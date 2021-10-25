ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup kicked off on 17 October 2021 in UAE and Dubai and will conclude on 14 November 2021. The inaugural T20 World Cup 2021 match was played between Oman and Papua New Guinea at Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat. The match was won by Oman by 10 wickets.
The latest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match was held between India and Pakistan. Pakistan registered their first-ever win against India in a T20 World Cup match in over 29 years in Dubai. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match today will be played between Afghanistan and Scotland at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 7:30 p.m.
Let us now have a look at ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 points table.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table
|
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table - Super 12 (Group 1)
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Net Run Rate
|
Points
|
England
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
+3.970
|
2
|
Sri Lanka
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
+0.583
|
2
|
Australia
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
+0.253
|
2
|
South Africa
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
-0.253
|
0
|
Bangladesh
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
-0.583
|
0
|
West Indies
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
-3.970
|
0
|
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table - Super 12 (Group 2)
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Net Run Rate
|
Points
|
Pakistan
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
+0.973
|
2
|
Afghanistan
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+0.000
|
0
|
Namibia
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+0.000
|
0
|
New Zealand
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+0.000
|
0
|
Scotland
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
+0.000
|
0
|
India
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
-0.973
|
0
|
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table - Group A
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Net Run Rate
|
Points
|
Sri Lanka
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
+3.754
|
6
|
Namibia
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
-0.523
|
4
|
Ireland
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
-0.853
|
2
|
Netherlands
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
-2.460
|
0
|
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table - Group B
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Net Run Rate
|
Points
|
Scotland
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
+0.775
|
6
|
Bangladesh
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
+1.733
|
4
|
Oman
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
-0.025
|
2
|
Papua New Guinea
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
-2.655
|
0
T20 World Cup Teams: Round 1 and Super 12 Teams
Round 1
Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia
Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman
Super 12 stage
Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, top seed Group A, second seed Group B
Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, second seed Group A, top seed Group B
For more articles on ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, go through the below links:
T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule: Dates, Matches, Venues, Timings, Teams, and Winners
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup History: A look at the head-to-head records between the two arch-rivals
List of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Winners (2007-2021)
Top 10 players who have scored most runs in T20 International (T20I)