ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings: Check ranks of England, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa and More

ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings: The rankings of ICC Men's T20I teams is based on the ranking system of ICC. After every T20I match, the participating teams receive points based on a mathematical formula.

The teams need to play six matches against each other in the past three to four years to remain in the ranking table, according to International Cricket Council. At present, England leads the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, followed by India and Pakistan.

ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings