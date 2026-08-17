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How many Districts in Bihar? Check the Complete List Here

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Last Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 12:17 IST

The state of Bihar is made up of 38 districts administered under 9 administrative divisions. The capital of Bihar is Patna and it is also the most populous district in Bihar. Check the complete list of districts in Bihar here.

How many Districts in Bihar? Check the Complete List Here
How many Districts in Bihar? Check the Complete List Here

Bihar has a total of 38 districts which are placed under 9 administrative divisions of Patna, Tirhut, Saran, Darbhanga, Kosi, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Munger, and Magadh. The capital of Bihar is Patna and it is also the most populous district of Bihar. West Champaran is the largest district in Bihar and Sheohar is the smallest. Let us explore the complete list of districts in Bihar below.

Complete List of Districts in Bihar

The following is the list of the 38 districts in Bihar arranged alphabetically.

No.

District

Headquarters

Area (in sq km)

1

Araria

Araria

2,829

2

Arwal

Arwal

637

3

Aurangabad

Aurangabad

3,303

4

Banka

Banka

3,018

5

Begusarai

Begusarai

1,917

6

Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur

2,569

7

Bhojpur

Arrah

2,473

8

Buxar

Buxar

1,624

9

Darbhanga

Darbhanga

2,278

10

East Champaran

Motihari

3,969

11

Gaya

Gaya

4,978

12

Gopalganj

Gopalganj

2,033

13

Jamui

Jamui

3,099

14

Jehanabad

Jehanabad

1,569

15

Khagaria

Khagaria

3,363

16

Kishanganj

Kishanganj

3,056

17

Kaimur

Bhabua

1,486

18

Katihar

Katihar

1,884

19

Lakhisarai

Lakhisarai

1,229

20

Madhubani

Madhubani

1,787

21

Munger

Munger

3,501

22

Madhepura

Madhepura

1,419

23

Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur

3,173

24

Nalanda

Bihar Sharif

2,354

25

Nawada

Nawada

2,492

26

Patna

Patna

3,202

27

Purnia

Purnia

3,228

28

Rohtas

Sasaram

3,850

29

Saharsa

Saharsa

1,702

30

Samastipur

Samastipur

2,905

31

Sheohar

Sheohar

2,641

32

Sheikhpura

Sheikhpura

689

33

Saran

Chhapra

443

34

Sitamarhi

Dumra

2,199

35

Supaul

Supaul

2,219

36

Siwan

Siwan

2,410

37

Vaishali

Hajipur

2,036

38

West Champaran

Bettiah

5,229

Did You Know?

West Champaran district covering an area of about 5,229 square kilometers is the largest district of Bihar by area while Sheohar, at just 349 square kilometers, is the smallest. In terms of population, Patna is the most populous district with over 58 lakh people as per the 2011 Census and Sheikhpura has the least population at 6.36 lakh.

What are the Neighbouring States of Bihar?

The neighbouring states of Bihar are: Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand. Uttar Pradesh is situated on the west of Bihar, West Bengal is situated on the east of Bihar, and Jharkhand is situated in the south of Bihar.

Which Country Shares Border with Bihar?

Bihar shares border with the country Nepal which is sitauted on the north of Bihar. 7 districts of Bihar share border with Nepal and they are: West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj.

What is the District and Administrative Structure of Bihar?

Bihar is a state in the eastern part of India with 38 districts which are managed by 9 administrative divisions. Each district is looked after by a District Magistrate who is responsible for maintaining law and order of the district. 

The district count of Bihar has not undergone major changes as such. Unlike some states that keep carving out new districts, and knowing the name of districts and headquarters is helpful for students preparing for competitive exams like UPSC, State PCS, SSC, Railways and other government and state level competitive exams.

Check out other interesting articles from the general knowledge section to boost your knowledge of national and international topics. Stay connected with Jagran Josh.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager - Editorial

Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.

His background in a wide range of content areas and his ability to move between them make him a trusted voice to readers who want reliable, well-researched content across a variety of disciplines.
In his leisure time, Mriganka enjoys reading fiction novels and watching action and thriller movies, and cricket, which not only hone his storytelling skills but also keep his editorial vision fresh and dynamic.

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First Published: Aug 17, 2026, 11:46 IST

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