ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings 2022: Check ranks of New Zealand, England, Australia, India, South Africa and More

ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings 2022: At present, the ICC Men's ODI Rankings 2022 is topped by New Zealand, followed by England, Australia, India and South Africa. Check ICC Rankings 2022 of your favourite ODI team below.
ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings 2022: ICC ODI Rankings is based on the ranking system of ICC. After every ODI match, the two teams involved receive points that are based on a mathematical formula. 

At present, the ICC Men's ODI Rankings 2022 is topped by New Zealand, followed by England, Australia, India and South Africa. Let us take a look at the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings 2022 below. 

ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings 2022

Rankings

Team

Matches

Points

Ratings

1

New Zealand

17

2,054

121

2

England

32

3,793

119

3

Australia

28

3,244

116

4

India

32

3,624

113

5

South Africa

25

2,459

98

6

Pakistan

27

2,524

93

7

Bangladesh

30

2,740

91

8

West Indies

30

2,523

84

9

Sri Lanka

32

2,657

83

10

Afghanistan

17

1,054

62

11

Netherlands

7

336

48

12

Ireland

25

1,145

46

13

Scotland

10

452

45

14

Zimbabwe

20

764

38

15

Oman

14

524

37

16

Nepal

11

330

30

17

UAE

9

190

21

18

United States

14

232

17

19

Namibia

6

97

16

20

Papua New Guinea

13

0

0

Earlier, the rankings system was formally known as the ICC ODI Championship and the top team at the start of April every year was awarded the ICC ODI Championship shield. It was last presented to India in July 2013 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Until the 2019 edition, these rankings were a pass for direct qualification for the Cricket World Cup. 

How the team ratings are determined?

To determine the new ratings of teams after a particular match, points earned from a match are calculated. 

If the gap between the ratings of the two teams before the match was less than 40 points, then points will be earned based on the below table:

Result

Points earned

Win

Opponent's rating + 50

Tie

Opponent's rating

Lose

Opponent's rating − 50


If the gap between the ratings of the two teams before the match was at least 40 points, then:

Result Points earned
Stronger team wins Own rating + 10
Weaker team loses Own rating − 10
Stronger team ties Own rating − 40
Weaker team ties Own rating + 40
Stronger team loses Own rating − 90
Weaker team wins Own rating + 90

