ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings 2022: Check ranks of New Zealand, England, Australia, India, South Africa and More

ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings 2022: ICC ODI Rankings is based on the ranking system of ICC. After every ODI match, the two teams involved receive points that are based on a mathematical formula.

At present, the ICC Men's ODI Rankings 2022 is topped by New Zealand, followed by England, Australia, India and South Africa. Let us take a look at the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings 2022 below.

Rankings Team Matches Points Ratings 1 New Zealand 17 2,054 121 2 England 32 3,793 119 3 Australia 28 3,244 116 4 India 32 3,624 113 5 South Africa 25 2,459 98 6 Pakistan 27 2,524 93 7 Bangladesh 30 2,740 91 8 West Indies 30 2,523 84 9 Sri Lanka 32 2,657 83 10 Afghanistan 17 1,054 62 11 Netherlands 7 336 48 12 Ireland 25 1,145 46 13 Scotland 10 452 45 14 Zimbabwe 20 764 38 15 Oman 14 524 37 16 Nepal 11 330 30 17 UAE 9 190 21 18 United States 14 232 17 19 Namibia 6 97 16 20 Papua New Guinea 13 0 0

Earlier, the rankings system was formally known as the ICC ODI Championship and the top team at the start of April every year was awarded the ICC ODI Championship shield. It was last presented to India in July 2013 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Until the 2019 edition, these rankings were a pass for direct qualification for the Cricket World Cup.

How the team ratings are determined?

To determine the new ratings of teams after a particular match, points earned from a match are calculated.

If the gap between the ratings of the two teams before the match was less than 40 points, then points will be earned based on the below table:

Result Points earned Win Opponent's rating + 50 Tie Opponent's rating Lose Opponent's rating − 50



If the gap between the ratings of the two teams before the match was at least 40 points, then:

Result Points earned Stronger team wins Own rating + 10 Weaker team loses Own rating − 10 Stronger team ties Own rating − 40 Weaker team ties Own rating + 40 Stronger team loses Own rating − 90 Weaker team wins Own rating + 90

