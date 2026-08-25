How Many Grand Slams Has Novak Djokovic Won? Check the Complete List Here

Novak Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slam singles titles in his career till 2026 which makes him the most successful player in men’s singles in tennis. He also stands equal to shares to Margaret Court in the number of majors won. What is a Grand Slam in Tennis? A Grand Slam in Tennis refers to the four of the most prestigious annual tennis tournaments in the world, according to the International Tennis Federation (ITF). These include the Australian Open, the French Open or Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open. How Many Grand Slams Djokovic Has Won? Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slams in her career, he is also only one of the five tennis players in the world ( both male and female combined) to complete a career golden slam. He completed the career golden slam in 2024 when he won all the Grand Slams and the Gold medal in 2024 Paris Olympics.

Which Grand Slam Has Djokovic Won Most? Djokovic has won the Australian Open most in his career, in fact he has won 10 Australian Open which is played on hard court. He won his first Australian Open in 2008 by defeating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final. Has Djokovic Completed a Career Grand Slam? Yes, Djokovic completed the Career Grand Slam in 2016 by winning French Open or Roland Garros. He also won four consecutive majors in a row across 2015 and 2016 also referred to as the Nole Slam. In addition, he also achieved the career Golden Slam in 2024. He is the only male player in the history of tennis to win all the four grand slams thrice. Complete List of Grand Slams by Novak Djokovic The following is a complete list of Grand Slams by Novak Djokovic: Grand Slam Titles Won Winning Years Australian Open 10 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023 Wimbledon 7 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 US Open 4 2011, 2015, 2018, 2023 French Open 3 2016, 2021, 2023