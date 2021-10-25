Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice
    ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup kicked off on 17 October 2021 in UAE and Dubai and will conclude on 14 November 2021. Check the points table of Super 12 and Round 1 teams.
    Created On: Oct 25, 2021 15:54 IST
    Modified On: Oct 25, 2021 15:54 IST
    ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup kicked off on 17 October 2021 in UAE and Dubai and will conclude on 14 November 2021. The inaugural T20 World Cup 2021 match was played between Oman and Papua New Guinea at Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat. The match was won by Oman by 10 wickets.

    The latest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match was held between India and Pakistan. Pakistan registered their first-ever win against India in a T20 World Cup match in over 29 years in Dubai. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match today will be played between Afghanistan and Scotland at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 7:30 p.m.

    Let us now have a look at ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 points table.

    ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table - Super 12 (Group 1)

    Team 

    Matches

    Won

    Lost

    Net Run Rate

    Points

    England

    1

    1

    0

    +3.970

    2

    Sri Lanka

    1

    1

    0

    +0.583

    2

    Australia

    1

    1

    0

    +0.253

    2

    South Africa

    1

    0

    1

    -0.253

    0

    Bangladesh

    1

    0

    1

    -0.583

    0

    West Indies

    1

    0

    1

    -3.970

    0

     

    ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table - Super 12 (Group 2)

    Team 

    Matches

    Won

    Lost

    Net Run Rate

    Points

    Pakistan

    1

    1

    0

    +0.973

    2

    Afghanistan

    0

    0

    0

    +0.000

    0

    Namibia

    0

    0

    0

    +0.000

    0

    New Zealand

    0

    0

    0

    +0.000

    0

    Scotland

    0

    0

    0

    +0.000

    0

    India

    1

    0

    1

    -0.973

    0

     

    ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table - Group A

    Team 

    Matches

    Won

    Lost

    Net Run Rate

    Points

    Sri Lanka

    3

    3

    0

    +3.754

    6

    Namibia

    3

    2

    1

    -0.523

    4

    Ireland

    3

    1

    2

    -0.853

    2

    Netherlands

    3

    0

    3

    -2.460

    0

     

    ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table - Group B

    Team 

    Matches

    Won

    Lost

    Net Run Rate

    Points

    Scotland

    3

    3

    0

    +0.775

    6

    Bangladesh

    3

    2

    1

    +1.733

    4

    Oman

    3

    1

    2

    -0.025

    2

    Papua New Guinea

    3

    0

    3

    -2.655

    0

    T20 World Cup Teams: Round 1 and Super 12 Teams

    Round 1

    Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

    Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman

    Super 12 stage

    Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, top seed Group A, second seed Group B

    Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, second seed Group A, top seed Group B

