj.
What is the District and Administrative Structure of Bihar?
Bihar is a state in the eastern part of India with 38 districts which are managed by 9 administrative divisions. Each district is looked after by a District Magistrate who is responsible for maintaining law and order of the district.
The district count of Bihar has not undergone major changes as such. Unlike some states that keep carving out new districts, and knowing the name of districts and headquarters is helpful for students preparing for competitive exams like UPSC, State PCS, SSC, Railways and other government and state level competitive exams.
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