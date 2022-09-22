How to Change the UPI Pin using Google Pay? Check the step-by-step guide here

Over the years, our country has witnessed a shift in the mode of payment. Online transactions have become quite popular over cash or cheque transactions. And one of the most used apps to complete transactions is Google Pay.

Google Pay is a multifunctional app, it can be used to send and receive payments to contacts, bank accounts, and more. The list of google pay advantages also includes the facility to change your UPI pin in fewer steps. UPI pin is required to complete your transaction by Google Pay.

Before jumping to GPay, let's understand what is UPI and what are its benefits.

UPI stands for Unified Payment Interface. This bank-led system is an advanced version of IMPS and NEFT. Whereas a UPI Pin is usually a 4 or 6-digit number associated with the bank account. It is a must input while using google pay to complete the transaction.

How to change UPI Pin via Google Pay?

The process to change UPI using google pay is hassle-free. Just follow the below-mentioned steps and your job is done:

Open Google Pay

At the top right, tap your photo.

Tap Bank account.

Tap the bank account you want to edit.

Tap More and now Change UPI PIN.

Create a new UPI PIN.

Enter the same UPI PIN again.

Remember that if you enter a wrong UPI Pin more than 3 times, you need to reset your Pin or wait for 24 hours to make your next transaction. Also, you can't send or receive money during this time.

Other than editing UPI Pin, users can also create and Delete UPI Numbers with the Google Pay app.

Steps to create a UPI Number are:

Open the google pay app on your phone. At the top right, click your profile picture. Under "Payment Methods," select the bank account for which you want to create a UPI Number. Go to the “Manage UPI Numbers” section. Follow the on-screen steps. Add all the required information and credentials and you are good to go.

Steps to delete a UPI Number

In case you want to change your UPI Number, google pay has got that particular option too. All new and existing users of google pay can change their UPI Number in seconds:

Open the Google Pay app.

At the top right, click your profile picture.

Under "Payment Methods," select the bank account.

Go to the “Manage UPI Numbers” section.

On the UPI Number, you want to delete, click on the three dots.

Select Delete UPI Number.

Also, keep a note of these tips handy to create a strong UPI Number:

Never use the same digits for your UPI Number.

Also, do not repeat the same digits at the end.

And using serial numbers in ascending or descending order is also not acceptable.

The fastest, easiest, and most secure app for online transactions, Google Pay allows users to create up to 3 UPI numbers for a single UPI ID.