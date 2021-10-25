ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings: Check ranks of England, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa and More
ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings: The rankings of ICC Men's T20I teams is based on the ranking system of ICC. After every T20I match, the participating teams receive points based on a mathematical formula.
The teams need to play six matches against each other in the past three to four years to remain in the ranking table, according to International Cricket Council. At present, England leads the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, followed by India and Pakistan.
ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings
|
Rank
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Points
|
Rating
|
1
|
England
|
28
|
7,786
|
278
|
2
|
India
|
28
|
7,456
|
266
|
3
|
Pakistan
|
34
|
8,883
|
261
|
4
|
New Zealand
|
28
|
7,192
|
257
|
5
|
South Africa
|
30
|
7,489
|
250
|
6
|
Bangladesh
|
26
|
6,259
|
241
|
7
|
Australia
|
33
|
7,923
|
240
|
8
|
Afghanistan
|
12
|
2,826
|
236
|
9
|
West Indies
|
29
|
6,792
|
234
|
10
|
Sri Lanka
|
22
|
5,048
|
229
|
11
|
Zimbabwe
|
30
|
5,751
|
192
|
12
|
Ireland
|
26
|
4,930
|
190
|
13
|
Nepal
|
19
|
3,556
|
187
|
14
|
Scotland
|
14
|
2,553
|
182
|
15
|
Papua New Guinea
|
14
|
2,501
|
179
|
16
|
UAE
|
12
|
2,130
|
178
|
17
|
Netherlands
|
20
|
3,504
|
175
|
18
|
Oman
|
10
|
1,732
|
173
|
19
|
Namibia
|
15
|
2,438
|
163
|
20
|
Singapore
|
12
|
1,678
|
140
|
21
|
Qatar
|
11
|
1,422
|
129
|
22
|
Canada
|
10
|
1,263
|
126
|
23
|
Hong Kong
|
13
|
1,572
|
121
|
24
|
Jersey
|
13
|
1,481
|
114
|
25
|
Kenya
|
8
|
894
|
112
|
26
|
Italy
|
6
|
663
|
111
|
27
|
Kuwait
|
8
|
866
|
108
|
28
|
Saudi Arabia
|
4
|
428
|
107
|
29
|
Bermuda
|
6
|
568
|
95
|
30
|
Denmark
|
9
|
849
|
94
|
31
|
Malaysia
|
20
|
1,723
|
86
|
32
|
Uganda
|
10
|
847
|
85
|
33
|
United States
|
8
|
644
|
81
|
34
|
Botswana
|
10
|
786
|
79
|
35
|
Nigeria
|
5
|
375
|
75
|
36
|
Germany
|
17
|
1,258
|
74
|
37
|
Guernsey
|
9
|
645
|
72
|
38
|
Romania
|
17
|
1,158
|
68
|
39
|
Spain
|
11
|
749
|
68
|
40
|
Norway
|
10
|
667
|
67
|
41
|
Belgium
|
17
|
1,048
|
62
|
42
|
Austria
|
13
|
775
|
60
|
43
|
Bahrain
|
4
|
227
|
57
|
44
|
Tanzania
|
3
|
167
|
56
|
45
|
Sweden
|
10
|
536
|
54
|
46
|
Philippines
|
5
|
241
|
48
|
47
|
France
|
7
|
333
|
48
|
48
|
Mexico
|
7
|
313
|
45
|
49
|
Cayman Islands
|
3
|
132
|
44
|
50
|
Vanuatu
|
10
|
435
|
44
|
51
|
Belize
|
5
|
209
|
42
|
52
|
Portugal
|
9
|
374
|
42
|
53
|
Argentina
|
5
|
206
|
41
|
54
|
Luxembourg
|
16
|
607
|
38
|
55
|
Peru
|
5
|
179
|
36
|
56
|
Fiji
|
3
|
105
|
35
|
57
|
Finland
|
9
|
313
|
35
|
58
|
Malawi
|
9
|
312
|
35
|
59
|
Panama
|
5
|
162
|
32
|
60
|
Samoa
|
5
|
159
|
32
|
61
|
Hungary
|
5
|
159
|
32
|
62
|
Japan
|
4
|
126
|
32
|
63
|
Costa Rica
|
4
|
126
|
32
|
64
|
Ghana
|
7
|
209
|
30
|
65
|
Thailand
|
7
|
175
|
25
|
66
|
Malta
|
20
|
436
|
22
|
67
|
Czech Republic
|
19
|
396
|
21
|
68
|
South Korea
|
4
|
78
|
20
|
69
|
Mozambique
|
9
|
175
|
19
|
70
|
Isle of Man
|
4
|
77
|
19
|
71
|
Greece
|
5
|
94
|
19
|
72
|
Bulgaria
|
16
|
233
|
15
|
73
|
Bhutan
|
4
|
47
|
12
|
74
|
Maldives
|
7
|
65
|
9
|
75
|
Saint Helena
|
6
|
55
|
9
|
76
|
Rwanda
|
8
|
70
|
9
|
77
|
Brazil
|
5
|
39
|
8
|
78
|
Chile
|
5
|
19
|
4
|
79
|
Myanmar
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
80
|
Indonesia
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
81
|
Lesotho
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
82
|
Eswatini
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
83
|
Turkey
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
84
|
China
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
85
|
Serbia
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
86
|
Gibraltar
|
9
|
0
|
0
It must be noted that the team ranking changes as and when the rating changes.
How the team ratings are determined?
To determine the new ratings of teams after a particular match, points earned from a match are calculated. If the gap between the ratings of the teams involved in a match was less than 40 points, then the points will be as follows:
|
Result
|
Points Earned
|
Win
|
Opponent's rating +50
|
Tie
|
Opponent's rating
|
Lose
|
Opponent's rating −50
If the gap between the ratings of the teams involved in a match was at least 40 points, then the points will be as follows:
|
Result
|
Points Earned
|
Stronger team wins
|
Own rating + 10
|
Weaker team loses
|
Own rating − 10
|
Stronger team ties
|
Own rating − 40
|
Weaker team ties
|
Own rating + 40
|
Stronger team loses
|
Own rating − 90
|
Weaker team wins
|
Own rating + 90
For more articles on ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, go through the below links:
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table
T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule: Dates, Matches, Venues, Timings, Teams, and Winners
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup History: A look at the head-to-head records between the two arch-rivals
List of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Winners (2007-2021)
Top 10 players who have scored most runs in T20 International (T20I)