    T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule: Dates, Matches, Venues, Timings, Teams, and Winners

    T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule: T20 World Cup 2021 began on 17 October 2021 and the final will be played on 14 November 2021 in Dubai. The winner will take home $1.6 million prize money along with the trophy. Check the complete schedule of the ICC T20 World Cup below.
    Created On: Oct 22, 2021 12:20 IST
    Modified On: Oct 22, 2021 16:06 IST
    T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule: T20 World Cup 2021 began on 17 October 2021 and the final will be played on 14 November 2021 in Dubai. The winner will take home $1.6 million prize money along with the trophy.

    The BCCI was to host the event in India, however, due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, the event was shifted to UAE and Oman. BCCI, however, will continue to host the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman.   

    The inaugural T20 World Cup 2021 match was held between Oman vs Papua New Guinea at Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat, which was won by Oman by 10 wickets. 

    The T20 World Cup Schedule 2021 released by the ICC is divided into two sections-- the first round for Group A and Group B, and the Super 12. 

    The Super 12 stage is scheduled to begin from October 23 and will include teams like India, Australia, West Indies and more. The semi-final will be played on 10 and 11 November 2021 while the final will be played on 14 November 2021. Both semi-finals and finals will have reserve days for bad weather conditions. 

    T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule 

    Date and Day

    Match and winner

    Venue

    Time

    17 October 2021, Sunday

    Oman vs Papua New Guinea


    Oman won by 10 wickets

    Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat

    3:30 p.m.

    17 October 2021,

    Sunday

    Bangladesh vs Scotland


    Scotland won by 6 runs

    Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat

    7:30 p.m.

    18 October 2021,

    Monday

    Ireland vs Netherlands


    Ireland won by 7 wickets

    Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    3:30 p.m.

    18 October 2021,

    Monday

    Sri Lanka vs Namibia


    Sri Lanka won by 7 wickets

    Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    7:30 p.m.

    19 October 2021, Tuesday

    Scotland vs Papua New Guinea


    Scotland won by 17 runs

    Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat

    3:30 p.m.

    19 October 2021, Tuesday

    Oman vs Bangladesh


    Bangladesh won by 26 runs

    Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat

    7:30 p.m.

    20 October 2021, 

    Wednesday

    Namibia vs Netherlands


    Namibia won by 6 wickets

    Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    3:30 p.m.

    20 October 2021, 

    Wednesday

    Ireland vs Sri Lanka


    Sri Lanka won by 70 runs

    Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    7:30 p.m.

    21 October 2021, Thursday

    Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea


    Bangladesh won by 88 runs

    Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat

    3:30 p.m.

    21 October 2021, Thursday

    Oman vs Scotland


    Scotland won by 8 wickets

    Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat

    7:30 p.m.

    22 October 2021, Friday 

    Namibia vs Ireland

    Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    3:30 p.m.

    22 October 2021, Friday 

    Sri Lanka vs Netherlands

    Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    7:30 p.m.

    23 October 2021, Saturday

    Australia vs South Africa

    Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    3:30 p.m.

    23 October 2021, Saturday

    England vs West Indies

    Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    7:30 p.m.

    24 October 2021, Sunday

    A1 vs Bangladesh

    Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    3:30 p.m.

    24 October 2021, Sunday

    India vs Pakistan

    Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

    7:30 p.m.

    25 October 2021, Monday

    Afghanistan vs Scotland

    Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    7:30 p.m.

    26 October 2021, Tuesday

    South Africa vs West Indies

    Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

    3:30 p.m.

    26 October 2021, Tuesday

    Pakistan vs New Zealand

    Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    7:30 p.m.

    27 October 2021, Wednesday

    England vs Bangladesh

    Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    3:30 p.m.

    27 October 2021, Wednesday

    Scotland vs A2

    Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    7:30 p.m.

    28 October 2021, Thursday

    Australia vs A1

    Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

    7:30 p.m.

    29 October 2021, Friday 

    West Indies vs Bangladesh

    Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    3:30 p.m.

    29 October 2021, Friday 

    Pakistan vs Afghanistan

    Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

    7:30 p.m.

    30 October 2021, Saturday

    South Africa vs A1

    Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    3:30 p.m.

    30 October 2021, Saturday

    Australia vs England

    Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

    7:30 p.m.

    31 October 2021, Sunday

    Afghanistan vs A2

    Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    3:30 p.m.

    31 October 2021, Sunday

    India vs New Zealand

    Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

    7:30 p.m.

    1 November 2021, Monday

    England vs A1

    Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    7:30 p.m.

    2 November 2021, Tuesday

    South Africa vs Bangladesh

    Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    3:30 p.m.

    2 November 2021, Tuesday

    Pakistan vs A2

    Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    7:30 p.m.

    3 November 2021, Wednesday

    New Zealand vs Scotland

    Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

    3:30 p.m.

    3 November 2021, Wednesday

    India vs Afghanistan

    Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    7:30 p.m.

    4 November 2021, Thursday

    Australia vs Bangladesh

    Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

    3:30 p.m.

    4 November 2021, Thursday

    West Indies vs A1

    Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    7:30 p.m.

    5 November 2021, Friday

    New Zealand vs A2

    Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    3:30 p.m.

    5 November 2021, Friday

    India vs Scotland

    Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

    7:30 p.m.

    6 November 2021, Saturday

    Australia vs West Indies

    Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    3:30 p.m.

    6 November 2021, Saturday

    England vs South Africa

    Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    7:30 p.m.

    7 November 2021, Sunday

    New Zealand vs Afghanistan

    Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    3:30 p.m.

    7 November 2021, Sunday

    Pakistan vs Scotland

    Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    7:30 p.m.

    8 November 2021, Monday

    India vs A2

    Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

    7:30 p.m.

    10 November 2021, Wednesday

    Semi-final 1

    Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    7:30 p.m.

    11 November 2021, Thursday

    Semi-final 2

    Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

    7:30 p.m.

    14 November 2021, Sunday

    Final 

    Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

    7:30 p.m.

    T20 World Cup Teams: Round 1 and Super 12 Teams

    Round 1

    Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

    Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman

    Super 12 stage

    Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, top seed Group A, second seed Group B

    Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, second seed Group A, top seed Group B

    Interesting Facts about ICC T20 World Cup 2021

    1- The inaugural edition was won by India in 2007. 

    2- West Indies is the most successful team in the T20 format having won two titles so far. It is also the defending champion of the T20 World Cup when it was held in India in 2016. 

    3- A total of 16 teams play against each other to win the title. 

    4- The winning team will take home the trophy, along with hefty prize money of $1.6 million. The runner up will take home $800,000. 

    Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the Super 12 between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan which is scheduled to take place on 24 October 2021. The latter has not won a single ICC World Cup match (ODI and T20I) against India. It will be interesting to watch if the men in blue will continue to maintain this streak or not. 

    India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup History: A look at the head-to-head records between the two arch-rivals

    List of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Winners (2007-2021)

    Top 10 players who have scored most runs in T20 International (T20I)

    List of fastest Centuries in T20 International Cricket

