How To Become A Lawyer In India? Here's Your Ultimate Guide To Becoming A Successful Lawyer In India

Deciding the right career is one of the most important decisions in life. Choosing a career that is not only rewarding but also feels aligned with the soul and matches the interests of the individual is an important ingredient for a satisfactory life. One of the careers that can prove to be not only rewarding but can also provide job satisfaction is that of becoming a lawyer.

No wonder there are so many students choosing law as a career. Don't believe us? Well, the Bar Council of India does not lie. According to the Bar Council of India, there are around 4-5 lakh students in the legal profession, 950 law schools in the country, and around 12 lakh registered lawyers in India. Every year approximately 60,000-70,000 law graduates step into the legal profession with high hopes in their eyes.

However, while the profession is a rewarding one, it is quite important to follow the right guidelines, and that's what this piece of content will do for you. But first, let's answer this basic question.

Who is a lawyer?

A lawyer is a licensed and qualified practitioner who can draft legal documents to prosecute, defend, or administer, judicial action. Lawyers are responsible for providing aid to the legal problems of the clients. Lawyers cater to a wide array of cases including matrimonial problems, property disputes, criminal offences, divorce, and more. Lawyers are paid for the suits that they fight.

Who should become a lawyer?

The answer to this question should not create a bifurcating line among students. In simple terms, anyone interested to become a lawyer and serve the nation must go forward in the journey of becoming a lawyer. However, in case you have at least some of the qualities discussed ahead, along with the interest in becoming a lawyer, this portion of the blog will serve as a green flag for you to go ahead.

First things first, anyone with an inherent desire for justice must think about going forward with this wonderful career at least once in their life. What differentiates a successful lawyer from the crowd is the fierce passion for bringing about justice.

Secondly, in case you have a strong knack for research and investigation, you should definitely consider this career option. A keen attention to detail is what makes lawyers win cases and bring about justice. Additionally, if you have great communication skills, then this career option may be a perfect match for you. Finally, if you are someone popular for strong critical and analytical cognitive abilities, then becoming a lawyer might prove to be the best decision of your life.

Now that you know who should be definitely going forward with this career, here is your guide to becoming a lawyer in India.

Eligibility Criteria

In order to become a lawyer in India, a student needs to qualify the following eligibility criteria:





Get passed in 12th exams with at least a 60% aggregate score or an equivalent CGPA.

Qualify the national/ university-level law entrance examinations. These include CLAT, AILET, and LSAT.

Students may acquire an undergraduate or integrated law degree in BA LLB, BBA LLB, BSc LLB, BCom LLB. These are all 5-year law courses in the country.

In case a student wishes to pursue law after graduation, then s/he may choose to pursue a law degree in LLB, which is a three-year course.

The takeaway- discussing the roles and responsibilities of a lawyer

Becoming a lawyer can be difficult, and so can the responsibilities after becoming a lawyer. While the legal career is highly lucrative, there are tremendous roles and responsibilities on the shoulders of a lawyer. What do lawyers actually do? Well, with the help of legal knowledge earned, lawyers aid their clients in not only addressing but also understanding legal issues. A lawyer may have a different set of roles and responsibilities on the basis of the area of expertise, a few responsibilities may be common for all lawyers. These may include drafting legal documents, as well as submitting them to the right authorities and courts. Another important responsibility of a lawyer may be to establish a suit, work closely with investigators and police, and prepare for mediations and trials. A lawyer is also expected to review a case and offer legal options to the clients. Finally, the most basic yet important responsibility of a lawyer is to present the case of the client to the judge with the right arguments. While all these tasks make the job profile of a lawyer hectic and filled with responsibilities, the joy of providing justice to a client and restoring the faith of people in the Indian legal system can be priceless.

