ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings: Check ranks of England, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa and More

    Created On: Oct 25, 2021 17:45 IST
    Modified On: Oct 25, 2021 17:48 IST
    ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings: Check rankings of England, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa and More
    ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings: Check rankings of England, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa and More

    ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings: The rankings of ICC Men's T20I teams is based on the ranking system of ICC. After every T20I match, the participating teams receive points based on a mathematical formula.

    The teams need to play six matches against each other in the past three to four years to remain in the ranking table, according to International Cricket Council. At present, England leads the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, followed by India and Pakistan. 

    ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

    Rank

    Team 

    Matches

    Points

    Rating

    1

    England

    28

    7,786

    278

    2

    India

    28

    7,456

    266

    3

    Pakistan

    34

    8,883

    261

    4

    New Zealand

    28

    7,192

    257

    5

    South Africa

    30

    7,489

    250

    6

    Bangladesh

    26

    6,259

    241

    7

    Australia

    33

    7,923

    240

    8

    Afghanistan

    12

    2,826

    236

    9

    West Indies

    29

    6,792

    234

    10

    Sri Lanka

    22

    5,048

    229

    11

    Zimbabwe

    30

    5,751

    192

    12

    Ireland

    26

    4,930

    190

    13

    Nepal

    19

    3,556

    187

    14

    Scotland

    14

    2,553

    182

    15

    Papua New Guinea

    14

    2,501

    179

    16

    UAE

    12

    2,130

    178

    17

    Netherlands

    20

    3,504

    175

    18

    Oman

    10

    1,732

    173

    19

    Namibia

    15

    2,438

    163

    20

    Singapore

    12

    1,678

    140

    21

    Qatar

    11

    1,422

    129

    22

    Canada

    10

    1,263

    126

    23

    Hong Kong

    13

    1,572

    121

    24

    Jersey

    13

    1,481

    114

    25

    Kenya

    8

    894

    112

    26

    Italy

    6

    663

    111

    27

    Kuwait

    8

    866

    108

    28

    Saudi Arabia

    4

    428

    107

    29

    Bermuda

    6

    568

    95

    30

    Denmark

    9

    849

    94

    31

    Malaysia

    20

    1,723

    86

    32

    Uganda

    10

    847

    85

    33

    United States

    8

    644

    81

    34

    Botswana

    10

    786

    79

    35

    Nigeria

    5

    375

    75

    36

    Germany

    17

    1,258

    74

    37

    Guernsey

    9

    645

    72

    38

    Romania

    17

    1,158

    68

    39

    Spain

    11

    749

    68

    40

    Norway

    10

    667

    67

    41

    Belgium

    17

    1,048

    62

    42

    Austria

    13

    775

    60

    43

    Bahrain

    4

    227

    57

    44

    Tanzania

    3

    167

    56

    45

    Sweden

    10

    536

    54

    46

    Philippines

    5

    241

    48

    47

    France

    7

    333

    48

    48

    Mexico

    7

    313

    45

    49

    Cayman Islands

    3

    132

    44

    50

    Vanuatu

    10

    435

    44

    51

    Belize

    5

    209

    42

    52

    Portugal

    9

    374

    42

    53

    Argentina

    5

    206

    41

    54

    Luxembourg

    16

    607

    38

    55

    Peru

    5

    179

    36

    56

    Fiji

    3

    105

    35

    57

    Finland

    9

    313

    35

    58

    Malawi

    9

    312

    35

    59

    Panama

    5

    162

    32

    60

    Samoa

    5

    159

    32

    61

    Hungary

    5

    159

    32

    62

    Japan

    4

    126

    32

    63

    Costa Rica

    4

    126

    32

    64

    Ghana

    7

    209

    30

    65

    Thailand

    7

    175

    25

    66

    Malta

    20

    436

    22

    67

    Czech Republic

    19

    396

    21

    68

    South Korea

    4

    78

    20

    69

    Mozambique

    9

    175

    19

    70

    Isle of Man

    4

    77

    19

    71

    Greece

    5

    94

    19

    72

    Bulgaria

    16

    233

    15

    73

    Bhutan

    4

    47

    12

    74

    Maldives

    7

    65

    9

    75

    Saint Helena

    6

    55

    9

    76

    Rwanda

    8

    70

    9

    77

    Brazil

    5

    39

    8

    78

    Chile

    5

    19

    4

    79

    Myanmar

    3

    1

    0

    80

    Indonesia

    3

    0

    0

    81

    Lesotho

    3

    0

    0

    82

    Eswatini

    3

    0

    0

    83

    Turkey

    3

    0

    0

    84

    China

    4

    0

    0

    85

    Serbia

    5

    0

    0

    86

    Gibraltar

    9

    0

    0

    It must be noted that the team ranking changes as and when the rating changes. 

    How the team ratings are determined?

    To determine the new ratings of teams after a particular match, points earned from a match are calculated. If the gap between the ratings of the teams involved in a match was less than 40 points, then the points will be as follows: 

    Result

    Points Earned

    Win

    Opponent's rating +50

    Tie

    Opponent's rating

    Lose

    Opponent's rating −50

     If the gap between the ratings of the teams involved in a match was at least 40 points, then the points will be as follows:

    Result

    Points Earned

    Stronger team wins

    Own rating + 10

    Weaker team loses

    Own rating − 10

    Stronger team ties

    Own rating − 40

    Weaker team ties

    Own rating + 40

    Stronger team loses

    Own rating − 90

    Weaker team wins

    Own rating + 90


