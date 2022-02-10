ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings 2022: Check ranks of New Zealand, England, Australia, India, South Africa and More
ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings 2022: ICC ODI Rankings is based on the ranking system of ICC. After every ODI match, the two teams involved receive points that are based on a mathematical formula.
At present, the ICC Men's ODI Rankings 2022 is topped by New Zealand, followed by England, Australia, India and South Africa. Let us take a look at the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings 2022 below.
ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings 2022
|
Rankings
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Points
|
Ratings
|
1
|
New Zealand
|
17
|
2,054
|
121
|
2
|
England
|
32
|
3,793
|
119
|
3
|
Australia
|
28
|
3,244
|
116
|
4
|
India
|
32
|
3,624
|
113
|
5
|
South Africa
|
25
|
2,459
|
98
|
6
|
Pakistan
|
27
|
2,524
|
93
|
7
|
Bangladesh
|
30
|
2,740
|
91
|
8
|
West Indies
|
30
|
2,523
|
84
|
9
|
Sri Lanka
|
32
|
2,657
|
83
|
10
|
Afghanistan
|
17
|
1,054
|
62
|
11
|
Netherlands
|
7
|
336
|
48
|
12
|
Ireland
|
25
|
1,145
|
46
|
13
|
Scotland
|
10
|
452
|
45
|
14
|
Zimbabwe
|
20
|
764
|
38
|
15
|
Oman
|
14
|
524
|
37
|
16
|
Nepal
|
11
|
330
|
30
|
17
|
UAE
|
9
|
190
|
21
|
18
|
United States
|
14
|
232
|
17
|
19
|
Namibia
|
6
|
97
|
16
|
20
|
Papua New Guinea
|
13
|
0
|
0
Earlier, the rankings system was formally known as the ICC ODI Championship and the top team at the start of April every year was awarded the ICC ODI Championship shield. It was last presented to India in July 2013 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Until the 2019 edition, these rankings were a pass for direct qualification for the Cricket World Cup.
How the team ratings are determined?
To determine the new ratings of teams after a particular match, points earned from a match are calculated.
If the gap between the ratings of the two teams before the match was less than 40 points, then points will be earned based on the below table:
|
Result
|
Points earned
|
Win
|
Opponent's rating + 50
|
Tie
|
Opponent's rating
|
Lose
|
Opponent's rating − 50
If the gap between the ratings of the two teams before the match was at least 40 points, then:
|Result
|Points earned
|Stronger team wins
|Own rating + 10
|Weaker team loses
|Own rating − 10
|Stronger team ties
|Own rating − 40
|Weaker team ties
|Own rating + 40
|Stronger team loses
|Own rating − 90
|Weaker team wins
|Own rating + 90
For more articles related to Cricket, go through the below links: