ICC Men's Test Team Rankings 2021: Check ranks of India, New Zealand, Australia, England, Pakistan and More

ICC Men's Test Team Rankings 2021: ICC Test Team Rankings 2021 is based on the ranking system of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and is based on the recent performances of the team.

The rankings are provided by the ICC for the 12 teams that play Test Cricket, however, Afghanistan and Ireland, the two test playing nations, are not ranked by the ICC as these teams have not played enough matches.

At present, India tops the table, followed by New Zealand, Australia, England and Pakistan. Check the complete list of ICC Test Rankings 2021 below.

ICC Men's Test Team Rankings 2021

Ranking Team Matches Points Rating 1 India 28 3,465 124 2 New Zealand 25 3,021 121 3 Australia 17 1,844 108 4 England 35 3,753 107 5 Pakistan 30 2,787 93 6 South Africa 19 1,675 88 7 Sri Lanka 30 2,485 83 8 West Indies 33 2,480 75 9 Bangladesh 19 896 47 10 Zimbabwe 11 342 31

Earlier, the top team was awarded the ICC Test Championship mace and a cash prize. The ICC Test Championship mace was transferred whenever a new team moved to the top of the rating list between 2003 to 2019. The mace is now awarded to winners of the ICC World Test Championship.

How the team ratings are determined?

To determine the new ratings of teams after a particular match, points earned from a match are calculated.

If the gap between the ratings of the two teams before the match was less than 40 points, then points will be earned based on the below table:

Result Points earned Win Opponent's rating + 50 Tie Opponent's rating Lose Opponent's rating − 50



If the gap between the ratings of the two teams before the match was at least 40 points, then:

Result Points earned Stronger team wins Own rating + 10 Weaker team loses Own rating − 10 Stronger team ties Own rating − 40 Weaker team ties Own rating + 40 Stronger team loses Own rating − 90 Weaker team wins Own rating + 90

