ICC Men's Test Team Rankings 2021: Check ranks of India, New Zealand, Australia, England, Pakistan and More

ICC Men's Test Team Rankings 2021: India tops the ICC Rankings 2021, followed by New Zealand and Australia. Check the complete list of ICC Test Rankings 2021 below.
Created On: Dec 23, 2021 10:54 IST
Modified On: Dec 23, 2021 10:58 IST
ICC Men's Test Team Rankings 2021: ICC Test Team Rankings 2021 is based on the ranking system of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and is based on the recent performances of the team.

The rankings are provided by the ICC for the 12 teams that play Test Cricket, however, Afghanistan and Ireland, the two test playing nations, are not ranked by the ICC as these teams have not played enough matches. 

At present, India tops the table, followed by New Zealand, Australia, England and Pakistan. Check the complete list of ICC Test Rankings 2021 below. 

ICC Men's Test Team Rankings 2021

Ranking

Team

Matches

Points

Rating

1

India

28

3,465

124

2

New Zealand

25

3,021

121

3

Australia

17

1,844

108

4

England

35

3,753

107

5

Pakistan

30

2,787

93

6

South Africa

19

1,675

88

7

Sri Lanka

30

2,485

83

8

West Indies

33

2,480

75

9

Bangladesh

19

896

47

10

Zimbabwe

11

342

31

Earlier, the top team was awarded the ICC Test Championship mace and a cash prize. The ICC Test Championship mace was transferred whenever a new team moved to the top of the rating list between 2003 to 2019. The mace is now awarded to winners of the ICC World Test Championship. 

How the team ratings are determined?

To determine the new ratings of teams after a particular match, points earned from a match are calculated. 

If the gap between the ratings of the two teams before the match was less than 40 points, then points will be earned based on the below table:

Result

Points earned

Win

Opponent's rating + 50

Tie

Opponent's rating

Lose

Opponent's rating − 50


If the gap between the ratings of the two teams before the match was at least 40 points, then:

Result Points earned
Stronger team wins Own rating + 10
Weaker team loses Own rating − 10
Stronger team ties Own rating − 40
Weaker team ties Own rating + 40
Stronger team loses Own rating − 90
Weaker team wins Own rating + 90

FAQ

Which is the No. 1 Test Team in 2021?

Team India is the No.1 Test Team as per team rankings issued by the ICC.
