India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup History: A look at the head-to-head records between the two arch-rivals

India’s opening T20 World Cup 2021 match against its arch-rival Pakistan is scheduled to take place on 24 October 2021. The two teams have been placed in Group 2 of Super 12. A World Cup match between India and Pakistan is the most entertaining match and grips the cricket fans. The match is rightly termed as the mother of all clashes.

The two neighbours will face each other in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 for the first time since the 2019 World Cup. It will be fascinating to see whether the men in blue will continue to maintain their streak of not losing a single T20 and ODI match against the green-clad team in ICC World Cup events.

Prior to the much-awaited, high-octane match, let us have a look at the head-to-head records between the two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup History

Match Date Venue Result 14 September 2007 Durban, South Africa Tied, India won via Bowl-out 24 September 2007 Johannesburg, South Africa India won by 5 runs 30 September 2012 Colombo, Sri Lanka India won by 8 wickets 21 March 2014 Dhaka, Bangladesh India won by 7 wickets 19 March 2016 Kolkata, India India won by 6 wickets 24 October 2021 Dubai, UAE TBD

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2007

A. 14 September 2007 (Durban, South Africa): During the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, India and Pakistan were placed in the same group. Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl. Pakistan chased the 141 runs target set by India, and the match was tied.

The officials then decided to announce the winner based on the bowl-out and India came out as the winner of the match in Durban, South Africa.

B. 24 September 2007 (Johannesburg, South Africa): This is a historic day for India as on this day 14 years ago men in blue became the World T20 Champions after defeating their arch-rival, Pakistan. India defeated Pakistan by 5 runs in a thrilling final at Johannesburg, South Africa.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2012

A. 30 September 2012 (Colombo, Sri Lanka): During the 2012 T20 World Cup Super 8 match between India and Pakistan, the former chased down a target of 129 runs to beat Pakistan by a massive 8-wicket margin. Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli bowled three overs and clinched the wicket of Pakistan batsman Mohammed Hafeez.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2014

A. 21 March 2014 (Dhaka, Bangladesh): Batting first in the match, Pakistan set a 131-run target for India. India chased down the scanty target and won the match by 7 wickets. In the 2014 T20 World Cup, India lost the finals to Sri Lanka and became the runner up.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2016

A. 19 March 2016 (Kolkata, India): For the third consecutive time in the running chase, India defeated its arch-rival Pakistan. The 118 runs target set by Pakistan was achieved by India with 6 wickets remaining.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021

A. 24 October 2021 (Dubai, UAE): The 2021 T20 World Cup between India and Pakistan will be very fascinating as the two neighbouring countries will face each other after a gap of more than two years. It will be interesting to see whether India will remain unbeaten from Pakistan. The upcoming match is held at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai at 7:30 p.m.

