India Becomes the Largest Smartphone Exporter to the U.S., Surpassing China





India is now officially the biggest exporter of smartphones to the United States, surpassing China for the first time in this regard. The main cause of this shift is Apple's expanding manufacturing in India. 44% of U.S. smartphone imports in the April–June quarter of 2025 came from India, up from only 13% the year before. China's share, on the other hand, decreased from 61% to 25%.

Increase in Indian Exports of 240%

India's annual growth in smartphone exports to the United States was more than 240%. The majority of these exports were iPhones from Apple, which are increasingly being put together in India. This increase has enabled India to overtake China in one of the world's most fiercely competitive electronics markets.

Apple Decreases Reliance on China

As part of its "China Plus One" strategy, Apple has been moving its manufacturing from China to India. Apple has expanded its production base in India as a result of rising geopolitical tensions and high U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. As a result, Tamil Nadu-based Indian plants are now producing and exporting more iPhones.