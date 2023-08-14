How To Become A Judge In India? Your Simple Guide To Becoming a Judge in India

The legal field is brimming with opportunities, but one legal career that is a dream for the ones who actually want to change the legal scenario of the country for the better is to become a judge. Becoming is not merely adjudicating cases, it is actually a matter of extreme pride and honor to sit at the chair of the judge. Status-wise, the judges in India hold a very high status, immense responsibilities, and great respect.

Interested in becoming a judge in India?

Here is the complete guide for you that will show you a roadmap toward your journey to becoming a judge.

The Step-by-Step Guide

In order to become a judge, an individual must take the Judicial Services Examination or PCS (J), also known as the Provincial Civil Service Judicial Examination. This exam is specifically for law graduates who wish to serve as members of the subordinate judiciary.

Becoming a judge in India is not an easy task. It is actually a long, challenging journey. However, if an individual resolves to become a judge and follow the right directions, one can hit the bull’s eye.

Qualifications and Eligibility

In order to become a judge in India, a bachelor’s degree in law is a mandate. Moreover, any individual who has practiced law for 7 years or more can also apply for the judiciary. These seven years of serving in the legal profession could be either as a pleader, public prosecutor, or an advocate. Additionally, the candidate wishing to become a judge in India must be a citizen of India and uphold a good moral character.

To become a judge in India, an individual has to pass the state judiciary examination. This examination is conducted by the State Public Service Commission. On the basis of the performance in the written examination, a merit list is designed, after which, the candidates are called for the interview round and the viva voce. Post the selection process, the selected candidates have to undergo training that lasts for a year. They are then appointed as metropolitan magistrates or judicial magistrates.

After this, they are supposed to serve for a minimum duration of three years as Judicial magistrates. It is only after these three years that they become eligible to be appointed as district judges. The candidates can apply to get promoted to a higher judiciary, such as the High Court or even the Supreme Court.

Salary and Perks of becoming a judge

The salary of a judge may be based on the position or jurisdiction. A judge who is posted in the lower judiciary receives a salary ranging from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 50,000 per month. In case of becoming a judge in the High Court or the Supreme Court, the salary may range from Rs. 1,00,000 to Rs. 2,50,000 per month. The judges in India are also entitled to a myriad of other benefits and perks. These include medical facilities, official residences, and more.

The takeaway

Becoming a judge in India means attaining a position of both supreme powers and responsibilities. It is not an easy journey to become a judge, but it definitely prepares the candidate for the struggles ahead. However, a life devoted to serving the country by upholding justice as a judge is definitely a life well-lived.

