T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule: Dates, Matches, Venues, Timings, Teams, and Winners

T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule: T20 World Cup 2021 began on 17 October 2021 and the final will be played on 14 November 2021 in Dubai. The winner will take home $1.6 million prize money along with the trophy.

The BCCI was to host the event in India, however, due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, the event was shifted to UAE and Oman. BCCI, however, will continue to host the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman.

The inaugural T20 World Cup 2021 match was held between Oman vs Papua New Guinea at Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat, which was won by Oman by 10 wickets.

The T20 World Cup Schedule 2021 released by the ICC is divided into two sections-- the first round for Group A and Group B, and the Super 12.

The Super 12 stage is scheduled to begin from October 23 and will include teams like India, Australia, West Indies and more. The semi-final will be played on 10 and 11 November 2021 while the final will be played on 14 November 2021. Both semi-finals and finals will have reserve days for bad weather conditions.

T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule

Date and Day Match and winner Venue Time 17 October 2021, Sunday Oman vs Papua New Guinea

Oman won by 10 wickets Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat 3:30 p.m. 17 October 2021, Sunday Bangladesh vs Scotland

Scotland won by 6 runs Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat 7:30 p.m. 18 October 2021, Monday Ireland vs Netherlands

Ireland won by 7 wickets Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 3:30 p.m. 18 October 2021, Monday Sri Lanka vs Namibia

Sri Lanka won by 7 wickets Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7:30 p.m. 19 October 2021, Tuesday Scotland vs Papua New Guinea

Scotland won by 17 runs Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat 3:30 p.m. 19 October 2021, Tuesday Oman vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh won by 26 runs Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat 7:30 p.m. 20 October 2021, Wednesday Namibia vs Netherlands

Namibia won by 6 wickets Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 3:30 p.m. 20 October 2021, Wednesday Ireland vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka won by 70 runs Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7:30 p.m. 21 October 2021, Thursday Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea

Bangladesh won by 88 runs Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat 3:30 p.m. 21 October 2021, Thursday Oman vs Scotland

Scotland won by 8 wickets Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat 7:30 p.m. 22 October 2021, Friday Namibia vs Ireland Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 3:30 p.m. 22 October 2021, Friday Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7:30 p.m. 23 October 2021, Saturday Australia vs South Africa Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 3:30 p.m. 23 October 2021, Saturday England vs West Indies Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7:30 p.m. 24 October 2021, Sunday A1 vs Bangladesh Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 3:30 p.m. 24 October 2021, Sunday India vs Pakistan Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 7:30 p.m. 25 October 2021, Monday Afghanistan vs Scotland Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7:30 p.m. 26 October 2021, Tuesday South Africa vs West Indies Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 3:30 p.m. 26 October 2021, Tuesday Pakistan vs New Zealand Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7:30 p.m. 27 October 2021, Wednesday England vs Bangladesh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 3:30 p.m. 27 October 2021, Wednesday Scotland vs A2 Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7:30 p.m. 28 October 2021, Thursday Australia vs A1 Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 7:30 p.m. 29 October 2021, Friday West Indies vs Bangladesh Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 3:30 p.m. 29 October 2021, Friday Pakistan vs Afghanistan Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 7:30 p.m. 30 October 2021, Saturday South Africa vs A1 Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 3:30 p.m. 30 October 2021, Saturday Australia vs England Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 7:30 p.m. 31 October 2021, Sunday Afghanistan vs A2 Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 3:30 p.m. 31 October 2021, Sunday India vs New Zealand Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 7:30 p.m. 1 November 2021, Monday England vs A1 Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7:30 p.m. 2 November 2021, Tuesday South Africa vs Bangladesh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 3:30 p.m. 2 November 2021, Tuesday Pakistan vs A2 Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7:30 p.m. 3 November 2021, Wednesday New Zealand vs Scotland Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 3:30 p.m. 3 November 2021, Wednesday India vs Afghanistan Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7:30 p.m. 4 November 2021, Thursday Australia vs Bangladesh Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 3:30 p.m. 4 November 2021, Thursday West Indies vs A1 Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7:30 p.m. 5 November 2021, Friday New Zealand vs A2 Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 3:30 p.m. 5 November 2021, Friday India vs Scotland Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 7:30 p.m. 6 November 2021, Saturday Australia vs West Indies Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 3:30 p.m. 6 November 2021, Saturday England vs South Africa Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7:30 p.m. 7 November 2021, Sunday New Zealand vs Afghanistan Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 3:30 p.m. 7 November 2021, Sunday Pakistan vs Scotland Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 7:30 p.m. 8 November 2021, Monday India vs A2 Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 7:30 p.m. 10 November 2021, Wednesday Semi-final 1 Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7:30 p.m. 11 November 2021, Thursday Semi-final 2 Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 7:30 p.m. 14 November 2021, Sunday Final Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 7:30 p.m.

T20 World Cup Teams: Round 1 and Super 12 Teams

Round 1

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman

Super 12 stage

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, top seed Group A, second seed Group B

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, second seed Group A, top seed Group B

Interesting Facts about ICC T20 World Cup 2021

1- The inaugural edition was won by India in 2007.

2- West Indies is the most successful team in the T20 format having won two titles so far. It is also the defending champion of the T20 World Cup when it was held in India in 2016.

3- A total of 16 teams play against each other to win the title.

4- The winning team will take home the trophy, along with hefty prize money of $1.6 million. The runner up will take home $800,000.

Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the Super 12 between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan which is scheduled to take place on 24 October 2021. The latter has not won a single ICC World Cup match (ODI and T20I) against India. It will be interesting to watch if the men in blue will continue to maintain this streak or not.

