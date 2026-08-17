Bihar has a total of 38 districts which are placed under 9 administrative divisions of Patna, Tirhut, Saran, Darbhanga, Kosi, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Munger, and Magadh. The capital of Bihar is Patna and it is also the most populous district of Bihar. West Champaran is the largest district in Bihar and Sheohar is the smallest. Let us explore the complete list of districts in Bihar below. Complete List of Districts in Bihar The following is the list of the 38 districts in Bihar arranged alphabetically. No. District Headquarters Area (in sq km) 1 Araria Araria 2,829 2 Arwal Arwal 637 3 Aurangabad Aurangabad 3,303 4 Banka Banka 3,018 5 Begusarai Begusarai 1,917 6 Bhagalpur Bhagalpur 2,569 7 Bhojpur Arrah 2,473 8 Buxar Buxar 1,624 9 Darbhanga Darbhanga 2,278 10 East Champaran Motihari 3,969 11 Gaya Gaya 4,978 12 Gopalganj Gopalganj 2,033 13 Jamui Jamui 3,099 14 Jehanabad Jehanabad 1,569 15 Khagaria Khagaria 3,363 16 Kishanganj Kishanganj 3,056 17 Kaimur Bhabua 1,486 18 Katihar Katihar 1,884 19 Lakhisarai Lakhisarai 1,229 20 Madhubani Madhubani 1,787 21 Munger Munger 3,501 22 Madhepura Madhepura 1,419 23 Muzaffarpur Muzaffarpur 3,173 24 Nalanda Bihar Sharif 2,354 25 Nawada Nawada 2,492 26 Patna Patna 3,202 27 Purnia Purnia 3,228 28 Rohtas Sasaram 3,850 29 Saharsa Saharsa 1,702 30 Samastipur Samastipur 2,905 31 Sheohar Sheohar 2,641 32 Sheikhpura Sheikhpura 689 33 Saran Chhapra 443 34 Sitamarhi Dumra 2,199 35 Supaul Supaul 2,219 36 Siwan Siwan 2,410 37 Vaishali Hajipur 2,036 38 West Champaran Bettiah 5,229

Did You Know? West Champaran district covering an area of about 5,229 square kilometers is the largest district of Bihar by area while Sheohar, at just 349 square kilometers, is the smallest. In terms of population, Patna is the most populous district with over 58 lakh people as per the 2011 Census and Sheikhpura has the least population at 6.36 lakh. What are the Neighbouring States of Bihar? The neighbouring states of Bihar are: Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand. Uttar Pradesh is situated on the west of Bihar, West Bengal is situated on the east of Bihar, and Jharkhand is situated in the south of Bihar. Which Country Shares Border with Bihar? Bihar shares border with the country Nepal which is sitauted on the north of Bihar. 7 districts of Bihar share border with Nepal and they are: West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj.