India Becomes the Largest Smartphone Exporter to the U.S., Surpassing China

India is now officially the biggest exporter of smartphones to the United States, surpassing China for the first time in this regard. The main cause of this shift is Apple's expanding manufacturing in India. 44% of U.S. smartphone imports in the April–June quarter of 2025 came from India, up from only 13% the year before. China's share, on the other hand, decreased from 61% to 25%.
Increase in Indian Exports of 240%
India's annual growth in smartphone exports to the United States was more than 240%. The majority of these exports were iPhones from Apple, which are increasingly being put together in India. This increase has enabled India to overtake China in one of the world's most fiercely competitive electronics markets.
Apple Decreases Reliance on China
As part of its "China Plus One" strategy, Apple has been moving its manufacturing from China to India. Apple has expanded its production base in India as a result of rising geopolitical tensions and high U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. As a result, Tamil Nadu-based Indian plants are now producing and exporting more iPhones.
Tamil Nadu Is the Leader in iPhone Manufacturing
In India, Tamil Nadu has become Apple's primary production location. To keep up with the growing demand, businesses like Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics have grown. Around 70-80% of India’s iPhone output now comes from this region.
Majority of Indian iPhones Headed to U.S.
India exported almost 23.9 million iPhones in the first half of 2025. Compared to 53% the year before, 78% of this was shipped to the US. This sharp increase is a reflection of India's increasing significance in global supply chains as well as Apple's faith in Indian manufacturing.
