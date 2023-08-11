Who Is A Corporate Lawyer? What Do Corporate Lawyers Do? Let's Learn About This Profession.

For everyone who is new to the field of law in India, litigation may sound to be an interesting option. If not, then people usually consider becoming a judge to be a stable, lucrative, and well-respected career option in the field of law. However, what many people fail to look at is an extremely lucrative legal career option that can actually do wonders for their professional life, especially if you are someone who is interested in business as well.

In case you are someone who is interested in both law and business and wants to amalgamate both opportunities, the field of corporate law may be the best option for you.

the role of a corporate lawyer is to provide counsel, verify the decisions of the business, and look after the legal compliance of a business entity.

In order to find out if this profession aligns with your interests and skills, it is crucial to delve deep into the field.

Firstly, what exactly is a corporate lawyer?

A corporate lawyer is a lawyer who holds the responsibility of advising companies regarding their legal responsibilities and rights. After getting hired by a firm, the responsibility of such lawyers is to represent the corporate firm, rather than its employees or shareholders. Companies join hands with corporate lawyers in order to make crucial legal decisions and make sure that such designs align with the relevant regulations and laws in the country.

What does corporate law involve?

Corporate law as a legal field deals with the legal issues relating to owning, creating, managing, as well as operating entities. Therefore, when hired by a company, the job description of a corporate lawyer may vary based on the clients. The field is not only limited to working with corporations. Corporate lawyers can also work with corporate entities including limited liability companies, business trusts, partnerships, business trusts, and alliances.

ALSO READ: What is meant by Offences against Public Tranquility? Understand the law better

Roles and responsibilities of a Corporate lawyer

The roles and responsibilities of a corporate lawyer are quite vast. Corporate lawyers play an important role in:





Contracts

Lawyers in the corporate field aid their clients in following and making crucial decisions relying on current contracts. Writing, reviewing, and negotiating legal contracts is one of the primary responsibilities of a corporate lawyer.

Mergers and acquisitions

Corporate lawyers look after the very crucial process and documentation in the case when two companies decide to merge, or in case one company purchases the other.

Corporate governance

Corporate lawyers may also aid their clients to build frameworks for the purpose of managing the company as well as its operations. Such responsibilities may include formulating bylaws and management policies and offering legal direction to board members, directors, and chief executives.

ALSO READ: What Are The Types Of Courts In India? Delving Into The Basics Of Indian Judicial System