What are the types of courts in India? Delving into the basics of Indian Judicial System

The Indian Judicial system is one of the best ones in the entire world. As Indians, we take extreme pride in our judicial system as it is based on principles of justice and fairness. The Indian court system comprises the Supreme Court, the High Courts, and the subordinate courts that lie at the municipal, village, and district levels. Let us understand the various types of courts in India.

Hierarchy of Courts in India

The judiciary of India is divided into not one but several levels to decentralize matters at all levels. The fundamental structure of the Indian judicial system is as follows:

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India is the apex court of the country. It was established on January 28, 1950. The Supreme Court is the highest court of appeals. The court caters to not only original suits but also the High Court judgment appeals. The Supreme Court comprises 25 judges and the Chief Justice of India. The authority of the Supreme Court of India is laid down in Articles 124-147 of the Indian Constitution.

High Courts

The highest judicial body at the State level is that of the High Courts. Article 214 of the Indian Constitution lays down the High Court's authority. At present, there are 25 High Courts in the country. The High Courts in India exercise both criminal and civil jurisdiction. the jurisdiction is exercised by the High Courts only in cases when the subordinate courts in the country are actually not competent to try such matters. Appeals from the lower courts may also be taken by the High Courts. It is the President of India who appoints judges of the High Court, however, this is done after consultation with the Governor of the State, the Chief Justice of the High Court, and the Chief Justice of India.

District Courts

The District courts are set up by the State Governments of India for each and every group of districts or districts on the basis of the density of population and caseload. These courts are actually under the High Courts' direct administration. They are bound by the judgments of the High Court.

